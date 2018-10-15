TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018

TXZ418-152345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ419-152345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ420-152345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ423-152345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ424-152345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 65.

TXZ422-152345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ421-152345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

