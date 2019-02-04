TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CST Monday, February 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly sunny;70;WNW;7;57%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;70;W;8;45%

Alice;Cloudy;73;ESE;4;84%

Alpine;Partly sunny;68;SSW;10;26%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;65;SW;8;30%

Angleton;Cloudy;74;S;8;85%

Arlington;Sunny;71;SW;9;70%

Austin;Cloudy;69;SW;3;84%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;70;SSW;6;87%

Bay;Cloudy;71;S;5;97%

Beaumont;Cloudy;73;SW;5;84%

Beeville;Cloudy;74;S;5;78%

Borger;Mostly sunny;57;N;6;38%

Bowie;Sunny;71;W;8;45%

Breckenridge;Sunny;73;SW;7;48%

Brenham;Cloudy;72;SW;6;85%

Bridgeport;Sunny;73;W;9;51%

Brownsville;Cloudy;74;S;9;91%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;75;SW;5;57%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;67;W;7;78%

Canadian;Mostly sunny;57;ENE;3;41%

Castroville;Cloudy;67;S;5;98%

Childress;Sunny;63;NNE;8;39%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;65;S;9;93%

College Station;Cloudy;69;WSW;6;91%

Comanche;Sunny;72;NW;10;61%

Conroe;Cloudy;71;SW;6;92%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;72;SSE;7;88%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;11;73%

Cotulla;Showers;67;SSE;3;100%

Dalhart;Sunny;58;E;6;40%

Dallas Love;Sunny;71;SSW;8;70%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;71;SSW;9;70%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;72;WSW;13;62%

Decatur;Sunny;71;W;7;53%

Del Rio;Showers;60;N;4;100%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Fog;60;WNW;4;100%

Denton;Sunny;72;WSW;9;57%

Dryden;Cloudy;66;SE;5;66%

Dumas;Mostly sunny;53;N;7;43%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;9;70%

El Paso;Partly sunny;63;SW;6;44%

Ellington;Cloudy;72;S;8;88%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;74;SSE;5;79%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;8;71%

Fort Worth;Sunny;73;SW;9;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;73;WSW;10;56%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;75;SW;9;55%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;72;S;10;73%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;84%

Gainesville;Sunny;72;W;8;51%

Galveston;Fog;68;S;8;99%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;71;SSW;8;73%

Georgetown;Cloudy;69;SSW;7;81%

Giddings;Cloudy;64;WSW;6;93%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;11;71%

Graham;Sunny;73;WSW;7;48%

Granbury;Sunny;72;S;7;63%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;71;SSW;9;69%

Greenville;Mostly sunny;74;WSW;12;63%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;57;SW;17;45%

Hamilton;Sunny;73;WSW;10;62%

Harlingen;Cloudy;75;SSE;12;81%

Hearne;Cloudy;70;S;5;89%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;72;SSE;2;82%

Henderson;Cloudy;71;SW;9;73%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;61;SW;12;37%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;72;SSW;10;74%

Hondo;Cloudy;66;S;4;95%

Houston;Cloudy;73;WNW;5;90%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;72;SW;7;86%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;72;W;3;97%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;71;SW;5;93%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;72;S;8;90%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;71;SSW;6;89%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;74;SW;8;86%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;72;SSW;5;90%

Huntsville;Cloudy;70;SSW;8;82%

Ingleside;Cloudy;69;SSE;6;92%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;71;SW;9;75%

Jasper;Cloudy;61;SSW;5;98%

Junction;Cloudy;67;S;5;81%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;67;S;5;98%

Kerrville;Cloudy;64;WSW;2;90%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;8;71%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;70;SSW;7;74%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;74;SSE;6;85%

La Grange;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;90%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;69;SW;5;89%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;71;SSW;9;72%

Laredo;Fog;68;Calm;0;100%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;4;70%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;12;75%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;67;WNW;8;36%

Lufkin;Cloudy;67;N;6;95%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;11;68%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;10;77%

Mckinney;Sunny;72;WSW;9;63%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;11;63%

Midland;Partly sunny;70;WSW;8;35%

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;70;WSW;8;35%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;71;SSW;11;75%

Mineola;Partly sunny;72;SW;11;68%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;71;WSW;8;58%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;72;WSW;12;65%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;70;SW;7;86%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;69;SSW;9;89%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;10;32%

Orange;Cloudy;70;S;5;98%

Palacios;Cloudy;70;SSE;8;99%

Palestine;Cloudy;72;SSW;9;75%

Pampa;Mostly sunny;61;ESE;5;31%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;58;E;3;34%

Paris;Mostly sunny;72;SW;13;67%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;4;37%

Perryton;Partly sunny;49;E;9;56%

Plainview;Mostly sunny;63;W;10;36%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;68;S;2;89%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;67;ESE;7;98%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;74;SSE;9;85%

Port Lavaca;Showers;71;SSE;3;95%

Randolph AFB;Showers;68;SSW;6;99%

Robstown;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;88%

Rockport;Cloudy;69;SE;6;97%

Rocksprings;Showers;66;SSE;6;81%

San Angelo;Cloudy;68;SSW;10;69%

San Antonio;Cloudy;72;SSW;5;79%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;69;SW;4;86%

San Marcos;Cloudy;69;W;6;89%

Seminole;Mostly sunny;66;WSW;9;33%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;71;SW;10;60%

Snyder;Mostly sunny;63;SW;6;49%

Sonora;Cloudy;65;SSW;3;82%

Stephenville;Sunny;72;WSW;7;60%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;15;71%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;68;SW;9;47%

Temple;Cloudy;72;SSW;9;75%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;72;SSW;14;68%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;12;68%

Uvalde;Showers;64;SSE;3;100%

Vernon;Sunny;67;NNW;4;36%

Victoria;Cloudy;73;SSE;5;83%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;10;74%

Weslaco;Cloudy;78;S;12;70%

Wharton;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;95%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;69;NW;6;38%

Wink;Partly sunny;61;SE;5;42%

Zapata;Cloudy;75;S;3;75%

