TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019

606 FPUS54 KEPZ 061202

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

602 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

TXZ418-062215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

602 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to

100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-062215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

602 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ423-062215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

602 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-062215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

602 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ424-062215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

602 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ422-062215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

602 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ421-062215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

602 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

