TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018
789 FPUS54 KEPZ 071155
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018
TXZ418-072215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ419-072215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ420-072215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 70 to 75.
$$
TXZ423-072215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows 50 to 55. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 75 to 80.
$$
TXZ424-072215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ422-072215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ421-072215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
