Updated 1:02 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
TX Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Nice with some sun;72;45;NE;9;77%;9%;8
Abilene Dyess;Not as warm;74;47;NE;9;76%;7%;8
Alice;Partly sunny, breezy;87;70;SE;15;66%;10%;9
Alpine;Partly sunny;86;54;SE;7;16%;0%;9
Amarillo;Partly sunny, cooler;58;39;SE;10;57%;2%;8
Angleton;Partly sunny;80;69;SSE;11;65%;25%;7
Arlington;Partly sunny;79;55;N;10;61%;17%;4
Austin;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;7;65%;62%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Partial sunshine;82;66;SSE;12;68%;62%;5
Bay;Partly sunny;80;69;SE;11;70%;26%;5
Beaumont;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;SSE;8;71%;40%;7
Beeville;Partly sunny;83;69;SE;11;74%;27%;8
Borger;Cooler;54;39;ESE;9;55%;2%;6
Bowie;A shower or t-storm;69;44;NNE;9;75%;68%;4
Breckenridge;Not as warm;76;49;NNE;8;64%;33%;8
Brenham;Partly sunny;83;67;SSE;8;71%;27%;6
Bridgeport;A strong t-storm;75;47;NNE;8;72%;66%;4
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;87;73;SE;16;66%;1%;9
Brownwood;Partly sunny;84;55;E;8;61%;4%;8
Burnet;Some sun;79;62;SSE;9;66%;27%;8
Canadian;Much colder;44;29;E;9;68%;4%;4
Castroville;Sun and some clouds;83;67;SE;8;69%;57%;8
Childress;Cooler with some sun;53;35;NE;14;66%;6%;4
Cleburne;Partly sunny;78;55;NE;10;75%;13%;4
College Station;Clouds and sun;80;67;SSE;11;69%;29%;4
Comanche;Clouds and sun;81;54;E;8;66%;5%;8
Conroe;Partial sunshine;81;64;SSE;8;66%;25%;6
Corpus Christi;Partial sunshine;83;71;SSE;18;72%;9%;6
Corsicana;Partly sunny;77;58;S;11;70%;14%;3
Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;88;69;SE;11;65%;6%;9
Dalhart;Partly sunny, cooler;52;33;ESE;11;69%;3%;7
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;80;57;SE;12;64%;33%;3
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;79;56;SSE;12;65%;32%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of sun;80;57;ESE;13;61%;32%;3
Decatur;A shower or t-storm;73;47;NNE;8;72%;69%;4
Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;83;66;ESE;14;69%;6%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;84;65;ESE;14;66%;4%;9
Denton;Some sun, a t-storm;75;51;N;10;72%;69%;4
Dryden;Partly sunny;87;65;ESE;8;59%;2%;9
Dumas;Cooler with some sun;52;36;SE;11;66%;2%;7
Edinburg;Clouds and sun, warm;91;72;SE;12;59%;7%;9
El Paso;Mostly sunny;86;57;W;10;13%;0%;9
Ellington;Partly sunny;80;68;SSE;10;65%;25%;7
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;SE;9;62%;6%;9
Fort Hood;Periods of sun, nice;79;54;SSE;13;68%;28%;4
Fort Worth;Periods of sun;79;55;N;10;62%;30%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;79;54;ESE;11;65%;30%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;79;55;ESE;12;61%;28%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;78;56;SSE;11;70%;15%;4
Fredericksburg;Partial sunshine;78;63;SSE;9;69%;12%;9
Gainesville;Some sun, a t-storm;70;46;N;9;72%;67%;3
Galveston;Partly sunny, mild;79;70;SSE;12;73%;25%;9
Gatesville;Partly sunny;78;57;SE;9;72%;6%;4
Georgetown;Some sun;79;62;SSE;9;65%;57%;5
Giddings;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;8;70%;30%;5
Gilmer;Sunny intervals;75;57;SE;6;69%;23%;3
Graham;Cooler but pleasant;72;46;NNE;6;72%;16%;6
Granbury;Partly sunny;81;56;N;8;65%;10%;7
Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;78;56;N;10;63%;31%;3
Greenville;A shower or t-storm;76;55;N;9;69%;62%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Windy with sunshine;82;58;W;20;11%;0%;9
Hamilton;Partly sunny;80;56;ESE;10;68%;6%;6
Harlingen;Breezy with some sun;89;69;SSE;17;66%;2%;9
Hearne;Partly sunny;79;61;SSE;8;72%;30%;4
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;SE;10;60%;8%;9
Henderson;Partly sunny;77;61;S;6;68%;13%;4
Hereford;Partly sunny, cooler;64;44;SE;9;57%;3%;8
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;77;57;E;11;67%;12%;3
Hondo;Partly sunny;85;67;ESE;11;70%;29%;8
Houston;Partial sunshine;82;67;SSE;8;68%;41%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;81;67;SSE;10;71%;25%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;82;69;SSE;8;60%;41%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sun and some clouds;81;67;SSE;7;67%;41%;7
Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;80;68;SSE;10;70%;40%;7
Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;82;67;SSE;8;66%;26%;8
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;83;69;SSE;11;60%;26%;7
Houston Intercontinental;Partial sunshine;82;66;SSE;10;67%;26%;7
Huntsville;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;8;67%;4%;5
Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;81;73;SSE;16;73%;27%;6
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;77;61;S;7;67%;10%;4
Jasper;Clouds and sun;81;62;SSE;5;65%;27%;8
Junction;Partly sunny;82;61;SSE;10;64%;5%;9
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;82;68;SE;10;70%;61%;8
Kerrville;Some sun;79;63;SSE;10;70%;27%;8
Killeen;Periods of sun, nice;79;54;SSE;13;68%;28%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;79;56;SSE;13;69%;28%;4
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;86;71;SE;15;68%;8%;8
La Grange;Partly sunny;83;68;SSE;8;73%;58%;5
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;79;65;SSE;10;68%;28%;8
Lancaster;Periods of sun;77;55;N;10;63%;32%;3
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;SE;12;55%;0%;9
Llano;Partial sunshine;83;62;SE;8;62%;6%;8
Longview;Partly sunny;77;61;SSE;7;68%;18%;4
Lubbock;Cooler with some sun;69;44;E;8;55%;0%;8
Lufkin;Clouds and sun;81;60;S;7;67%;4%;7
Mcallen;Clouds and sun;92;74;SE;16;62%;7%;9
Mcgregor;Periods of sun, nice;79;55;SSE;13;76%;29%;4
Mckinney;Some sun, a t-storm;77;55;ESE;12;70%;69%;3
Mesquite;Partly sunny;77;56;N;10;65%;21%;3
Midland;Warm with some sun;92;57;SSE;9;35%;4%;8
Midland Airpark;Warm with some sun;92;57;SSE;9;35%;4%;8
Midlothian;Partly sunny;77;56;SSE;11;74%;15%;3
Mineola;Sun and clouds;77;57;ENE;7;65%;29%;3
Mineral Wells;Periods of sun;79;49;NNE;11;63%;17%;4
Mount Pleasant;Some sun, a t-storm;74;55;ESE;7;71%;65%;5
Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;79;61;S;7;70%;6%;5
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;82;66;SSE;10;69%;62%;8
Odessa;Partly sunny;90;56;ESE;8;31%;3%;8
Orange;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;7;69%;25%;8
Palacios;Breezy with some sun;80;71;SE;15;76%;26%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny;79;60;S;7;66%;45%;4
Pampa;Much colder;49;34;ESE;10;61%;0%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Much colder;45;33;E;11;62%;2%;5
Paris;A shower or t-storm;73;52;NNW;9;69%;69%;4
Pecos;Partly sunny;94;57;NE;7;22%;2%;8
Perryton;Much colder;46;30;ESE;9;64%;27%;4
Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;61;39;E;7;71%;2%;8
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;7;65%;29%;8
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;78;72;SSE;13;80%;61%;6
Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;83;73;SE;16;69%;0%;9
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;80;70;SE;11;76%;26%;5
Randolph AFB;Some sun;81;67;SSE;10;71%;58%;8
Robstown;Partly sunny;84;71;SE;15;69%;10%;8
Rockport;Partly sunny;79;72;SSE;12;74%;60%;8
Rocksprings;Partial sunshine;79;63;SE;12;71%;8%;9
San Angelo;Partly sunny;88;56;S;11;54%;5%;8
San Antonio;Partly sunny;82;68;SE;9;72%;30%;8
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;84;70;SE;10;66%;29%;8
San Marcos;Partial sunshine;82;66;SSE;10;65%;62%;8
Seminole;Partly sunny;86;49;E;6;36%;2%;8
Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;73;43;NNE;10;72%;80%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny, cooler;73;48;ENE;9;63%;6%;8
Sonora;Sun and some clouds;84;63;SE;11;61%;3%;9
Stephenville;Partly sunny;79;53;SSE;10;64%;8%;8
Sulphur Springs;A shower or t-storm;75;55;N;8;70%;66%;3
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, cooler;76;49;NE;6;60%;5%;8
Temple;Partly sunny;79;57;SSE;15;72%;29%;4
Terrell;Partly sunny;77;57;NNW;10;66%;21%;3
Tyler;Clouds and sun;77;59;S;9;63%;20%;3
Uvalde;Some sun;82;66;ESE;8;81%;28%;8
Vernon;Partly sunny, cooler;54;38;NE;12;59%;26%;3
Victoria;Partly sunny;83;70;SE;12;72%;27%;6
Waco;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;SSE;13;67%;8%;4
Weslaco;Warm with some sun;89;72;SE;13;61%;5%;9
Wharton;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;9;75%;26%;6
Wichita Falls;A strong t-storm;61;41;NE;10;75%;65%;3
Wink;Partly sunny;92;59;S;9;31%;2%;8
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;SE;9;59%;2%;9
