TX Forecast
Updated 1:03 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Not as warm;69;43;ENE;8;65%;2%;5
Abilene Dyess;Not as warm;69;43;ENE;9;62%;2%;5
Alice;Fog in the morning;77;61;ENE;10;79%;74%;3
Alpine;Sunny;80;51;E;6;32%;61%;10
Amarillo;Sunshine, pleasant;66;37;E;9;52%;56%;8
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;73;57;NE;10;76%;73%;3
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NNE;6;68%;5%;2
Austin;Areas of morning fog;73;55;NE;3;67%;30%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Fog in the morning;74;55;NE;7;69%;31%;3
Bay;A t-storm in spots;72;58;NE;9;83%;73%;3
Beaumont;Warmer;75;55;NE;6;75%;16%;4
Beeville;Fog in the morning;73;61;NE;7;94%;73%;3
Borger;Mostly sunny, nice;66;38;E;9;48%;5%;8
Bowie;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;41;ENE;6;58%;4%;7
Breckenridge;Nice with some sun;69;41;ENE;5;69%;3%;5
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;74;54;NNE;5;79%;36%;3
Bridgeport;Warmer;71;40;NE;4;60%;4%;4
Brownsville;Warmer;83;71;ENE;11;81%;67%;4
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;71;44;NE;6;68%;4%;3
Burnet;Fog in the morning;72;51;NE;6;70%;28%;3
Canadian;Sunny and pleasant;67;34;ENE;8;51%;6%;8
Castroville;Areas of morning fog;72;59;NE;6;78%;44%;4
Childress;Sunshine, pleasant;70;38;E;8;53%;0%;8
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;68;48;NE;7;79%;5%;2
College Station;Mostly cloudy;72;52;NNE;7;70%;21%;2
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;68;45;NE;6;82%;4%;2
Conroe;Warmer;75;53;NE;6;71%;21%;3
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;76;61;ENE;14;86%;74%;3
Corsicana;Mainly cloudy;70;49;NNE;6;74%;7%;3
Cotulla;Areas of morning fog;74;60;ENE;9;81%;67%;3
Dalhart;Plenty of sun;62;32;NE;13;49%;44%;8
Dallas Love;Pleasant and warmer;71;50;NE;7;57%;5%;3
Dallas Redbird;Warmer;71;49;NE;7;58%;6%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NNE;8;59%;5%;3
Decatur;Clouds and sun;68;42;NE;5;68%;5%;4
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;78;59;ESE;6;69%;44%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;76;59;E;8;72%;69%;8
Denton;Clouds and sun, nice;70;42;NNE;7;68%;5%;4
Dryden;Mostly sunny;83;57;E;9;49%;58%;10
Dumas;Sunny and pleasant;62;33;E;11;56%;5%;8
Edinburg;Partly sunny;86;70;ENE;7;74%;66%;5
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;ENE;7;15%;0%;9
Ellington;Warmer;73;59;NNE;8;71%;66%;3
Falfurrias;Areas of morning fog;82;67;NE;6;76%;66%;4
Fort Hood;Fog in the morning;70;48;NE;6;66%;28%;2
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;70;47;NNE;6;63%;5%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Pleasant and warmer;69;43;NNE;7;62%;5%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NNE;7;56%;5%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;69;45;NE;5;64%;5%;3
Fredericksburg;Areas of morning fog;72;49;NE;5;74%;44%;4
Gainesville;Sunshine and warmer;68;41;NNE;6;66%;5%;7
Galveston;Warmer;73;62;ENE;15;78%;62%;3
Gatesville;Areas of morning fog;70;47;NNE;6;76%;27%;2
Georgetown;Fog in the morning;71;51;NNE;6;71%;28%;3
Giddings;Fog in the morning;72;53;NNE;5;80%;36%;3
Gilmer;Nice with some sun;68;46;NNE;5;74%;6%;5
Graham;Partly sunny, nice;69;40;ENE;5;71%;4%;5
Granbury;Mainly cloudy;71;45;NE;5;69%;5%;2
Grand Prairie;Pleasant and warmer;70;49;NNE;7;69%;5%;2
Greenville;Partly sunny, warmer;71;45;N;5;61%;6%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;46;E;15;21%;25%;10
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;69;46;NNE;6;78%;27%;2
Harlingen;Clouds and sun;84;67;ENE;13;78%;66%;4
Hearne;Mainly cloudy;71;50;NNE;6;80%;31%;2
Hebbronville;Fog in the morning;79;63;NE;7;83%;66%;4
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;69;46;NNE;5;72%;7%;3
Hereford;Not as warm;69;37;E;8;49%;27%;9
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;69;49;NNE;6;74%;6%;2
Hondo;Fog in the morning;73;58;ENE;7;81%;44%;4
Houston;Mostly cloudy;74;59;NNE;7;81%;36%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;72;58;NNE;9;80%;62%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;73;59;NNE;7;72%;38%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;56;NE;5;76%;63%;3
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;73;58;NNE;8;76%;63%;3
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;74;55;NE;5;71%;26%;5
