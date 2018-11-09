TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

518 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

TXZ418-092345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

518 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to around 35 mph near the west slopes of

the Franklin Mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ419-092345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

518 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ423-092345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

518 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ420-092345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

518 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ421-422-424-092345-

Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

Sierra Blanca, and Indian Hot Springs

518 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

NMZ410-411-092345-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

518 AM MST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to around 35 mph along west slopes of

mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Hefner

