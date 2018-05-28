TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

328 AM MDT Mon May 28 2018

TXZ419-282215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

328 AM MDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

TXZ418-282215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

328 AM MDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

TXZ421-282215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

328 AM MDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

