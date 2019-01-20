TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CST Sunday, January 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;9;59%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;38;SSW;8;50%
Alice;Sunny;47;N;9;47%
Alpine;Cloudy;52;WSW;6;29%
Amarillo;Cloudy;46;SSW;15;50%
Angleton;Sunny;39;N;14;61%
Arlington;Mostly sunny;36;Calm;0;55%
Austin;Mostly sunny;41;N;3;44%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;41;N;8;46%
Bay;Sunny;41;NNW;8;62%
Beaumont;Sunny;42;NW;11;59%
Beeville;Sunny;48;ENE;9;37%
Borger;Partly sunny;37;WSW;11;61%
Bowie;Mostly sunny;33;Calm;0;64%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;37;S;2;56%
Brenham;Mostly sunny;38;N;10;63%
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;33;Calm;0;62%
Brownsville;Sunny;54;NNW;7;57%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;43;E;1;40%
Burnet;Mostly sunny;39;N;4;48%
Canadian;Partly sunny;39;SW;2;66%
Castroville;Sunny;46;Calm;1;44%
Childress;Mostly sunny;33;SSW;13;61%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;34;N;5;61%
College Station;Partly sunny;37;N;9;61%
Comanche;Mostly sunny;37;SE;3;55%
Conroe;Sunny;38;N;10;63%
Corpus Christi;Sunny;46;NNE;17;49%
Corsicana;Sunny;34;N;5;62%
Cotulla;Sunny;44;ESE;7;50%
Dalhart;Cloudy;35;SW;9;75%
Dallas Love;Sunny;34;Calm;0;63%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;31;W;6;66%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;32;WNW;3;60%
Decatur;Mostly sunny;32;N;2;65%
Del Rio;Sunny;46;SE;12;60%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;47;SSE;9;53%
Denton;Sunny;30;Calm;0;65%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;50;ENE;5;48%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;39;WSW;11;63%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;56;N;6;35%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;46;N;2;34%
Ellington;Sunny;36;NNW;12;69%
Falfurrias;Sunny;50;N;9;41%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;34;NW;5;57%
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;31;N;3;63%
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;33;N;5;58%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;33;Calm;0;61%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;34;NNW;3;59%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;42;Calm;1;51%
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;31;N;3;64%
Galveston;Mostly sunny;38;N;17;72%
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;36;Calm;0;55%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;38;N;7;56%
Giddings;Partly sunny;37;N;6;57%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;33;NNW;4;63%
Graham;Mostly sunny;34;N;0;63%
Granbury;Sunny;36;N;3;65%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;36;Calm;0;55%
Greenville;Mostly sunny;34;Calm;0;59%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;39;SW;16;37%
Hamilton;Sunny;38;Calm;0;52%
Harlingen;Sunny;51;NNW;8;42%
Hearne;Partly sunny;36;NW;6;68%
Hebbronville;Sunny;46;N;3;38%
Henderson;Sunny;33;N;6;69%
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;9;72%
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;34;NW;3;65%
Hondo;Sunny;46;Calm;0;49%
Houston;Mostly sunny;39;NNW;11;62%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;38;N;13;57%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;39;NNW;10;48%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;39;N;9;60%
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;38;N;10;62%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;39;N;7;61%
Houston Hull;Sunny;40;N;7;57%
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;39;N;10;61%
Huntsville;Sunny;34;N;8;63%
Ingleside;Sunny;45;NE;14;58%
Jacksonville;Sunny;38;N;5;62%
Jasper;Partly sunny;37;NNW;7;68%
Junction;Mostly sunny;38;Calm;0;69%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;44;NNE;6;46%
Kerrville;Sunny;42;Calm;0;53%
Killeen;Partly sunny;34;NW;5;57%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;36;NNW;5;57%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;47;N;13;47%
La Grange;Mostly sunny;41;NNE;7;53%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;43;ENE;3;43%
Lancaster;Sunny;33;Calm;0;62%
Laredo;Sunny;46;E;8;39%
Llano;Sunny;45;SE;3;56%
Longview;Sunny;38;N;6;51%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;48;S;8;47%
Lufkin;Sunny;33;WSW;8;66%
Mcallen;Sunny;52;N;7;37%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;33;N;5;63%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;31;NW;6;69%
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;35;NNW;3;56%
Midland;Partly sunny;50;S;10;50%
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;50;S;10;50%
Midlothian;Sunny;34;Calm;0;69%
Mineola;Sunny;37;NNW;5;59%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;31;W;5;69%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;32;N;3;62%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;33;NW;7;66%
New Braunfels;Sunny;43;NNE;12;41%
Odessa;Partly sunny;45;S;12;49%
Orange;Sunny;40;N;8;70%
Palacios;Sunny;42;N;15;62%
Palestine;Sunny;35;W;5;67%
Pampa;Mostly sunny;43;SW;16;55%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;37;W;8;75%
Paris;Sunny;30;N;5;69%
Pecos;Partly sunny;48;E;3;39%
Perryton;Mostly sunny;37;SSW;12;80%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;12;61%
Pleasanton;Sunny;47;E;7;41%
Port Aransas;Sunny;47;N;14;52%
Port Isabel;Sunny;57;N;10;59%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;46;N;13;57%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;43;N;6;45%
Robstown;Sunny;45;NE;13;53%
Rockport;Sunny;43;N;10;57%
Rocksprings;Sunny;50;SSE;5;37%
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;38;SSW;6;62%
San Antonio;Sunny;49;NNE;5;37%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;46;NNE;8;35%
San Marcos;Sunny;42;NNE;10;48%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;8;46%
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;34;N;3;60%
Snyder;Partly sunny;38;S;13;55%
Sonora;Sunny;48;Calm;0;42%
Stephenville;Sunny;35;Calm;0;53%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;32;WNW;5;68%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;45;SSE;12;45%
Temple;Partly sunny;34;NNW;6;62%
Terrell;Sunny;33;N;5;59%
Tyler;Sunny;38;N;6;56%
Uvalde;Sunny;45;ESE;1;49%
Vernon;Cloudy;36;SSW;8;60%
Victoria;Sunny;47;NNE;11;49%
Waco;Partly sunny;34;NNW;6;61%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;50;N;7;37%
Wharton;Sunny;39;N;10;57%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;33;SSW;6;60%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;8;47%
Zapata;Sunny;53;N;2;34%
