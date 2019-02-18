TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

_____

896 FPUS54 KEPZ 182205

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

305 PM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

TXZ419-191115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

305 PM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers, rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ418-191115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

305 PM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers, rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-191115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

305 PM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ423-191115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

305 PM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ424-191115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

305 PM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

isolated snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers and isolated rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers and

isolated rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ422-191115-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

305 PM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs around 50. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ421-191115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

305 PM MST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs 50 to 55. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather