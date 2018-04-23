TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

726 FPUS54 KEPZ 231100

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

500 AM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

TXZ418-419-240100-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

500 AM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ423-424-240100-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

500 AM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ420-422-240100-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

500 AM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ421-240100-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

500 AM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

NMZ410-411-240100-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

500 AM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NMZ413-417-240100-

Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Including the cities of Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, and Crow Flats

500 AM MDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph becoming east 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

Bird

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast