TX Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Nice with some sun;72;45;NE;9;77%;9%;8

Abilene Dyess;Not as warm;74;47;NE;9;76%;7%;8

Alice;Partly sunny, breezy;87;70;SE;15;66%;10%;9

Alpine;Partly sunny;86;54;SE;7;16%;0%;9

Amarillo;Partly sunny, cooler;58;39;SE;10;57%;2%;8

Angleton;Partly sunny;80;69;SSE;11;65%;25%;7

Arlington;Partly sunny;79;55;N;10;61%;17%;4

Austin;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;7;65%;62%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Partial sunshine;82;66;SSE;12;68%;62%;5

Bay;Partly sunny;80;69;SE;11;70%;26%;5

Beaumont;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;SSE;8;71%;40%;7

Beeville;Partly sunny;83;69;SE;11;74%;27%;8

Borger;Cooler;54;39;ESE;9;55%;2%;6

Bowie;A shower or t-storm;69;44;NNE;9;75%;68%;4

Breckenridge;Not as warm;76;49;NNE;8;64%;33%;8

Brenham;Partly sunny;83;67;SSE;8;71%;27%;6

Bridgeport;A strong t-storm;75;47;NNE;8;72%;66%;4

Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;87;73;SE;16;66%;1%;9

Brownwood;Partly sunny;84;55;E;8;61%;4%;8

Burnet;Some sun;79;62;SSE;9;66%;27%;8

Canadian;Much colder;44;29;E;9;68%;4%;4

Castroville;Sun and some clouds;83;67;SE;8;69%;57%;8

Childress;Cooler with some sun;53;35;NE;14;66%;6%;4

Cleburne;Partly sunny;78;55;NE;10;75%;13%;4

College Station;Clouds and sun;80;67;SSE;11;69%;29%;4

Comanche;Clouds and sun;81;54;E;8;66%;5%;8

Conroe;Partial sunshine;81;64;SSE;8;66%;25%;6

Corpus Christi;Partial sunshine;83;71;SSE;18;72%;9%;6

Corsicana;Partly sunny;77;58;S;11;70%;14%;3

Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;88;69;SE;11;65%;6%;9

Dalhart;Partly sunny, cooler;52;33;ESE;11;69%;3%;7

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;80;57;SE;12;64%;33%;3

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;79;56;SSE;12;65%;32%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of sun;80;57;ESE;13;61%;32%;3

Decatur;A shower or t-storm;73;47;NNE;8;72%;69%;4

Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;83;66;ESE;14;69%;6%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;84;65;ESE;14;66%;4%;9

Denton;Some sun, a t-storm;75;51;N;10;72%;69%;4

Dryden;Partly sunny;87;65;ESE;8;59%;2%;9

Dumas;Cooler with some sun;52;36;SE;11;66%;2%;7

Edinburg;Clouds and sun, warm;91;72;SE;12;59%;7%;9

El Paso;Mostly sunny;86;57;W;10;13%;0%;9

Ellington;Partly sunny;80;68;SSE;10;65%;25%;7

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;89;69;SE;9;62%;6%;9

Fort Hood;Periods of sun, nice;79;54;SSE;13;68%;28%;4

Fort Worth;Periods of sun;79;55;N;10;62%;30%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;79;54;ESE;11;65%;30%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;79;55;ESE;12;61%;28%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun;78;56;SSE;11;70%;15%;4

Fredericksburg;Partial sunshine;78;63;SSE;9;69%;12%;9

Gainesville;Some sun, a t-storm;70;46;N;9;72%;67%;3

Galveston;Partly sunny, mild;79;70;SSE;12;73%;25%;9

Gatesville;Partly sunny;78;57;SE;9;72%;6%;4

Georgetown;Some sun;79;62;SSE;9;65%;57%;5

Giddings;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;8;70%;30%;5

Gilmer;Sunny intervals;75;57;SE;6;69%;23%;3

Graham;Cooler but pleasant;72;46;NNE;6;72%;16%;6

Granbury;Partly sunny;81;56;N;8;65%;10%;7

Grand Prairie;Periods of sun;78;56;N;10;63%;31%;3

Greenville;A shower or t-storm;76;55;N;9;69%;62%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Windy with sunshine;82;58;W;20;11%;0%;9

Hamilton;Partly sunny;80;56;ESE;10;68%;6%;6

Harlingen;Breezy with some sun;89;69;SSE;17;66%;2%;9

Hearne;Partly sunny;79;61;SSE;8;72%;30%;4

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;SE;10;60%;8%;9

Henderson;Partly sunny;77;61;S;6;68%;13%;4

Hereford;Partly sunny, cooler;64;44;SE;9;57%;3%;8

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;77;57;E;11;67%;12%;3

Hondo;Partly sunny;85;67;ESE;11;70%;29%;8

Houston;Partial sunshine;82;67;SSE;8;68%;41%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;81;67;SSE;10;71%;25%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;82;69;SSE;8;60%;41%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sun and some clouds;81;67;SSE;7;67%;41%;7

Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;80;68;SSE;10;70%;40%;7

Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;82;67;SSE;8;66%;26%;8

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;83;69;SSE;11;60%;26%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Partial sunshine;82;66;SSE;10;67%;26%;7

Huntsville;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;8;67%;4%;5

Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;81;73;SSE;16;73%;27%;6

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;77;61;S;7;67%;10%;4

Jasper;Clouds and sun;81;62;SSE;5;65%;27%;8

Junction;Partly sunny;82;61;SSE;10;64%;5%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;82;68;SE;10;70%;61%;8

Kerrville;Some sun;79;63;SSE;10;70%;27%;8

Killeen;Periods of sun, nice;79;54;SSE;13;68%;28%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;79;56;SSE;13;69%;28%;4

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;86;71;SE;15;68%;8%;8

La Grange;Partly sunny;83;68;SSE;8;73%;58%;5

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;79;65;SSE;10;68%;28%;8

Lancaster;Periods of sun;77;55;N;10;63%;32%;3

Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;SE;12;55%;0%;9

Llano;Partial sunshine;83;62;SE;8;62%;6%;8

Longview;Partly sunny;77;61;SSE;7;68%;18%;4

Lubbock;Cooler with some sun;69;44;E;8;55%;0%;8

Lufkin;Clouds and sun;81;60;S;7;67%;4%;7

Mcallen;Clouds and sun;92;74;SE;16;62%;7%;9

Mcgregor;Periods of sun, nice;79;55;SSE;13;76%;29%;4

Mckinney;Some sun, a t-storm;77;55;ESE;12;70%;69%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny;77;56;N;10;65%;21%;3

Midland;Warm with some sun;92;57;SSE;9;35%;4%;8

Midland Airpark;Warm with some sun;92;57;SSE;9;35%;4%;8

Midlothian;Partly sunny;77;56;SSE;11;74%;15%;3

Mineola;Sun and clouds;77;57;ENE;7;65%;29%;3

Mineral Wells;Periods of sun;79;49;NNE;11;63%;17%;4

Mount Pleasant;Some sun, a t-storm;74;55;ESE;7;71%;65%;5

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;79;61;S;7;70%;6%;5

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;82;66;SSE;10;69%;62%;8

Odessa;Partly sunny;90;56;ESE;8;31%;3%;8

Orange;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;7;69%;25%;8

Palacios;Breezy with some sun;80;71;SE;15;76%;26%;5

Palestine;Partly sunny;79;60;S;7;66%;45%;4

Pampa;Much colder;49;34;ESE;10;61%;0%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Much colder;45;33;E;11;62%;2%;5

Paris;A shower or t-storm;73;52;NNW;9;69%;69%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny;94;57;NE;7;22%;2%;8

Perryton;Much colder;46;30;ESE;9;64%;27%;4

Plainview;Partly sunny, cooler;61;39;E;7;71%;2%;8

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;85;68;SE;7;65%;29%;8

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;78;72;SSE;13;80%;61%;6

Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;83;73;SE;16;69%;0%;9

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;80;70;SE;11;76%;26%;5

Randolph AFB;Some sun;81;67;SSE;10;71%;58%;8

Robstown;Partly sunny;84;71;SE;15;69%;10%;8

Rockport;Partly sunny;79;72;SSE;12;74%;60%;8

Rocksprings;Partial sunshine;79;63;SE;12;71%;8%;9

San Angelo;Partly sunny;88;56;S;11;54%;5%;8

San Antonio;Partly sunny;82;68;SE;9;72%;30%;8

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;84;70;SE;10;66%;29%;8

San Marcos;Partial sunshine;82;66;SSE;10;65%;62%;8

Seminole;Partly sunny;86;49;E;6;36%;2%;8

Sherman-Denison;A shower or t-storm;73;43;NNE;10;72%;80%;3

Snyder;Partly sunny, cooler;73;48;ENE;9;63%;6%;8

Sonora;Sun and some clouds;84;63;SE;11;61%;3%;9

Stephenville;Partly sunny;79;53;SSE;10;64%;8%;8

Sulphur Springs;A shower or t-storm;75;55;N;8;70%;66%;3

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, cooler;76;49;NE;6;60%;5%;8

Temple;Partly sunny;79;57;SSE;15;72%;29%;4

Terrell;Partly sunny;77;57;NNW;10;66%;21%;3

Tyler;Clouds and sun;77;59;S;9;63%;20%;3

Uvalde;Some sun;82;66;ESE;8;81%;28%;8

Vernon;Partly sunny, cooler;54;38;NE;12;59%;26%;3

Victoria;Partly sunny;83;70;SE;12;72%;27%;6

Waco;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;SSE;13;67%;8%;4

Weslaco;Warm with some sun;89;72;SE;13;61%;5%;9

Wharton;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;9;75%;26%;6

Wichita Falls;A strong t-storm;61;41;NE;10;75%;65%;3

Wink;Partly sunny;92;59;S;9;31%;2%;8

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;SE;9;59%;2%;9

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Forecast