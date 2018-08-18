TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
328 AM MDT Sat Aug 18 2018
Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss
328 AM MDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 100. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,
and Indian Hot Springs
328 AM MDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
328 AM MDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
328 AM MDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
328 AM MDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,
Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park
328 AM MDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
