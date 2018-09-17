TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018
234 FPUS54 KEPZ 172141
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
341 PM MDT Mon Sep 17 2018
TXZ418-181115-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
341 PM MDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
TXZ419-181115-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
341 PM MDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
$$
TXZ420-181115-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
341 PM MDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
80 to 85.
$$
TXZ423-181115-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
341 PM MDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ424-181115-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
341 PM MDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 85 to 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ422-181115-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
341 PM MDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ421-181115-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
341 PM MDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 85 to 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
85 to 90.
$$
