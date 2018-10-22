TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

_____

149 FPUS54 KEPZ 221120

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

520 AM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018

TXZ418-230030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

520 AM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ419-230030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

520 AM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs

65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-230030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

520 AM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ423-230030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

520 AM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ424-230030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

520 AM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 65 to 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs

65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-230030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

520 AM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ421-230030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

520 AM MDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 60 to 65. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs

60 to 65. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather