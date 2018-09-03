TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

643 FPUS54 KEPZ 031021

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

421 AM MDT Mon Sep 3 2018

TXZ418-032215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

421 AM MDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ419-032215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

421 AM MDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ420-032215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

421 AM MDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ423-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

421 AM MDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ424-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

421 AM MDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ422-032215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

421 AM MDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-032215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

421 AM MDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather