TX Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, windy;101;74;S;21;48%;5%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, windy;103;73;S;22;41%;6%;12

Alice;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;SE;16;65%;17%;8

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;S;7;22%;2%;13

Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;63;N;12;38%;16%;12

Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;92;79;SSE;14;71%;32%;8

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;15;56%;3%;12

Austin;Clouds breaking;97;78;SSE;12;56%;27%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Clouds breaking;98;78;SSE;16;58%;27%;11

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;SSE;13;75%;44%;8

Beaumont;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;SSE;13;72%;31%;8

Beeville;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;14;69%;36%;8

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;100;65;N;8;41%;69%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;15;60%;6%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;16;46%;5%;12

Brenham;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;10;66%;44%;8

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;15;50%;5%;12

Brownsville;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;SE;17;71%;56%;8

Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;15;48%;3%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;11;55%;4%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;NNW;11;61%;74%;12

Castroville;Some sun returning;98;75;SE;11;60%;26%;11

Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;S;18;53%;16%;12

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;16;61%;3%;12

College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;94;76;S;15;68%;35%;8

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;S;17;49%;4%;12

Conroe;Partly sunny, humid;92;75;SSE;10;70%;30%;8

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, humid;91;77;SE;17;79%;19%;8

Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;S;15;62%;27%;9

Cotulla;Clouds breaking;101;76;SE;15;54%;2%;11

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;95;60;NE;10;52%;14%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;S;19;57%;4%;12

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;17;57%;3%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;98;77;S;20;59%;27%;12

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;S;14;51%;6%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;18;54%;27%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;18;51%;5%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;16;57%;5%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;11;48%;27%;13

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;N;9;45%;67%;12

Edinburg;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;SE;14;65%;55%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;WNW;17;16%;0%;13

Ellington;Partly sunny, humid;91;77;SSE;13;73%;32%;8

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;SE;12;66%;54%;8

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;77;SSE;17;54%;44%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;17;50%;5%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, windy;99;77;S;20;55%;5%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;S;19;50%;5%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;17;53%;3%;12

Fredericksburg;Some sun returning;96;73;SSE;13;51%;27%;11

Gainesville;Sunshine and breezy;95;74;S;16;64%;7%;12

Galveston;Humid with some sun;90;81;SSE;17;79%;44%;8

Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;13;55%;3%;12

Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;SSE;14;59%;26%;11

Giddings;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;SSE;10;65%;32%;8

Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;S;9;71%;4%;6

Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;11;48%;7%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;16;49%;3%;12

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;15;55%;26%;12

Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;S;15;57%;27%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;98;69;WSW;24;18%;0%;13

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;16;52%;4%;12

Harlingen;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SE;18;72%;57%;8

Hearne;Humid with some sun;94;75;SSE;11;67%;15%;7

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, breezy;95;74;SE;14;62%;51%;13

Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;S;9;69%;7%;9

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;102;63;N;10;32%;13%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;15;55%;26%;12

Hondo;Clouds breaking, hot;100;76;SE;15;58%;26%;11

Houston;Humid with some sun;92;77;SSE;8;69%;32%;8

Houston (Hobby Airport);Humid with some sun;91;78;SSE;13;77%;32%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Humid with some sun;93;79;SSE;8;65%;32%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with some sun;91;76;SSE;10;74%;32%;8

Houston Clover;Partly sunny, humid;92;79;SSE;12;73%;32%;8

Houston Hooks;Humid with some sun;92;78;SSE;10;73%;31%;8

Houston Hull;Partly sunny, humid;94;80;SSE;13;65%;32%;8

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;12;72%;32%;8

Huntsville;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;SSE;8;69%;30%;9

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;91;81;SSE;18;73%;29%;11

Jacksonville;Humid with some sun;93;74;S;9;69%;8%;9

Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;7;70%;30%;9

Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;16;50%;4%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking;98;75;SE;15;55%;25%;11

Kerrville;Clouds breaking;97;73;SSE;14;57%;27%;11

Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;77;SSE;17;54%;44%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;77;SSE;17;58%;27%;12

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;SE;17;69%;38%;8

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SSE;10;70%;32%;8

Lago Vista;Clouds breaking;98;77;SSE;14;54%;27%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;15;59%;27%;12

Laredo;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;78;SE;17;51%;26%;12

Llano;Warm with sunshine;100;75;SSE;11;51%;4%;12

Longview;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;11;69%;28%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;105;69;SSW;15;33%;9%;12

Lufkin;Humid with some sun;95;76;S;11;63%;30%;12

Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;SE;18;67%;55%;13

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;18;56%;27%;12

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;77;S;19;65%;5%;12

Mesquite;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;S;15;58%;27%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny;109;76;S;15;32%;4%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;109;76;S;15;32%;4%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;76;S;17;60%;26%;12

Mineola;Humid with some sun;94;76;S;10;68%;5%;12

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;18;51%;5%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;94;75;S;10;68%;4%;12

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;10;69%;27%;9

New Braunfels;Clouds breaking, hot;97;76;SSE;14;60%;26%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;106;74;S;14;27%;3%;12

Orange;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SSE;10;73%;44%;8

Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;SSE;17;79%;32%;8

Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;S;11;66%;30%;11

Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;NNW;12;44%;70%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;95;63;NE;9;54%;74%;12

Paris;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;14;68%;4%;11

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;108;71;S;10;19%;3%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;N;10;54%;74%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;SW;13;38%;10%;12

Pleasanton;Clouds breaking, hot;99;76;SE;11;57%;26%;11

Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;87;80;SE;14;81%;29%;8

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;SE;17;73%;63%;9

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SE;14;74%;44%;8

Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;98;76;SSE;15;59%;26%;11

Robstown;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;SE;16;75%;36%;8

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;89;80;SE;14;76%;29%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;SSE;17;54%;5%;13

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;105;75;S;18;44%;4%;12

San Antonio;Some sun returning;98;77;SSE;12;60%;25%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking, hot;99;77;SE;14;56%;26%;11

San Marcos;Clouds breaking;97;76;SSE;14;57%;27%;11

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;105;69;S;10;27%;7%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;S;18;61%;7%;12

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;S;16;44%;7%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;18;48%;5%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;17;49%;4%;12

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;13;60%;4%;9

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;18;41%;6%;12

Temple;Windy with some sun;97;77;SSE;19;60%;44%;9

Terrell;Partly sunny, breezy;96;77;S;15;63%;27%;12

Tyler;Humid with some sun;95;77;S;11;65%;27%;9

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;13;57%;3%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;17;43%;10%;12

Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;SE;14;71%;30%;8

Waco;Mostly sunny, windy;99;76;S;19;53%;4%;12

Weslaco;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;SE;13;63%;63%;9

Wharton;Humid with some sun;90;76;SE;10;74%;32%;8

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;19;53%;7%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;108;73;SSE;14;24%;4%;12

Zapata;Partly sunny, breezy;97;76;SE;13;60%;52%;13

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather