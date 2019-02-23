TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

258 PM MST Sat Feb 23 2019

TXZ419-241300-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

258 PM MST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ418-241300-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

258 PM MST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ420-241300-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

258 PM MST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ423-241300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

258 PM MST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 35 to 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ424-241300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

258 PM MST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ422-241300-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

258 PM MST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ421-241300-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

258 PM MST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 30 to 35.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

