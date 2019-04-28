TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, April 28, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;67;ESE;18;78%

Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;67;ESE;13;65%

Alice;Clear;68;SSE;10;89%

Alpine;Clear;69;Calm;0;41%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;56;ESE;13;77%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;68;S;8;83%

Arlington;Cloudy;66;SSE;15;100%

Austin;Clear;68;SSE;8;87%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;69;S;7;80%

Bay;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;7;88%

Beaumont;Clear;66;N;4;80%

Beeville;Clear;66;Calm;0;86%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;9;64%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;69;E;3;78%

Breckenridge;Clear;64;SE;11;84%

Brenham;Clear;66;SSE;5;90%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;75%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;71;SSE;7;86%

Brownwood;Clear;66;ESE;10;77%

Burnet;Clear;70;SSE;3;72%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;22;50%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;68;ESE;7;81%

Childress;Mostly clear;66;ENE;9;49%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;17;88%

College Station;Clear;68;S;8;83%

Comanche;Clear;69;SE;9;76%

Conroe;Clear;64;SE;3;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;71;SSE;12;80%

Corsicana;Clear;69;SSW;8;78%

Cotulla;Clear;70;SE;13;81%

Dalhart;Clear;53;SSE;13;82%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;76;SW;15;63%

Dallas Redbird;Thunderstorms;65;S;25;86%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;74;SSW;15;70%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;71;E;12;65%

Del Rio;Clear;74;E;9;47%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;70;ESE;8;61%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;73;S;13;70%

Dryden;Clear;72;N;5;50%

Dumas;Mostly clear;51;SE;6;85%

Edinburg;Clear;71;SE;9;86%

El Paso;Clear;73;NW;4;18%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;70;S;3;72%

Falfurrias;Clear;70;SE;8;81%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;10;73%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;32;72%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;72;S;25;54%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;24;75%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;65;SSE;14;91%

Fredericksburg;Clear;65;SE;5;77%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;76%

Galveston;Mostly clear;72;SSE;16;73%

Gatesville;Clear;68;SE;5;77%

Georgetown;Clear;69;SSE;7;80%

Giddings;Clear;70;S;5;90%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;69;S;7;73%

Graham;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;80%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;20;75%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;66;SSE;15;100%

Greenville;Mostly clear;70;S;5;82%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;75;NW;5;13%

Hamilton;Clear;68;ESE;5;81%

Harlingen;Clear;67;SE;7;90%

Hearne;Clear;67;Calm;0;88%

Hebbronville;Clear;67;S;8;75%

Henderson;Clear;68;Calm;0;70%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;59;E;14;74%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;70;S;8;93%

Hondo;Clear;69;SE;12;80%

Houston;Clear;70;N;5;77%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;68;S;5;78%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;70;N;5;77%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;98%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Houston Hooks;Clear;69;S;5;80%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;67;SSE;7;86%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;70;S;6;78%

Huntsville;Clear;69;S;5;72%

Ingleside;Clear;73;S;13;79%

Jacksonville;Clear;67;WSW;7;85%

Jasper;Clear;64;Calm;0;83%

Junction;Clear;70;SE;3;60%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;68;ESE;10;88%

Kerrville;Clear;66;SSE;10;83%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;10;73%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;70;SSE;8;75%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;71;SSE;12;83%

La Grange;Clear;67;SE;5;100%

Lago Vista;Clear;66;SE;5;84%

Lancaster;Thunderstorms;71;W;20;75%

Laredo;Clear;77;S;7;58%

Llano;Clear;68;E;5;82%

Longview;Clear;68;SSW;6;74%

Lubbock;Clear;62;E;14;81%

Lufkin;Clear;64;SSE;6;83%

Mcallen;Clear;71;SE;8;80%

Mcgregor;Clear;72;SSE;12;81%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;69;S;8;86%

Mesquite;Thunderstorms;71;SSW;9;78%

Midland;Clear;76;S;14;46%

Midland Airpark;Clear;76;S;14;46%

Midlothian;Thunderstorms;67;W;6;98%

Mineola;Clear;68;S;4;81%

Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;71;SSE;16;52%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;65;Calm;0;87%

Nacogdoches;Clear;66;S;5;81%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;67;S;6;86%

Odessa;Clear;75;S;18;42%

Orange;Clear;68;S;7;82%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;17;84%

Palestine;Clear;67;SSE;5;82%

Pampa;Cloudy;58;SE;14;70%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;61;ESE;14;44%

Paris;Partly cloudy;67;S;5;90%

Pecos;Clear;69;SE;3;53%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;57;E;15;49%

Plainview;Clear;60;ESE;15;60%

Pleasanton;Clear;67;ESE;6;90%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;15;80%

Port Isabel;Clear;73;SSE;10;85%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;6;86%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;7;88%

Robstown;Clear;69;SSE;10;86%

Rockport;Mostly clear;73;SSE;13;73%

Rocksprings;Clear;67;SSE;10;70%

San Angelo;Clear;64;SE;9;72%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;10;85%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;69;ESE;9;75%

San Marcos;Clear;64;S;5;93%

Seminole;Clear;62;NE;5;73%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;7;91%

Snyder;Clear;66;E;10;73%

Sonora;Clear;70;S;6;56%

Stephenville;Clear;68;SSE;10;79%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;72;S;8;72%

Sweetwater;Clear;65;ESE;6;80%

Temple;Clear;70;S;9;81%

Terrell;Clear;69;S;6;80%

Tyler;Clear;68;SSW;5;77%

Uvalde;Clear;66;E;8;90%

Vernon;Cloudy;67;NE;10;55%

Victoria;Clear;69;SE;9;83%

Waco;Clear;71;SSE;10;72%

Weslaco;Mostly clear;68;SE;5;85%

Wharton;Mostly clear;64;ESE;3;87%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;69;N;7;80%

Wink;Clear;72;SE;9;52%

Zapata;Clear;70;E;10;72%

_____

