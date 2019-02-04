TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CST Monday, February 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly sunny;70;WNW;7;57%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;70;W;8;45%
Alice;Cloudy;73;ESE;4;84%
Alpine;Partly sunny;68;SSW;10;26%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;65;SW;8;30%
Angleton;Cloudy;74;S;8;85%
Arlington;Sunny;71;SW;9;70%
Austin;Cloudy;69;SW;3;84%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;70;SSW;6;87%
Bay;Cloudy;71;S;5;97%
Beaumont;Cloudy;73;SW;5;84%
Beeville;Cloudy;74;S;5;78%
Borger;Mostly sunny;57;N;6;38%
Bowie;Sunny;71;W;8;45%
Breckenridge;Sunny;73;SW;7;48%
Brenham;Cloudy;72;SW;6;85%
Bridgeport;Sunny;73;W;9;51%
Brownsville;Cloudy;74;S;9;91%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;75;SW;5;57%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;67;W;7;78%
Canadian;Mostly sunny;57;ENE;3;41%
Castroville;Cloudy;67;S;5;98%
Childress;Sunny;63;NNE;8;39%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;65;S;9;93%
College Station;Cloudy;69;WSW;6;91%
Comanche;Sunny;72;NW;10;61%
Conroe;Cloudy;71;SW;6;92%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;72;SSE;7;88%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;11;73%
Cotulla;Showers;67;SSE;3;100%
Dalhart;Sunny;58;E;6;40%
Dallas Love;Sunny;71;SSW;8;70%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;71;SSW;9;70%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;72;WSW;13;62%
Decatur;Sunny;71;W;7;53%
Del Rio;Showers;60;N;4;100%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Fog;60;WNW;4;100%
Denton;Sunny;72;WSW;9;57%
Dryden;Cloudy;66;SE;5;66%
Dumas;Mostly sunny;53;N;7;43%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;9;70%
El Paso;Partly sunny;63;SW;6;44%
Ellington;Cloudy;72;S;8;88%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;74;SSE;5;79%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;8;71%
Fort Worth;Sunny;73;SW;9;62%
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;73;WSW;10;56%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;75;SW;9;55%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;72;S;10;73%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;84%
Gainesville;Sunny;72;W;8;51%
Galveston;Fog;68;S;8;99%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;71;SSW;8;73%
Georgetown;Cloudy;69;SSW;7;81%
Giddings;Cloudy;64;WSW;6;93%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;11;71%
Graham;Sunny;73;WSW;7;48%
Granbury;Sunny;72;S;7;63%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;71;SSW;9;69%
Greenville;Mostly sunny;74;WSW;12;63%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;57;SW;17;45%
Hamilton;Sunny;73;WSW;10;62%
Harlingen;Cloudy;75;SSE;12;81%
Hearne;Cloudy;70;S;5;89%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;72;SSE;2;82%
Henderson;Cloudy;71;SW;9;73%
Hereford;Mostly sunny;61;SW;12;37%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;72;SSW;10;74%
Hondo;Cloudy;66;S;4;95%
Houston;Cloudy;73;WNW;5;90%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;72;SW;7;86%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;72;W;3;97%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;71;SW;5;93%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;72;S;8;90%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;71;SSW;6;89%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;74;SW;8;86%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;72;SSW;5;90%
Huntsville;Cloudy;70;SSW;8;82%
Ingleside;Cloudy;69;SSE;6;92%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;71;SW;9;75%
Jasper;Cloudy;61;SSW;5;98%
Junction;Cloudy;67;S;5;81%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;67;S;5;98%
Kerrville;Cloudy;64;WSW;2;90%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;8;71%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;74%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;74;SSE;6;85%
La Grange;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;90%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;69;SW;5;89%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;71;SSW;9;72%
Laredo;Fog;68;Calm;0;100%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;4;70%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;12;75%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;67;WNW;8;36%
Lufkin;Cloudy;67;N;6;95%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;11;68%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;10;77%
Mckinney;Sunny;72;WSW;9;63%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;11;63%
Midland;Partly sunny;70;WSW;8;35%
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;70;WSW;8;35%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;71;SSW;11;75%
Mineola;Partly sunny;72;SW;11;68%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;71;WSW;8;58%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;72;WSW;12;65%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;70;SW;7;86%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;69;SSW;9;89%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;10;32%
Orange;Cloudy;70;S;5;98%
Palacios;Cloudy;70;SSE;8;99%
Palestine;Cloudy;72;SSW;9;75%
Pampa;Mostly sunny;61;ESE;5;31%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;58;E;3;34%
Paris;Mostly sunny;72;SW;13;67%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;4;37%
Perryton;Partly sunny;49;E;9;56%
Plainview;Mostly sunny;63;W;10;36%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;68;S;2;89%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;67;ESE;7;98%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;74;SSE;9;85%
Port Lavaca;Showers;71;SSE;3;95%
Randolph AFB;Showers;68;SSW;6;99%
Robstown;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;88%
Rockport;Cloudy;69;SE;6;97%
Rocksprings;Showers;66;SSE;6;81%
San Angelo;Cloudy;68;SSW;10;69%
San Antonio;Cloudy;72;SSW;5;79%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;69;SW;4;86%
San Marcos;Cloudy;69;W;6;89%
Seminole;Mostly sunny;66;WSW;9;33%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;71;SW;10;60%
Snyder;Mostly sunny;63;SW;6;49%
Sonora;Cloudy;65;SSW;3;82%
Stephenville;Sunny;72;WSW;7;60%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;15;71%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;68;SW;9;47%
Temple;Cloudy;72;SSW;9;75%
Terrell;Mostly sunny;72;SSW;14;68%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;12;68%
Uvalde;Showers;64;SSE;3;100%
Vernon;Sunny;67;NNW;4;36%
Victoria;Cloudy;73;SSE;5;83%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;10;74%
Weslaco;Cloudy;78;S;12;70%
Wharton;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;95%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;69;NW;6;38%
Wink;Partly sunny;61;SE;5;42%
Zapata;Cloudy;75;S;3;75%
_____
