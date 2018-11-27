TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

_____

418 FPUS54 KEPZ 270948

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

248 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

TXZ418-272330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

248 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Highs

60 to 65. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

35 to 40. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ419-272330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

248 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Highs

60 to 65. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ420-272330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

248 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ423-272330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

248 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ421-272330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

248 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ422-272330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

248 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

35 to 40. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-272330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

248 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NMZ410-411-272330-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

248 AM MST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Windy. Highs

55 to 60. Chance of showers 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