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;73;58;NNE;9;71%;66%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;74;55;NE;8;73%;35%;3
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;73;52;NNE;5;76%;16%;3
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;75;63;ENE;12;84%;74%;3
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;69;51;NNE;5;73%;8%;3
Jasper;Warmer;73;50;NNE;5;74%;14%;4
Junction;Partly sunny;79;51;ENE;5;63%;27%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Fog in the morning;69;58;NE;8;85%;44%;4
Kerrville;Areas of morning fog;73;51;NE;5;72%;44%;4
Killeen;Fog in the morning;70;48;NE;6;66%;28%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Areas of morning fog;71;49;NE;6;68%;28%;2
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;81;62;ENE;10;79%;73%;4
La Grange;Fog in the morning;74;55;NNE;5;81%;40%;3
Lago Vista;Fog in the morning;71;53;NE;5;71%;29%;3
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;69;48;NNE;6;68%;6%;3
Laredo;Cloudy and humid;85;66;E;9;70%;65%;2
Llano;Areas of morning fog;75;49;NE;6;67%;28%;4
Longview;Becoming cloudy;70;47;NNE;6;69%;6%;4
Lubbock;Not as warm;71;42;E;7;56%;2%;9
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;72;50;NNE;6;65%;14%;3
Mcallen;Clouds and sun;87;68;ENE;10;76%;67%;5
Mcgregor;Rather cloudy;69;46;NNE;6;71%;7%;2
Mckinney;Partly sunny, warmer;69;43;NNE;7;63%;6%;5
Mesquite;Rather cloudy;70;48;NNE;6;68%;5%;3
Midland;Sunny and cooler;78;49;E;8;46%;2%;9
Midland Airpark;Sunny and cooler;78;49;E;8;46%;2%;9
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;69;47;NE;5;67%;6%;2
Mineola;Mainly cloudy;69;46;NNE;5;70%;6%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;71;43;NE;8;58%;5%;3
Mount Pleasant;Sunny and nice;68;44;N;5;65%;6%;9
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;70;46;NNE;6;74%;8%;4
New Braunfels;Fog in the morning;72;57;NNE;8;83%;44%;2
Odessa;Sunny and cooler;77;47;E;8;49%;2%;9
Orange;Warmer;75;54;NE;6;71%;14%;7
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;72;59;NE;13;83%;74%;2
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;70;50;NNE;5;73%;8%;4
Pampa;Mostly sunny;66;36;ENE;9;46%;25%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine, pleasant;66;33;ENE;8;45%;5%;8
Paris;Sunny and warmer;68;44;N;6;64%;6%;8
Pecos;Cooler with sunshine;81;50;E;6;46%;27%;9
Perryton;Nice with sunshine;64;35;ENE;10;50%;8%;8
Plainview;Sunny and cooler;68;36;E;7;58%;1%;9
Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;73;59;NE;5;84%;67%;2
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;75;67;NE;12;84%;73%;3
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, warmer;81;71;ENE;12;79%;67%;4
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;73;63;NE;10;87%;74%;2
Randolph AFB;Fog in the morning;69;57;NE;8;84%;44%;2
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;75;61;ENE;11;83%;73%;3
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;74;65;NE;11;85%;74%;3
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;76;53;ENE;6;65%;28%;5
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;48;ENE;8;58%;3%;9
San Antonio;Areas of morning fog;73;60;NE;7;79%;44%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Fog in the morning;72;60;NE;7;78%;44%;2
San Marcos;Areas of morning fog;73;56;NNE;8;76%;44%;3
Seminole;Sunny and cooler;74;44;E;6;49%;2%;9
Sherman-Denison;Warmer with sunshine;67;42;NE;7;58%;5%;8
Snyder;Sunshine and cooler;69;44;E;8;73%;2%;9
Sonora;Partly sunny;78;52;ENE;7;56%;7%;9
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;69;45;NE;5;64%;27%;2
Sulphur Springs;Sunshine and warmer;69;46;N;5;69%;6%;6
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;44;E;8;69%;2%;8
Temple;Areas of morning fog;71;48;NNE;8;68%;8%;2
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;69;47;NNE;6;67%;6%;3
Tyler;Warmer;70;49;NNE;6;65%;6%;3
Uvalde;Fog in the morning;72;57;ENE;7;85%;35%;4
Vernon;Sunshine and nice;72;39;ENE;6;56%;0%;8
Victoria;Fog in the morning;74;61;NE;9;90%;75%;2
Waco;Mostly cloudy;69;47;NNE;7;65%;7%;2
Weslaco;Periods of sun;85;69;ENE;8;72%;68%;5
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;74;58;NNE;6;85%;73%;3
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;41;ENE;7;59%;2%;8
Wink;Sunny and not as hot;82;50;E;7;38%;3%;9
Zapata;Partly sunny;86;66;ENE;6;72%;66%;5
_____
_____
