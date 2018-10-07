TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018

TXZ418-072215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ419-072215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ420-072215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 70 to 75.

TXZ423-072215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 50 to 55. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ424-072215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ422-072215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ421-072215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

555 AM MDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

