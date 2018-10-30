TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

512 AM MDT Tue Oct 30 2018

TXZ418-302215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

512 AM MDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ419-302215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

512 AM MDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 55 to

60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ420-302215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

512 AM MDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TXZ423-302215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

512 AM MDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 55 to

60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ424-302215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

512 AM MDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ422-302215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

512 AM MDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ421-302215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

512 AM MDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

