TX Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Clouds and sun;82;55;SE;8;46%;0%;11

Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sun, nice;83;53;SSE;7;34%;0%;11

Alice;A t-storm in spots;84;61;ENE;9;66%;41%;4

Alpine;Clouds and sun;81;50;SE;7;26%;0%;12

Amarillo;Sunny and warmer;84;54;SSE;7;29%;2%;11

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;83;64;WSW;7;69%;51%;4

Arlington;Partly sunny, warmer;82;55;NE;7;48%;0%;10

Austin;Warmer;83;60;N;4;60%;0%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Clouds breaking;82;57;NNE;9;66%;0%;10

Bay;A shower or two;82;64;WSW;7;75%;64%;4

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;83;62;N;7;69%;26%;5

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;85;59;NNE;7;68%;43%;5

Borger;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;SSE;6;27%;2%;11

Bowie;Partly sunny, warmer;81;54;S;5;51%;0%;11

Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, nice;84;54;SE;6;45%;0%;11

Brenham;Clouds breaking;82;60;N;7;66%;8%;7

Bridgeport;Warmer with some sun;82;54;SSW;5;50%;0%;11

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;86;70;ENE;8;67%;39%;4

Brownwood;Warmer;82;50;E;8;50%;0%;11

Burnet;Warmer;81;56;NNE;6;49%;0%;10

Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;SSE;6;35%;0%;11

Castroville;Warmer;84;56;NE;6;53%;1%;10

Childress;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;SSE;5;36%;0%;11

Cleburne;Warmer;81;56;NNE;8;58%;0%;11

College Station;Clouds breaking;81;60;N;8;66%;5%;7

Comanche;Warmer;81;55;E;7;52%;0%;11

Conroe;A shower or two;82;58;N;7;62%;63%;7

Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;85;64;ESE;11;70%;42%;3

Corsicana;Warmer;81;57;NNE;7;60%;0%;5

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;86;61;E;7;63%;6%;8

Dalhart;Sunshine and warmer;83;45;SSE;8;32%;3%;11

Dallas Love;Warmer;83;61;E;9;52%;0%;9

Dallas Redbird;Warmer;83;58;ENE;9;53%;0%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Warmer;82;58;ENE;10;52%;0%;11

Decatur;Warmer with some sun;81;56;ESE;5;46%;0%;11

Del Rio;Warmer;89;63;E;5;49%;0%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warmer;89;62;E;7;47%;0%;10

Denton;Warmer;82;54;NE;8;52%;0%;10

Dryden;Nice with some sun;85;60;ESE;5;44%;0%;12

Dumas;Sunny and warmer;82;51;SSE;7;30%;1%;11

Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;87;68;ESE;7;63%;53%;8

El Paso;Sunny and beautiful;87;60;ESE;6;19%;0%;12

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;66;NW;7;75%;42%;6

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;84;64;ESE;7;69%;45%;5

Fort Hood;Warmer;80;58;NNE;8;64%;0%;10

Fort Worth;Warmer;83;59;NNE;8;47%;0%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Warmer;82;56;SSE;9;52%;0%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Warmer;83;60;SSE;9;49%;0%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Warmer;81;55;N;7;54%;0%;11

Fredericksburg;Warmer;79;50;ENE;6;55%;0%;10

Gainesville;Warmer;81;55;ESE;7;56%;0%;11

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;80;70;W;10;77%;28%;4

Gatesville;Warmer;81;53;N;7;54%;0%;11

Georgetown;Warmer;81;55;N;8;54%;0%;10

Giddings;Clouds breaking;80;56;NNE;6;63%;3%;9

Gilmer;Warmer;80;56;WNW;4;66%;5%;10

Graham;Warmer;84;51;SE;6;50%;0%;11

Granbury;Warmer;83;54;NE;7;51%;0%;11

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warmer;83;57;NE;7;49%;0%;11

Greenville;Clouds and sun;82;55;NNW;6;54%;0%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;78;56;ESE;17;26%;0%;12

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warmer;82;54;NNE;8;53%;0%;11

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;87;67;ENE;11;69%;51%;4

Hearne;Clouds breaking;81;55;NE;7;69%;3%;7

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;82;63;NW;8;65%;29%;4

Henderson;Clouds breaking;80;55;NNW;5;68%;7%;6

Hereford;Sunny and pleasant;83;52;S;7;30%;2%;11

Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warmer;81;55;NE;7;56%;0%;8

Hondo;Warmer;85;57;NE;8;62%;0%;10

Houston;Clouds breaking;83;66;N;8;62%;54%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds breaking;83;65;NW;8;72%;44%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds breaking;84;67;N;6;62%;54%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;62;N;5;74%;43%;4

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;83;65;NW;7;73%;27%;4

Houston Hooks;Clouds breaking;82;61;NNW;6;69%;45%;7

Houston Hull;Some sun returning;84;64;N;9;67%;25%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Clouds breaking;83;63;N;8;69%;53%;6

