TX Forecast
Updated 9:03 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
TX Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunshine and hot;100;69;NNE;11;44%;7%;12
Abilene Dyess;Brilliant sunshine;102;71;NNE;13;35%;7%;12
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SE;14;54%;0%;12
Alpine;Sunny and hot;99;67;SE;7;22%;31%;13
Amarillo;Sunny and cooler;90;57;ENE;20;26%;1%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;11;63%;1%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;NNE;9;52%;44%;12
Austin;Sunshine;100;77;S;7;56%;17%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;100;76;S;11;59%;16%;12
Bay;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;10;67%;0%;12
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSW;7;64%;4%;12
Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;10;57%;0%;12
Borger;Sunshine and cooler;88;57;ENE;17;29%;2%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;NNE;7;55%;33%;12
Breckenridge;Sunny and hot;103;70;NE;8;42%;11%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;8;60%;4%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;100;67;NNE;7;50%;35%;12
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;98;78;SSE;13;60%;0%;12
Brownwood;A strong t-storm;102;72;NE;7;48%;48%;12
Burnet;Hot with sunshine;100;73;SSE;7;47%;20%;12
Canadian;Sunny and cooler;88;53;NNE;17;31%;0%;12
Castroville;Hot with sunshine;100;73;SE;6;53%;5%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;95;60;NE;20;35%;0%;12
Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;NE;10;59%;30%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;10;63%;5%;12
Comanche;Sunshine and hot;100;71;NE;8;48%;36%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSW;7;63%;6%;12
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;74;SSE;14;65%;0%;12
Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSW;9;59%;53%;12
Cotulla;Sunny and hot;105;75;SE;10;51%;3%;12
Dalhart;Sunny and cooler;86;54;E;20;29%;1%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;E;11;53%;27%;12
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;E;10;54%;43%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;ENE;12;53%;43%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;NNE;9;47%;35%;12
Del Rio;Sunny and hot;104;78;ESE;13;55%;7%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and hot;103;77;E;13;53%;6%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;NNE;10;54%;37%;12
Dryden;A strong t-storm;104;77;ESE;8;45%;48%;12
Dumas;Cooler with sunshine;84;52;ENE;18;29%;1%;12
Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;10;53%;0%;12
El Paso;Sunny;104;77;E;5;7%;19%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny, warm;95;76;SSW;9;64%;3%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SE;9;51%;0%;12
Fort Hood;Sunny and hot;99;75;S;11;54%;26%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;NNE;10;49%;57%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;ENE;12;52%;39%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;ENE;11;49%;57%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;NE;10;52%;44%;12
Fredericksburg;Hot with sunshine;98;70;SSE;8;47%;14%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;NNE;9;58%;33%;12
Galveston;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;79;SSW;14;73%;1%;12
Gatesville;Sunshine and hot;100;73;SSE;8;49%;26%;12
Georgetown;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;52%;21%;12
Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;S;7;63%;5%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;W;7;62%;57%;12
Graham;Sunshine and hot;102;67;NE;7;43%;12%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;NE;8;46%;58%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;NNE;9;51%;44%;12
Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;N;10;50%;66%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;E;17;8%;30%;13
Hamilton;Sunny and hot;101;72;E;8;48%;22%;12
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;100;73;SSE;15;57%;0%;12
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;S;8;60%;10%;12
Hebbronville;Hot with sunshine;102;72;SE;9;48%;1%;12
Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SW;7;62%;28%;12
Hereford;Not as hot;91;57;ENE;18;23%;2%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;9;53%;28%;12
Hondo;Sunny and hot;100;75;SE;9;62%;5%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSW;6;61%;3%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;S;9;67%;1%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;S;5;57%;1%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;6;66%;1%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;SSW;8;64%;1%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;S;7;65%;4%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;98;77;S;9;58%;1%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;S;8;63%;3%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;SSW;7;62%;6%;12
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;79;SSE;14;65%;0%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSW;8;62%;28%;12
Jasper;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSW;6;67%;8%;12
Junction;A t-storm around;101;73;SSW;8;52%;48%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;9;55%;6%;12
Kerrville;Hot with sunshine;98;71;SSE;9;49%;13%;12
Killeen;Sunny and hot;99;75;S;11;54%;26%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and hot;100;75;S;11;55%;25%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;14;56%;0%;12
La Grange;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;7;65%;3%;12
Lago Vista;Sunny and hot;99;76;S;8;54%;18%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;ENE;9;55%;43%;12
Laredo;Very hot;106;77;SE;11;42%;1%;12
Llano;Sunshine and hot;104;72;SSE;6;45%;17%;12
Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SW;9;60%;53%;12
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;95;63;ENE;16;29%;2%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSW;7;62%;11%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;102;78;SE;14;56%;0%;12
Mcgregor;Hot with sunshine;101;73;SSE;12;54%;28%;12
Mckinney;Partly sunny and hot;99;70;E;12;56%;39%;12
Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;ENE;9;55%;57%;12
Midland;Sunshine and hot;105;71;ENE;12;28%;12%;12
Midland Airpark;Sunshine and hot;105;71;ENE;12;28%;12%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;ENE;10;59%;43%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SW;8;61%;66%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;NE;9;51%;58%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;W;8;57%;66%;12
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SW;7;63%;27%;12
New Braunfels;Hot with sunshine;100;73;SSE;8;54%;8%;12
Odessa;Sunshine and hot;103;71;ENE;12;32%;15%;12
Orange;Mostly sunny;92;75;SW;7;65%;5%;12
Palacios;Mostly sunny;91;80;S;14;73%;0%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;S;7;62%;28%;12
Pampa;Sunshine and cooler;87;54;NE;19;27%;1%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler with sunshine;87;53;ENE;19;29%;0%;12
Paris;Partly sunny and hot;97;68;N;9;60%;66%;12
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;ENE;8;25%;25%;12
Perryton;Sunny and cooler;86;55;NE;19;29%;0%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;91;57;ENE;17;29%;2%;12
Pleasanton;Sunny and hot;103;74;SE;6;53%;5%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;88;80;SSE;11;77%;25%;12
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;79;SSE;14;65%;0%;12
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;92;75;S;9;68%;0%;12
Randolph AFB;Sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;9;60%;7%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;SSE;14;61%;0%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny;90;79;SSE;10;70%;0%;12
Rocksprings;Hot with sunshine;98;72;SSE;9;51%;33%;12
San Angelo;Abundant sunshine;102;73;SE;7;48%;17%;12
San Antonio;Sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;8;52%;6%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Brilliant sunshine;103;75;SSE;8;56%;5%;12
San Marcos;Sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;9;53%;12%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;ENE;12;27%;8%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;NNE;11;56%;32%;12
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;97;68;NE;12;39%;1%;12
Sonora;A strong t-storm;101;72;S;9;47%;62%;11
Stephenville;Sunny and hot;100;72;ENE;8;50%;21%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;WNW;10;55%;66%;12
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;NE;11;39%;4%;12
Temple;Sunny;98;74;SSE;13;60%;27%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;NNW;10;56%;66%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SW;10;60%;28%;12
Uvalde;Hot with sunshine;101;73;SE;7;57%;5%;12
Vernon;Sunny and hot;100;63;NE;13;28%;1%;12
Victoria;Mostly sunny;98;74;SSE;10;62%;0%;12
Waco;Sunshine;101;73;SSE;12;52%;28%;12
Weslaco;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;10;54%;0%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny;95;73;S;8;67%;1%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;NNE;13;45%;4%;12
Wink;Sunny and hot;105;75;ENE;11;25%;20%;12
Zapata;Sunny and hot;104;76;SE;8;50%;0%;12
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather