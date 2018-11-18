TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

203 FPUS54 KEPZ 182148

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

248 PM MST Sun Nov 18 2018

TXZ419-191115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

248 PM MST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TXZ418-191115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

248 PM MST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ421-191115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

248 PM MST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NMZ413-417-191115-

Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Including the cities of Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, and Crow Flats

248 PM MST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

