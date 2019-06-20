TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, June 20, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;72;Calm;0;73%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;69;SSE;5;70%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;82;S;12;84%

Alpine;Clear;72;WSW;9;37%

Amarillo;Clear;68;SE;9;72%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;87%

Arlington;Mostly clear;79;WNW;10;94%

Austin;Cloudy;84;E;8;74%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;85;SE;7;76%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;83;S;10;90%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;81;S;8;91%

Beeville;Clear;83;SSE;13;82%

Borger;Clear;76;SSE;8;53%

Bowie;Clear;77;N;5;78%

Breckenridge;Clear;77;SSE;5;62%

Brenham;Showers;79;N;11;64%

Bridgeport;Clear;82;NE;3;73%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;83;S;12;90%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

Burnet;Clear;76;NE;6;59%

Canadian;Clear;70;WSW;9;79%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;9;76%

Childress;Clear;77;ESE;8;61%

Cleburne;Clear;76;W;12;69%

College Station;Cloudy;72;NNW;18;87%

Comanche;Clear;69;NNE;8;91%

Conroe;Cloudy;81;SSW;11;83%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;83;S;14;85%

Corsicana;Clear;84;SSE;20;40%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;9;55%

Dalhart;Clear;66;SSE;7;67%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;84;N;10;76%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;84;WNW;14;69%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;85;NNW;13;71%

Decatur;Clear;80;NNE;5;74%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;83;S;3;60%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;3;64%

Denton;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;73%

Dryden;Mostly clear;79;SW;4;64%

Dumas;Clear;65;SSE;7;76%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;14;76%

El Paso;Clear;79;W;8;16%

Ellington;Mostly clear;81;S;9;78%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;84;S;11;77%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;71;S;12;91%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;86;NNW;7;64%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;85;NE;5;67%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;87;WNW;3;64%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;83;W;12;50%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;83;ENE;3;79%

Gainesville;Clear;77;N;4;79%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;13;82%

Gatesville;Cloudy;70;N;11;87%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;6;61%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;84;N;8;86%

Gilmer;Thunderstorms;69;WNW;11;95%

Graham;Clear;77;NNE;4;81%

Granbury;Clear;79;SW;12;58%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;84;NW;10;69%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;9;93%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;80;W;20;10%

Hamilton;Mostly clear;69;NNE;3;97%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;82;S;15;87%

Hearne;Mostly clear;72;SSW;12;92%

Hebbronville;Clear;83;N;9;70%

Henderson;Thunderstorms;72;NNE;5;81%

Hereford;Clear;71;SSE;9;63%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;81;SW;12;58%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;7;76%

Houston;Mostly clear;82;N;8;87%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;81;SSW;9;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;82;N;7;89%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;79;N;5;94%

Houston Clover;Clear;82;S;6;84%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;81;SSW;10;81%

Houston Hull;Clear;80;SSW;8;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Clear;82;S;9;87%

Huntsville;Thunderstorms;82;WNW;11;82%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;S;14;84%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;77;SSW;9;96%

Jasper;Clear;79;S;7;90%

Junction;Partly cloudy;84;S;3;64%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;8;80%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;3;83%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;71;S;12;91%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;10;89%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;14;85%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;7;91%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;78;E;9;64%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;86;WNW;10;68%

Laredo;Clear;92;S;4;52%

Llano;Clear;77;N;6;68%

Longview;Thunderstorms;73;NNW;10;80%

Lubbock;Clear;73;SE;10;82%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;78;S;7;90%

Mcallen;Mostly clear;84;SSE;18;76%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;71;S;3;86%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;74;N;8;93%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;9;74%

Midland;Clear;79;N;4;34%

Midland Airpark;Clear;79;N;4;34%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;85;WNW;12;48%

Mineola;Cloudy;75;S;11;82%

Mineral Wells;Clear;83;SW;8;67%

Mount Pleasant;Thunderstorms;70;NW;12;83%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;80;S;10;90%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;87%

Odessa;Clear;80;W;6;21%

Orange;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;10;91%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;86;S;14;71%

Palestine;Thunderstorms;79;WSW;10;75%

Pampa;Clear;67;SE;8;80%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;66;S;7;77%

Paris;Cloudy;72;SW;7;88%

Pecos;Clear;78;SW;8;16%

Perryton;Clear;67;SE;7;80%

Plainview;Clear;71;SE;8;80%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;9;82%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;S;16;88%

Port Isabel;Clear;83;S;12;88%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;84;S;10;86%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;7;89%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;82;S;13;89%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;85;S;14;85%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;78;SE;6;80%

San Angelo;Clear;77;NE;3;68%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;11;85%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;6;76%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;81;S;10;87%

Seminole;Clear;74;WSW;8;21%

Sherman-Denison;Fog;73;N;5;88%

Snyder;Clear;76;ENE;6;83%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;82;N;4;61%

Stephenville;Clear;69;S;6;80%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;69;SSW;14;100%

Sweetwater;Clear;75;NNE;3;63%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;17;70%

Tyler;Thunderstorms;76;E;12;77%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;83;NE;6;78%

Vernon;Clear;76;N;5;73%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;82;S;11;87%

Waco;Mostly clear;72;ESE;19;84%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;83;S;13;83%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;81;S;9;91%

Wichita Falls;Clear;77;N;6;71%

Wink;Clear;85;W;13;9%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;85;S;13;70%

_____

