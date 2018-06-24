TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 26, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;14;54%;5%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;14;46%;6%;12

Alice;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;14;73%;74%;4

Alpine;Sun, some clouds;93;66;SE;7;30%;0%;13

Amarillo;Not as hot;88;68;SSE;10;43%;8%;12

Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;SE;14;73%;62%;6

Arlington;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;S;12;58%;27%;12

Austin;Clouds and sunshine;93;77;SSE;8;62%;44%;6

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, breezy;94;77;SSE;14;63%;44%;6

Bay;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;SE;14;76%;59%;7

Beaumont;Partly sunny;91;76;SE;11;71%;44%;12

Beeville;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;14;73%;67%;4

Borger;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;8;43%;6%;12

Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;S;11;59%;8%;12

Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;11;48%;7%;12

Brenham;Sun and clouds;91;76;SSE;9;70%;44%;6

Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;S;14;51%;6%;12

Brownsville;A shower or t-storm;91;78;ESE;14;74%;78%;10

Brownwood;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;11;53%;4%;12

Burnet;Clouds and sun;91;74;SSE;9;62%;44%;12

Canadian;Clouds and sun;87;67;SSE;8;51%;6%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;9;66%;44%;6

Childress;Not as hot;89;73;E;8;65%;24%;12

Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;S;14;63%;27%;9

College Station;Breezy with some sun;91;77;SSE;14;70%;44%;7

Comanche;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;11;55%;27%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny;91;75;SE;9;70%;31%;9

Corpus Christi;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SE;15;82%;66%;4

Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;12;63%;27%;8

Cotulla;Episodes of sunshine;93;76;SE;14;64%;44%;6

Dalhart;Partly sunny;85;64;SE;8;49%;7%;12

Dallas Love;Hot with some sun;98;80;S;15;59%;27%;9

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;S;14;58%;27%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;S;16;59%;27%;9

Decatur;Sun and clouds, hot;95;75;S;11;53%;7%;12

Del Rio;Clouds and sun, hot;97;75;SSE;15;60%;27%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, hot;97;74;SE;15;56%;8%;11

Denton;Clouds and sun, hot;96;76;S;14;58%;7%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;73;SE;13;54%;5%;13

Dumas;Partly sunny;85;65;SE;9;45%;6%;12

Edinburg;A shower or t-storm;92;77;ESE;11;70%;66%;9

El Paso;Sunny and hot;101;76;SE;6;19%;1%;13

Ellington;Partly sunny;90;78;SSE;12;73%;31%;7

Falfurrias;A shower or t-storm;89;75;SE;9;76%;74%;6

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;14;60%;27%;6

Fort Worth;Hot with some sun;97;77;S;14;52%;8%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun, hot;98;79;S;16;56%;8%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;S;15;51%;8%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;14;55%;27%;9

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;10;62%;28%;6

Gainesville;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;S;14;65%;9%;12

Galveston;Clouds and sun;90;81;SSE;16;78%;32%;12

Gatesville;Clouds and sun, hot;94;75;SSE;15;61%;27%;5

Georgetown;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;14;64%;44%;6

Giddings;Partly sunny;89;74;SSE;9;71%;33%;6

Gilmer;Partial sunshine;93;74;S;7;69%;9%;11

Graham;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;8;48%;7%;12

Granbury;Hot with some sun;98;77;SSE;14;51%;27%;11

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;S;12;57%;27%;9

Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;S;10;57%;27%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with sunshine;92;70;ENE;22;36%;1%;13

Hamilton;Hot with some sun;95;75;SSE;14;57%;8%;8

Harlingen;A shower or t-storm;91;78;SE;16;78%;67%;10

Hearne;Clouds and sun;92;75;SSE;9;68%;44%;6

Hebbronville;Variable cloudiness;87;74;ESE;10;72%;44%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;S;8;65%;27%;8

Hereford;Not as hot;89;66;SSE;10;43%;10%;12

Hillsboro;Clouds and sun, hot;95;76;S;12;57%;27%;8

Hondo;Partly sunny, breezy;93;75;SE;13;66%;44%;6

Houston;Partly sunny;91;77;SE;8;69%;31%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun;90;77;SSE;14;76%;31%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;79;SSE;7;65%;32%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;90;75;SSE;10;74%;32%;7

Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;90;77;SSE;14;73%;31%;7

Houston Hooks;Sun and clouds;91;77;SSE;10;72%;32%;6

Houston Hull;Clouds and sun;92;79;SSE;14;65%;32%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;92;78;SSE;12;71%;31%;7

Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;77;SSE;7;68%;31%;7

Ingleside;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;SE;15;74%;75%;6

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;93;74;S;8;67%;27%;8

Jasper;Sun and some clouds;93;73;SSE;6;65%;30%;12

Junction;Partly sunny, breezy;96;76;SSE;14;53%;5%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Breezy with some sun;92;74;SE;14;65%;55%;6

Kerrville;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;15;64%;44%;6

Killeen;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;14;60%;27%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;14;63%;27%;6

Kingsville Nas;A shower or t-storm;92;78;SE;14;74%;66%;6

La Grange;Partly sunny;90;77;SSE;10;75%;33%;6

Lago Vista;Sun and clouds;92;76;SSE;10;62%;44%;7

Lancaster;Hot with some sun;95;76;S;11;59%;27%;11

Laredo;Partly sunny;94;78;SE;12;55%;36%;9

Llano;Clouds and sun;94;74;SSE;9;56%;27%;11

Longview;Partly sunny;95;75;S;9;64%;9%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny, cooler;90;70;ESE;10;51%;21%;12

Lufkin;Partial sunshine;94;74;S;11;62%;30%;12

Mcallen;A shower or t-storm;93;78;SE;14;72%;66%;10

Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;S;15;61%;27%;5

Mckinney;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;S;15;64%;27%;9

Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;11;59%;27%;9

Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;10;47%;8%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;10;47%;8%;12

Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;S;12;63%;27%;9

Mineola;Partly sunny;93;75;S;7;70%;11%;9

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;14;53%;8%;11

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;94;74;S;7;64%;8%;12

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun, hot;93;73;S;8;67%;27%;11

New Braunfels;Breezy with some sun;90;75;SE;14;67%;57%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;11;42%;6%;12

Orange;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;9;70%;13%;12

Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;SE;16;80%;76%;7

Palestine;Clouds and sun;92;75;S;8;64%;27%;12

Pampa;Clouds and sun;86;67;SSE;10;46%;5%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;86;68;ESE;5;53%;6%;12

Paris;Partly sunny;93;74;S;11;66%;28%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny;101;70;SE;7;33%;2%;12

Perryton;Nice with some sun;88;68;SSE;10;44%;9%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;86;65;SE;9;55%;17%;12

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;92;75;SE;10;67%;60%;6

Port Aransas;A p.m. t-storm;86;81;SE;15;81%;73%;6

Port Isabel;A shower or t-storm;89;80;SE;14;75%;74%;12

Port Lavaca;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;11;80%;75%;6

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;14;66%;57%;6

Robstown;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;SE;14;80%;74%;5

Rockport;A p.m. t-storm;87;81;SE;14;77%;74%;7

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;14;61%;41%;13

San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;14;48%;4%;12

San Antonio;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;11;67%;55%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;14;63%;70%;6

San Marcos;Partly sunny, breezy;90;75;SSE;14;66%;44%;6

Seminole;Not as hot;93;67;SSE;8;46%;15%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;15;59%;12%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;9;52%;13%;12

Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;SSE;14;52%;5%;12

Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;S;14;53%;27%;12

Sulphur Springs;Hot with some sun;95;76;S;10;60%;9%;8

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;10;47%;9%;12

Temple;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;15;67%;27%;6

Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;12;61%;27%;11

Tyler;Hot with some sun;94;76;S;10;64%;11%;9

Uvalde;Periods of sun;91;72;ESE;10;65%;55%;6

Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;10;45%;24%;12

Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SE;14;78%;67%;7

Waco;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;15;57%;27%;8

Weslaco;A shower or t-storm;91;76;ESE;11;68%;66%;10

Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;SE;9;77%;60%;7

Wichita Falls;Hot with some sun;97;76;SSE;15;53%;17%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;SE;10;42%;4%;12

Zapata;Variable clouds;91;76;SE;10;66%;40%;6

