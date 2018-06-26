TX Forecast
Updated 9:02 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 27, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;S;14;53%;5%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;S;16;45%;4%;12
Alice;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;12;64%;29%;10
Alpine;Partly sunny;95;67;SE;8;40%;2%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;12;44%;4%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny;92;76;S;9;67%;10%;12
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;S;10;53%;5%;12
Austin;Clouds and sun;96;76;SSE;6;57%;27%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;97;74;S;10;59%;27%;6
Bay;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;8;70%;28%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;92;76;S;8;69%;29%;12
Beeville;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;12;69%;10%;12
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;S;11;45%;6%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;S;9;56%;4%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;10;43%;4%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny;94;75;S;10;64%;28%;7
Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;9;48%;4%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;92;78;ESE;14;69%;32%;10
Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;11;48%;6%;12
Burnet;Clouds and sun;96;73;SSE;8;55%;7%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;72;S;15;51%;10%;12
Castroville;Variable cloudiness;96;74;SE;9;60%;27%;10
Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;77;S;14;51%;6%;12
Cleburne;Clouds and sun, hot;98;76;S;11;59%;6%;11
College Station;Clouds and sun;94;75;S;9;67%;10%;7
Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;S;9;49%;6%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;8;67%;10%;12
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, breezy;90;77;SSE;14;78%;10%;11
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;S;9;61%;5%;8
Cotulla;Variable cloudiness;98;75;SE;12;61%;8%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;SSE;11;46%;4%;12
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, hot;99;81;S;14;56%;5%;11
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun, hot;99;79;S;14;54%;5%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;S;14;56%;4%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;10;46%;4%;12
Del Rio;Clouds and sun, hot;100;78;SSE;14;58%;11%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, hot;99;77;SSE;15;56%;27%;8
Denton;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;S;12;52%;5%;11
Dryden;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;14;49%;7%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;S;11;42%;4%;12
Edinburg;A shower in the a.m.;98;77;ESE;11;59%;58%;13
El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;ESE;6;22%;30%;13
Ellington;Partly sunny;92;75;S;8;68%;10%;9
Falfurrias;Sun and clouds;94;76;SE;10;65%;30%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;11;55%;27%;10
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, hot;100;79;S;11;49%;5%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;S;15;52%;4%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;100;80;S;14;48%;5%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny intervals, hot;99;78;S;11;52%;6%;11
Fredericksburg;Variable cloudiness;94;71;SSE;11;54%;8%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;S;12;55%;4%;12
Galveston;Partly sunny;89;81;S;10;75%;28%;12
Gatesville;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;S;11;53%;27%;12
Georgetown;Clouds and sunshine;96;75;S;10;58%;27%;9
Giddings;Clouds and sun;93;74;S;8;64%;28%;7
Gilmer;Partly sunny;95;76;S;7;66%;4%;12
Graham;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;S;8;42%;4%;12
Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;S;11;48%;6%;12
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, hot;99;79;S;10;52%;5%;12
Greenville;Hot with some sun;97;78;S;10;55%;4%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny and hot;92;71;ESE;16;35%;23%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;11;52%;6%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;SE;14;67%;31%;10
Hearne;Partly sunny;95;75;S;7;64%;28%;7
Hebbronville;A stray thunderstorm;93;75;SE;10;62%;41%;6
Henderson;Partly sunny;95;75;S;7;66%;4%;12
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;S;12;44%;4%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;S;11;56%;6%;10
Hondo;More clouds than sun;97;75;SE;12;62%;27%;11
Houston;Partly sunny and hot;93;77;SSE;9;67%;10%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;92;77;S;8;72%;9%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;94;77;S;3;61%;10%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;92;73;S;5;70%;10%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;92;76;S;7;69%;10%;12
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny and hot;93;76;S;5;69%;9%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;95;78;S;8;62%;10%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;S;7;68%;9%;12
Huntsville;Clouds and sun;94;75;SSE;6;64%;10%;11
Ingleside;Partial sunshine;89;80;SSE;13;72%;44%;12
Jacksonville;Partial sunshine;94;74;S;7;65%;26%;12
Jasper;Partial sunshine;93;73;S;5;69%;10%;12
Junction;Variable cloudiness;97;74;SSE;11;53%;27%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Decreasing clouds;96;74;SSE;11;61%;27%;7
Kerrville;Variable cloudiness;94;72;SSE;12;57%;8%;10
Killeen;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;11;55%;27%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;12;59%;27%;9
Kingsville Nas;Some sun, a shower;94;77;SE;14;66%;57%;12
La Grange;Partial sunshine;94;75;S;9;70%;28%;8
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;8;58%;27%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;S;10;55%;5%;12
Laredo;Warm with some sun;99;77;SE;13;54%;9%;12
Llano;Variable cloudiness;97;73;SSE;9;55%;7%;12
Longview;Sun and some clouds;95;77;S;8;65%;4%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;S;12;45%;4%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;74;S;7;65%;11%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny;98;78;SE;13;63%;31%;13
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;S;13;57%;27%;8
Mckinney;Partial sunshine;96;79;S;13;59%;5%;12
Mesquite;Clouds and sun, hot;98;78;S;10;55%;5%;11
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;14;47%;3%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;14;47%;3%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;S;11;58%;5%;11
Mineola;Some sun;95;76;S;7;64%;4%;12
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;S;13;50%;5%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;95;76;S;7;61%;4%;12
Nacogdoches;Partial sunshine;95;74;S;7;65%;5%;12
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;96;75;SSE;11;61%;27%;10
Odessa;Partly sunny, breezy;97;74;SSE;13;47%;3%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;91;76;S;7;69%;9%;12
Palacios;Some sun;90;77;SSE;11;76%;9%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;95;74;S;7;64%;5%;12
Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;S;14;47%;6%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;S;11;48%;7%;12
Paris;Partly sunny;94;77;S;11;63%;4%;12
Pecos;Mostly sunny;103;74;SE;7;37%;5%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;13;43%;8%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny;96;71;S;12;49%;6%;12
Pleasanton;Variable clouds;97;76;SE;10;61%;27%;10
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;86;81;SE;12;79%;29%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;79;ESE;14;72%;31%;13
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;89;77;SE;12;72%;10%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;96;71;SSE;10;63%;27%;7
Robstown;Nice with some sun;90;76;SE;11;73%;29%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny;87;80;SE;11;75%;10%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;14;61%;8%;10
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;S;14;48%;5%;12
San Antonio;Clouds and sun;97;75;SSE;10;60%;27%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;97;75;SSE;10;62%;27%;10
San Marcos;Clouds and sun;96;74;SSE;11;57%;27%;7
Seminole;Mostly sunny;98;70;S;10;41%;4%;12
Sherman-Denison;Hot with some sun;96;78;S;14;56%;5%;12
Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;S;12;50%;4%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;95;75;SSE;14;53%;7%;12
Stephenville;Clouds and sun, hot;98;75;S;10;49%;6%;12
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;S;9;58%;4%;12
Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;S;14;46%;4%;12
Temple;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;13;62%;27%;8
Terrell;Clouds and sun, hot;97;77;S;10;60%;4%;12
Tyler;Partly sunny;95;76;S;9;64%;4%;12
Uvalde;Variable clouds;97;74;SE;9;60%;27%;9
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;13;41%;5%;12
Victoria;Sun and some clouds;92;76;SE;10;70%;29%;9
Waco;Clouds and sun, hot;99;75;S;13;54%;27%;8
Weslaco;Partly sunny;97;77;ESE;11;58%;31%;13
Wharton;Partial sunshine;92;76;SSE;9;69%;29%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;S;14;51%;5%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;73;SE;14;47%;4%;12
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;96;76;SE;11;62%;13%;10
