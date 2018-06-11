TX Forecast
Updated 1:03 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;13;57%;12%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;14;47%;12%;12
Alice;Lots of sun, breezy;98;76;SE;17;54%;30%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny;95;64;SE;8;33%;0%;13
Amarillo;A severe t-storm;96;70;SSE;10;49%;70%;12
Angleton;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;12;61%;14%;12
Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;S;10;57%;23%;12
Austin;Partly sunny;98;75;SSE;8;52%;27%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;99;75;SSE;13;55%;4%;12
Bay;Mostly sunny;92;76;SSE;12;64%;14%;12
Beaumont;Partly sunny;94;76;S;9;65%;15%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SE;14;57%;15%;12
Borger;A severe t-storm;97;71;SSE;7;51%;84%;12
Bowie;Sunshine and warm;93;73;SSE;7;65%;30%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSE;10;51%;18%;12
Brenham;Partial sunshine;96;75;SSE;9;57%;10%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;8;55%;30%;12
Brownsville;Clouds and sun, hot;95;79;SE;15;61%;44%;11
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;96;71;SSE;10;53%;18%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;8;52%;10%;12
Canadian;A severe t-storm;96;69;SSE;8;58%;84%;12
Castroville;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;9;53%;27%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;11;50%;32%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;S;11;63%;24%;12
College Station;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;13;59%;10%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny;95;70;SSE;11;56%;20%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;8;60%;12%;12
Corpus Christi;Sunshine and breezy;93;76;SE;17;67%;15%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;S;10;60%;13%;9
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;14;51%;8%;12
Dalhart;A severe t-storm;95;66;SE;10;53%;84%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SE;11;61%;24%;11
Dallas Redbird;Hot with some sun;96;76;SSE;11;59%;33%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;SE;12;62%;26%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;94;73;S;8;59%;30%;12
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;SE;14;54%;8%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;SE;15;54%;27%;12
Denton;Warm with some sun;95;75;S;10;61%;31%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;73;SE;14;53%;3%;12
Dumas;A severe t-storm;93;66;SSE;9;53%;84%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;ESE;14;53%;29%;13
El Paso;Mostly sunny;105;78;SE;5;8%;3%;13
Ellington;Partly sunny;94;78;SSE;11;63%;14%;12
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, breezy;98;75;ESE;13;55%;14%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;13;53%;11%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;10;53%;28%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;12;59%;30%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;11;52%;29%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;73;S;10;57%;24%;9
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;9;52%;30%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;8;67%;30%;12
Galveston;Mostly sunny;91;82;SSE;14;71%;17%;12
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSE;9;54%;14%;12
Georgetown;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;53%;6%;12
Giddings;Sun and some clouds;95;72;SSE;8;59%;9%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;S;7;71%;37%;6
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;7;52%;23%;12
Granbury;Sunshine and warm;99;75;SSE;10;49%;26%;12
Grand Prairie;Hot with some sun;96;75;S;10;55%;23%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny;95;76;S;9;59%;35%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;70;ESE;16;13%;0%;13
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SSE;10;55%;17%;12
Harlingen;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;18;59%;54%;12
Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;S;9;59%;12%;12
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, breezy;96;73;ESE;13;54%;27%;12
Henderson;Warm with some sun;93;72;S;8;65%;32%;12
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;S;10;41%;30%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;11;53%;17%;12
Hondo;Partly sunny, humid;98;77;SE;13;60%;27%;12
Houston;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;7;60%;13%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;11;65%;14%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sun and some clouds;96;78;SSE;8;55%;13%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;9;65%;13%;12
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;93;76;SSE;11;64%;14%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;9;60%;12%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;12;56%;12%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;10;60%;13%;12
Huntsville;Sun and some clouds;95;75;SSE;7;59%;14%;12
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;80;SE;16;63%;29%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;93;73;S;8;66%;23%;12
Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;94;71;S;6;67%;35%;12
Junction;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;10;60%;33%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;98;77;SE;13;52%;44%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;11;53%;44%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;13;53%;11%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;97;72;SSE;13;57%;10%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SE;17;57%;43%;12
La Grange;Sun and some clouds;97;75;SSE;8;62%;8%;12
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;10;54%;29%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;S;9;59%;33%;9
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;16;44%;6%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny;98;72;SSE;8;51%;33%;12
Longview;Partial sunshine;93;74;S;8;65%;36%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SSE;11;43%;28%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny;96;70;S;8;62%;31%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;SE;17;56%;29%;13
Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;S;14;54%;12%;12
Mckinney;Humid with some sun;94;75;SSE;11;65%;31%;9
Mesquite;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;S;10;60%;23%;10
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;13;38%;7%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;13;38%;7%;12
Midlothian;Warm with some sun;96;72;S;10;61%;33%;9
Mineola;Partial sunshine;93;74;S;7;68%;37%;9
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;S;11;57%;28%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;S;7;68%;42%;9
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;94;71;S;7;66%;32%;12
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;10;53%;44%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;73;SSE;15;41%;5%;12
Orange;Clouds and sun;92;75;S;8;66%;17%;12
Palacios;Sunshine and breezy;91;81;SSE;15;69%;14%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;S;9;61%;15%;12
Pampa;A severe t-storm;95;69;SSE;9;52%;84%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A severe t-storm;96;69;SSE;7;50%;84%;12
Paris;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;9;68%;41%;9
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;105;73;SE;10;31%;3%;12
Perryton;A severe t-storm;94;68;SSE;9;47%;84%;12
Plainview;Sunshine and warm;93;67;SSE;11;48%;34%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SE;9;51%;27%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;89;81;SE;13;72%;15%;10
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;92;80;SE;16;64%;57%;13
Port Lavaca;Sunshine and breezy;91;77;SE;13;68%;14%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;13;55%;5%;12
Robstown;Sunshine and breezy;93;77;SE;15;63%;29%;12
Rockport;Sunshine and breezy;91;80;SE;13;68%;15%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;12;56%;31%;13
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;98;72;SSE;11;56%;11%;12
San Antonio;Partly sunny;98;77;SE;10;52%;5%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SE;12;52%;5%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;11;54%;27%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;98;68;SSE;10;39%;8%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SSE;10;63%;32%;12
Snyder;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;11;50%;19%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;12;49%;10%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;S;10;55%;23%;12
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;S;9;64%;39%;9
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;98;73;SSE;12;46%;14%;12
Temple;Partly sunny, breezy;96;72;SSE;15;60%;9%;12
Terrell;Warm with some sun;95;74;S;10;63%;34%;9
Tyler;Warm with some sun;94;75;S;10;64%;27%;9
Uvalde;Partly sunny;97;73;SE;11;54%;44%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;43%;16%;12
Victoria;Sunshine and breezy;95;75;SE;14;64%;12%;12
Waco;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;S;15;51%;13%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;ESE;13;53%;53%;13
Wharton;Partial sunshine;94;74;SE;10;66%;13%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;10;60%;17%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;103;74;SE;16;37%;4%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny;99;77;SE;11;52%;27%;12
