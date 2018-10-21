TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 20, 2018
181 FPUS54 KEPZ 211113
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
513 AM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018
TXZ418-212330-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
513 AM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ419-212330-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
513 AM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 65 to
70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
TXZ420-212330-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
513 AM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Breezy. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ423-212330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
513 AM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
TXZ424-212330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
513 AM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ422-212330-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
513 AM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs 60 to
65. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ421-212330-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
513 AM MDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
