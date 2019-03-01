TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM CST Friday, March 1, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Showers;39;ESE;7;100%

Abilene Dyess;Showers;39;E;6;87%

Alice;Showers;48;NNE;7;96%

Alpine;Clear;56;WSW;7;26%

Amarillo;Clear;28;S;10;77%

Angleton;Clear;49;NNE;5;96%

Arlington;Mostly clear;31;N;6;89%

Austin;Clear;44;NNE;5;76%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;44;NNE;8;78%

Bay;Clear;48;NE;7;99%

Beaumont;Showers;52;NNW;6;87%

Beeville;Showers;48;ENE;6;91%

Borger;Clear;32;S;12;56%

Bowie;Clear;26;N;3;93%

Breckenridge;Clear;37;SSW;6;77%

Brenham;Clear;43;NNE;5;96%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;31;N;4;83%

Brownsville;Showers;64;NE;7;100%

Brownwood;Clear;41;E;5;93%

Burnet;Showers;41;E;5;92%

Canadian;Clear;19;N;5;94%

Castroville;Showers;48;ESE;3;97%

Childress;Clear;25;E;8;81%

Cleburne;Clear;34;NE;7;81%

College Station;Clear;41;N;7;90%

Comanche;Showers;37;ESE;3;100%

Conroe;Clear;44;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Showers;49;NNE;7;96%

Corsicana;Clear;34;NNE;6;88%

Cotulla;Showers;46;E;5;100%

Dalhart;Clear;27;Calm;0;71%

Dallas Love;Clear;34;NNE;5;75%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;33;N;7;75%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;33;NNE;7;78%

Decatur;Mostly clear;29;NNE;5;87%

Del Rio;Clear;53;ESE;8;100%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;54;SSE;11;100%

Denton;Clear;31;N;6;78%

Dryden;Fog;56;SW;7;99%

Dumas;Clear;28;SSW;8;76%

Edinburg;Showers;59;NNE;6;90%

El Paso;Clear;52;WSW;8;30%

Ellington;Showers;48;N;6;93%

Falfurrias;Clear;50;NNE;5;93%

Fort Hood;Showers;38;NE;5;97%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;32;NNE;7;81%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;32;NNE;8;78%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;34;N;8;72%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;34;NNE;5;80%

Fredericksburg;Showers;44;Calm;1;95%

Gainesville;Clear;29;NNE;4;88%

Galveston;Clear;52;N;12;92%

Gatesville;Showers;39;ENE;2;96%

Georgetown;Clear;41;NNE;6;86%

Giddings;Clear;43;NNE;6;90%

Gilmer;Clear;34;NNW;5;86%

Graham;Clear;31;NE;3;100%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;36;NNE;5;83%

Grand Prairie;Clear;33;N;6;79%

Greenville;Clear;33;N;5;90%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;54;WSW;28;27%

Hamilton;Clear;38;E;3;96%

Harlingen;Clear;59;NNE;9;96%

Hearne;Clear;41;N;5;91%

Hebbronville;Clear;49;N;2;99%

Henderson;Clear;35;Calm;0;95%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;36;W;9;76%

Hillsboro;Clear;37;NNE;5;89%

Hondo;Showers;50;ESE;5;100%

Houston;Showers;46;N;6;98%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;48;N;8;92%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;47;N;6;97%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;47;N;5;98%

Houston Clover;Showers;49;N;5;100%

Houston Hooks;Showers;45;NE;5;100%

Houston Hull;Clear;48;N;7;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Showers;46;N;8;100%

Huntsville;Showers;42;N;5;91%

Ingleside;Showers;50;NNE;7;95%

Jacksonville;Clear;39;NNE;4;82%

Jasper;Showers;39;N;4;100%

Junction;Showers;43;ESE;3;92%

Kellyusa Airport;Showers;48;ESE;3;93%

Kerrville;Showers;44;N;0;93%

Killeen;Showers;38;NE;5;97%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers;39;NNE;6;93%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;49;N;6;96%

La Grange;Clear;42;N;5;93%

Lago Vista;Clear;42;N;2;91%

Lancaster;Mostly clear;35;NNE;5;83%

Laredo;Showers;51;ENE;5;100%

Llano;Clear;44;N;2;82%

Longview;Clear;37;NNW;5;80%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;2;79%

Lufkin;Showers;40;N;5;100%

Mcallen;Showers;60;NE;8;96%

Mcgregor;Clear;38;NE;9;89%

Mckinney;Clear;32;NNW;6;81%

Mesquite;Clear;34;NE;4;83%

Midland;Clear;49;N;3;97%

Midland Airpark;Clear;49;N;3;97%

Midlothian;Mostly clear;33;N;5;85%

Mineola;Clear;34;N;4;84%

Mineral Wells;Clear;34;ENE;7;72%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;33;WNW;5;82%

Nacogdoches;Clear;39;N;4;98%

New Braunfels;Showers;44;ENE;6;92%

Odessa;Clear;49;SSW;8;96%

Orange;Showers;49;NNW;5;99%

Palacios;Showers;49;NNE;10;97%

Palestine;Clear;36;N;5;99%

Pampa;Clear;25;SSE;15;80%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;21;ESE;6;85%

Paris;Clear;31;NW;9;88%

Pecos;Clear;45;NW;3;42%

Perryton;Clear;22;SSE;9;89%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;26;SSW;1;75%

Pleasanton;Showers;45;NE;4;95%

Port Aransas;Showers;50;NNE;9;100%

Port Isabel;Showers;65;NNE;9;89%

Port Lavaca;Showers;47;N;9;92%

Randolph AFB;Showers;45;NE;6;99%

Robstown;Showers;49;NE;7;97%

Rockport;Showers;49;NNE;3;96%

Rocksprings;Fog;52;SSE;8;100%

San Angelo;Showers;42;NE;5;91%

San Antonio;Showers;48;ENE;5;86%

San Antonio Stinson;Showers;47;ENE;6;86%

San Marcos;Showers;43;NE;7;93%

Seminole;Clear;32;NNW;4;88%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;32;N;4;80%

Snyder;Showers;39;ENE;4;99%

Sonora;Clear;54;Calm;0;100%

Stephenville;Clear;34;NE;5;87%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;33;NNW;6;91%

Sweetwater;Clear;40;NNE;3;96%

Temple;Clear;38;NNE;5;99%

Terrell;Clear;34;N;7;75%

Tyler;Clear;38;N;6;79%

Uvalde;Clear;49;ESE;3;99%

Vernon;Clear;23;E;4;94%

Victoria;Showers;44;NNE;8;100%

Waco;Clear;39;NE;9;75%

Weslaco;Showers;58;NE;7;94%

Wharton;Showers;46;NNE;5;97%

Wichita Falls;Clear;25;E;4;92%

Wink;Clear;42;NNE;3;100%

Zapata;Cloudy;59;N;5;90%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather