TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

524 AM MDT Fri Oct 26 2018

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Including the cities of Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, and Crow Flats

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

