TX Forecast
Updated 1:02 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;14;54%;5%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;14;46%;6%;12
Alice;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;14;73%;74%;4
Alpine;Sun, some clouds;93;66;SE;7;30%;0%;13
Amarillo;Not as hot;88;68;SSE;10;43%;8%;12
Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;SE;14;73%;62%;6
Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;S;12;58%;27%;12
Austin;Clouds and sunshine;93;77;SSE;8;62%;44%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, breezy;94;77;SSE;14;63%;44%;6
Bay;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;SE;14;76%;59%;7
Beaumont;Partly sunny;91;76;SE;11;71%;44%;12
Beeville;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;14;73%;67%;4
Borger;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;8;43%;6%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;11;59%;8%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;11;48%;7%;12
Brenham;Sun and clouds;91;76;SSE;9;70%;44%;6
Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;S;14;51%;6%;12
Brownsville;A shower or t-storm;91;78;ESE;14;74%;78%;10
Brownwood;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;11;53%;4%;12
Burnet;Clouds and sun;91;74;SSE;9;62%;44%;12
Canadian;Clouds and sun;87;67;SSE;8;51%;6%;12
Castroville;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;9;66%;44%;6
Childress;Not as hot;89;73;E;8;65%;24%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;S;14;63%;27%;9
College Station;Breezy with some sun;91;77;SSE;14;70%;44%;7
Comanche;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;11;55%;27%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;9;70%;31%;9
Corpus Christi;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SE;15;82%;66%;4
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;12;63%;27%;8
Cotulla;Episodes of sunshine;93;76;SE;14;64%;44%;6
Dalhart;Partly sunny;85;64;SE;8;49%;7%;12
Dallas Love;Hot with some sun;98;80;S;15;59%;27%;9
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;S;14;58%;27%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;S;16;59%;27%;9
Decatur;Sun and clouds, hot;95;75;S;11;53%;7%;12
Del Rio;Clouds and sun, hot;97;75;SSE;15;60%;27%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, hot;97;74;SE;15;56%;8%;11
Denton;Clouds and sun, hot;96;76;S;14;58%;7%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;73;SE;13;54%;5%;13
Dumas;Partly sunny;85;65;SE;9;45%;6%;12
Edinburg;A shower or t-storm;92;77;ESE;11;70%;66%;9
El Paso;Sunny and hot;101;76;SE;6;19%;1%;13
Ellington;Partly sunny;90;78;SSE;12;73%;31%;7
Falfurrias;A shower or t-storm;89;75;SE;9;76%;74%;6
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;14;60%;27%;6
Fort Worth;Hot with some sun;97;77;S;14;52%;8%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun, hot;98;79;S;16;56%;8%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;S;15;51%;8%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;14;55%;27%;9
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;10;62%;28%;6
Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;S;14;65%;9%;12
Galveston;Clouds and sun;90;81;SSE;16;78%;32%;12
Gatesville;Clouds and sun, hot;94;75;SSE;15;61%;27%;5
Georgetown;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;14;64%;44%;6
Giddings;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;9;71%;33%;6
Gilmer;Partial sunshine;93;74;S;7;69%;9%;11
Graham;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;8;48%;7%;12
Granbury;Hot with some sun;98;77;SSE;14;51%;27%;11
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;S;12;57%;27%;9
Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;S;10;57%;27%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with sunshine;92;70;ENE;22;36%;1%;13
Hamilton;Hot with some sun;95;75;SSE;14;57%;8%;8
Harlingen;A shower or t-storm;91;78;SE;16;78%;67%;10
Hearne;Clouds and sun;92;75;SSE;9;68%;44%;6
Hebbronville;Variable cloudiness;87;74;ESE;10;72%;44%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;S;8;65%;27%;8
Hereford;Not as hot;89;66;SSE;10;43%;10%;12
Hillsboro;Clouds and sun, hot;95;76;S;12;57%;27%;8
Hondo;Partly sunny, breezy;93;75;SE;13;66%;44%;6
Houston;Partly sunny;91;77;SE;8;69%;31%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun;90;77;SSE;14;76%;31%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;79;SSE;7;65%;32%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSE;10;74%;32%;7
Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;90;77;SSE;14;73%;31%;7
Houston Hooks;Sun and clouds;91;77;SSE;10;72%;32%;6
Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;92;79;SSE;14;65%;32%;7
Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;92;78;SSE;12;71%;31%;7
Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;77;SSE;7;68%;31%;7
Ingleside;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;SE;15;74%;75%;6
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;93;74;S;8;67%;27%;8
Jasper;Sun and some clouds;93;73;SSE;6;65%;30%;12
Junction;Partly sunny, breezy;96;76;SSE;14;53%;5%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Breezy with some sun;92;74;SE;14;65%;55%;6
Kerrville;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;15;64%;44%;6
Killeen;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;14;60%;27%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;14;63%;27%;6
Kingsville Nas;A shower or t-storm;92;78;SE;14;74%;66%;6
La Grange;Partly sunny;90;77;SSE;10;75%;33%;6
Lago Vista;Sun and clouds;92;76;SSE;10;62%;44%;7
Lancaster;Hot with some sun;95;76;S;11;59%;27%;11
Laredo;Partly sunny;94;78;SE;12;55%;36%;9
Llano;Clouds and sun;94;74;SSE;9;56%;27%;11
Longview;Partly sunny;95;75;S;9;64%;9%;8
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, cooler;90;70;ESE;10;51%;21%;12
Lufkin;Partial sunshine;94;74;S;11;62%;30%;12
Mcallen;A shower or t-storm;93;78;SE;14;72%;66%;10
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;S;15;61%;27%;5
Mckinney;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;S;15;64%;27%;9
Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;11;59%;27%;9
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;10;47%;8%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;10;47%;8%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;S;12;63%;27%;9
Mineola;Partly sunny;93;75;S;7;70%;11%;9
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;14;53%;8%;11
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;74;S;7;64%;8%;12
Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun, hot;93;73;S;8;67%;27%;11
New Braunfels;Breezy with some sun;90;75;SE;14;67%;57%;11
Odessa;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;11;42%;6%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;9;70%;13%;12
Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;SE;16;80%;76%;7
Palestine;Clouds and sun;92;75;S;8;64%;27%;12
Pampa;Clouds and sun;86;67;SSE;10;46%;5%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;86;68;ESE;5;53%;6%;12
Paris;Partly sunny;93;74;S;11;66%;28%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny;101;70;SE;7;33%;2%;12
Perryton;Nice with some sun;88;68;SSE;10;44%;9%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;86;65;SE;9;55%;17%;12
Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;92;75;SE;10;67%;60%;6
Port Aransas;A p.m. t-storm;86;81;SE;15;81%;73%;6
Port Isabel;A shower or t-storm;89;80;SE;14;75%;74%;12
Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;11;80%;75%;6
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;14;66%;57%;6
Robstown;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;14;80%;74%;5
Rockport;A p.m. t-storm;87;81;SE;14;77%;74%;7
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;14;61%;41%;13
San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;14;48%;4%;12
San Antonio;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;11;67%;55%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;14;63%;70%;6
San Marcos;Partly sunny, breezy;90;75;SSE;14;66%;44%;6
Seminole;Not as hot;93;67;SSE;8;46%;15%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;15;59%;12%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;9;52%;13%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;14;52%;5%;12
Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;S;14;53%;27%;12
Sulphur Springs;Hot with some sun;95;76;S;10;60%;9%;8
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;10;47%;9%;12
Temple;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;15;67%;27%;6
Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;12;61%;27%;11
Tyler;Hot with some sun;94;76;S;10;64%;11%;9
Uvalde;Periods of sun;91;72;ESE;10;65%;55%;6
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;10;45%;24%;12
Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SE;14;78%;67%;7
Waco;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;15;57%;27%;8
Weslaco;A shower or t-storm;91;76;ESE;11;68%;66%;10
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;SE;9;77%;60%;7
Wichita Falls;Hot with some sun;97;76;SSE;15;53%;17%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;SE;10;42%;4%;12
Zapata;Variable clouds;91;76;SE;10;66%;40%;6
_____