Huntsville;Clouds breaking;81;60;N;5;65%;7%;10

Ingleside;Rain and drizzle;85;66;E;10;68%;55%;4

Jacksonville;Warmer;80;60;N;5;69%;5%;7

Jasper;A shower in the a.m.;81;59;NNW;5;70%;56%;6

Junction;Warmer;82;52;E;5;57%;0%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Warmer;83;59;NE;8;62%;1%;10

Kerrville;Warmer;80;53;ENE;6;51%;0%;10

Killeen;Warmer;80;58;NNE;8;64%;0%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Warmer;80;57;NNE;8;64%;0%;10

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;85;63;ESE;10;69%;43%;4

La Grange;Clouds breaking;82;59;NNE;5;72%;6%;9

Lago Vista;Warmer;81;60;NNE;6;61%;0%;10

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warmer;82;55;NNE;7;54%;0%;7

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;82;65;E;7;62%;43%;3

Llano;Partly sunny, warmer;83;53;ENE;5;57%;0%;11

Longview;Clouds breaking;80;58;WNW;6;65%;7%;6

Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;84;56;SSE;5;32%;0%;11

Lufkin;Some sun returning;81;57;N;6;68%;13%;7

Mcallen;Partly sunny, humid;88;69;E;8;66%;44%;9

Mcgregor;Warmer;80;53;N;7;65%;0%;10

Mckinney;Warmer;81;55;ENE;9;57%;0%;11

Mesquite;Warmer;82;58;NNE;7;55%;0%;7

Midland;Mostly sunny;87;59;SE;3;34%;0%;11

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;87;59;SE;3;34%;0%;11

Midlothian;Warmer;81;56;WSW;6;60%;0%;7

Mineola;Partly sunny;80;54;NW;6;67%;3%;7

Mineral Wells;Warmer;83;54;SSE;8;48%;0%;11

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;80;56;NNW;5;65%;3%;8

Nacogdoches;Clouds breaking;80;54;N;6;67%;8%;7

New Braunfels;Warmer;83;56;NNE;7;57%;1%;10

Odessa;Mostly sunny;84;59;SE;5;35%;0%;12

Orange;Mostly cloudy;81;61;N;6;70%;26%;4

Palacios;Downpours;84;64;SE;10;76%;76%;4

Palestine;Clouds breaking;79;56;NNE;6;70%;3%;7

Pampa;Sunny and warmer;85;56;S;7;28%;1%;11

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;SSE;6;29%;0%;11

Paris;Partly sunny, warmer;81;55;NNW;7;58%;0%;8

Pecos;Mostly sunny;87;53;SE;5;34%;0%;11

Perryton;Sunny and warmer;87;54;SSE;7;30%;1%;11

Plainview;Sunny and warmer;82;51;SSE;5;34%;2%;11

Pleasanton;Warmer;85;59;NE;6;50%;1%;10

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;80;70;ENE;10;75%;45%;3

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;82;71;ENE;10;73%;38%;4

Port Lavaca;A shower or two;83;63;NNE;9;71%;66%;3

Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;81;58;NNE;8;68%;1%;10

Robstown;A t-storm in spots;85;63;E;9;70%;42%;4

Rockport;A shower or two;82;68;NE;9;68%;57%;9

Rocksprings;Warmer;82;55;E;7;48%;0%;11

San Angelo;Pleasant and warmer;84;54;SE;5;48%;0%;11

San Antonio;Warmer;84;58;NE;7;53%;1%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking;85;59;NE;7;60%;1%;10

San Marcos;Warmer;83;55;NNE;8;60%;1%;10

Seminole;Sunny and pleasant;84;52;SSE;4;32%;0%;12

Sherman-Denison;Warmer;81;57;SSE;7;55%;0%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny;84;57;SE;5;36%;0%;11

Sonora;Partly sunny, warmer;83;53;E;7;47%;0%;12

Stephenville;Warmer;82;55;S;6;48%;0%;11

Sulphur Springs;Clouds and sun;80;57;NW;6;63%;0%;6

Sweetwater;Pleasant and warmer;84;57;SE;6;37%;0%;11

Temple;Warmer;80;56;N;9;66%;0%;9

Terrell;Clouds and sun;81;56;N;6;61%;0%;7

Tyler;Clouds breaking;80;58;N;7;67%;4%;6

Uvalde;Warmer;85;56;ENE;6;53%;0%;10

Vernon;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;56;SSE;5;37%;0%;11

Victoria;Brief a.m. showers;85;61;N;9;63%;76%;7

Waco;Warmer with some sun;81;54;NNW;8;62%;0%;11

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;86;68;E;7;65%;53%;9

Wharton;Clouds breaking;83;61;NNW;7;70%;43%;6

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;84;54;SSW;5;43%;0%;11

Wink;Mostly sunny, nice;87;55;SE;5;33%;0%;11

Zapata;A t-storm in spots;83;64;N;6;63%;46%;3

