Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

65 to 70.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows around 30. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs 60 to 65.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 40 to 45. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to northeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 60 to 65.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

509 AM MDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

