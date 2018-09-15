TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

254 FPUS54 KEPZ 152108

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

308 PM MDT Sat Sep 15 2018

TXZ418-419-161015-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

308 PM MDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ420-423-161015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Fabens,

Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

308 PM MDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ421-161015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

308 PM MDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ422-424-161015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Sierra Blanca and Indian Hot Springs

308 PM MDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

NMZ410-411-161015-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

308 PM MDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

