TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018
065 FPUS54 KEPZ 111337
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
637 AM MST Sun Nov 11 2018
TXZ419-120145-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
637 AM MST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, and becoming breezy to windy in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ418-120145-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
637 AM MST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, and becoming breezy to windy in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ423-424-120145-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,
and Indian Hot Springs
637 AM MST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 20 to 25.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
TXZ420-422-120145-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,
and Sierra Blanca
637 AM MST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs 35 to 40.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
teens. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
TXZ421-120145-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
637 AM MST Sun Nov 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 20.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Bird
