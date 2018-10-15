TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
622 FPUS54 KEPZ 151125
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018
TXZ418-152345-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
TXZ419-152345-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ420-152345-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ423-152345-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
TXZ424-152345-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
60 to 65.
TXZ422-152345-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Highs around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ421-152345-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
525 AM MDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
