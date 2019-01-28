TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

533 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

TXZ419-290230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

533 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ418-290230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

533 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. East winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ423-424-290230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

533 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ420-422-290230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

533 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ421-290230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

533 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

