TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

971 FPUS54 KEPZ 020956

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

356 AM MDT Thu Aug 2 2018

TXZ418-022215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

356 AM MDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-022215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

356 AM MDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ420-022215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

356 AM MDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

356 AM MDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ424-022215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

356 AM MDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-022215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

356 AM MDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to

100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-022215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

356 AM MDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

NMZ410-411-022215-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

356 AM MDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather