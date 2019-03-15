TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

723 FPUS54 KEPZ 151232

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

632 AM MDT Fri Mar 15 2019

TXZ419-160300-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

632 AM MDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ418-160300-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

632 AM MDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ420-422>424-160300-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Sierra Blanca,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

632 AM MDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ421-160300-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

632 AM MDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bird

