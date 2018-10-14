TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
_____
913 FPUS54 KEPZ 141109
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018
TXZ418-142345-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to
45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
65 to 70.
$$
TXZ419-142345-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ420-142345-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows around 30. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs around
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs 60 to 65.
$$
TXZ423-142345-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting
to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ424-142345-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 40 to 45. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to
northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.
$$
TXZ422-142345-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to northeast
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
TXZ421-142345-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, colder. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.
Much cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
