TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 15, 2018

_____

110 FPUS54 KEPZ 161140

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

440 AM MST Fri Nov 16 2018

TXZ418-162315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

440 AM MST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ419-162315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

440 AM MST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-162315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

440 AM MST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ423-162315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

440 AM MST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ424-162315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

440 AM MST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ422-162315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

440 AM MST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-162315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

440 AM MST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

