TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Monday, December 31, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Rain;39;SW;7;95%

Abilene Dyess;Showers;39;SW;6;75%

Alice;Showers;45;WNW;6;96%

Alpine;Clear;34;WSW;21;65%

Amarillo;Clear;27;SSW;11;86%

Angleton;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%

Arlington;Cloudy;40;SSW;3;100%

Austin;Cloudy;42;SW;3;91%

Austin Bergstrom;Rain;42;SW;6;91%

Bay;Cloudy;49;SE;3;100%

Beaumont;Showers;51;ESE;2;96%

Beeville;Cloudy;47;W;7;87%

Borger;Clear;35;S;9;66%

Bowie;Showers;37;Calm;0;96%

Breckenridge;Rain;40;S;7;100%

Brenham;Showers;45;SSE;7;100%

Bridgeport;Rain;38;W;6;100%

Brownsville;Cloudy;50;ESE;13;100%

Brownwood;Rain;40;SSW;5;92%

Burnet;Showers;39;W;4;96%

Canadian;Clear;35;SSW;10;91%

Castroville;Cloudy;42;W;6;100%

Childress;Cloudy;37;S;13;81%

Cleburne;Showers;37;SSW;3;100%

College Station;Showers;44;SSW;7;100%

Comanche;Rain;39;WSW;6;100%

Conroe;Cloudy;47;SSW;3;100%

Corpus Christi;Showers;46;WNW;3;95%

Corsicana;Showers;43;SE;10;96%

Cotulla;Cloudy;41;WNW;6;100%

Dalhart;Clear;18;SSW;9;80%

Dallas Love;Showers;41;WSW;5;95%

Dallas Redbird;Showers;39;WSW;5;95%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;39;Calm;0;100%

Decatur;Showers;37;Calm;0;95%

Del Rio;Cloudy;41;WNW;6;95%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;41;W;6;86%

Denton;Showers;38;SSE;3;96%

Dryden;Mostly clear;38;SW;5;85%

Dumas;Clear;30;SSW;16;63%

Edinburg;Cloudy;51;WNW;7;85%

El Paso;Clear;35;SW;17;71%

Ellington;Showers;50;Calm;0;100%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;47;WNW;6;92%

Fort Hood;Rain;39;S;5;100%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;38;SE;7;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;39;SSE;6;92%

Fort Worth Nas;Showers;40;S;5;89%

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;40;SSE;3;95%

Fredericksburg;Showers;41;S;5;95%

Gainesville;Showers;37;SSE;6;96%

Galveston;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%

Gatesville;Rain;39;Calm;0;100%

Georgetown;Showers;39;SW;5;100%

Giddings;Cloudy;41;WSW;6;96%

Gilmer;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;99%

Graham;Rain;37;SSW;8;100%

Granbury;Rain;40;SSW;7;93%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;40;SSW;3;100%

Greenville;Showers;45;Calm;0;93%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;30;S;22;72%

Hamilton;Showers;39;WSW;8;100%

Harlingen;Cloudy;48;SE;15;92%

Hearne;Rain;49;S;8;100%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;96%

Henderson;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;99%

Hereford;Clear;32;SSW;12;70%

Hillsboro;Showers;40;WSW;6;100%

Hondo;Cloudy;44;W;12;92%

Houston;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;49;SSE;3;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;48;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Showers;50;SE;5;100%

Houston Hooks;Showers;49;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;50;SSE;7;92%

Houston Intercontinental;Showers;49;ESE;8;100%

Huntsville;Cloudy;44;SE;5;100%

Ingleside;Showers;48;NW;5;94%

Jacksonville;Fog;48;NNW;3;84%

Jasper;Showers;43;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Cloudy;41;WSW;5;92%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;43;SW;5;100%

Kerrville;Showers;41;WSW;6;93%

Killeen;Rain;39;S;5;100%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain;39;WSW;5;93%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;47;WNW;10;92%

La Grange;Cloudy;44;WSW;3;100%

Lago Vista;Showers;41;SW;6;100%

Lancaster;Showers;40;W;6;95%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;47;W;3;83%

Llano;Showers;43;S;5;87%

Longview;Cloudy;46;E;3;87%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;33;SW;10;89%

Lufkin;Cloudy;45;ESE;6;100%

Mcallen;Cloudy;51;W;3;85%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%

Mckinney;Cloudy;41;W;5;95%

Mesquite;Cloudy;41;W;5;96%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;14;83%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;14;83%

Midlothian;Cloudy;39;SW;3;100%

Mineola;Showers;44;WSW;2;92%

Mineral Wells;Showers;38;SW;8;96%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;42;SE;6;93%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;45;ESE;7;100%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;42;SW;8;95%

Odessa;Cloudy;37;SSW;12;81%

Orange;Showers;53;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%

Palestine;Cloudy;44;ESE;6;100%

Pampa;Clear;37;SSW;16;70%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;37;SSW;15;64%

Paris;Showers;40;ESE;8;96%

Pecos;Clear;36;SW;8;64%

Perryton;Clear;35;S;14;78%

Plainview;Clear;32;SSW;9;86%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;42;W;7;96%

Port Aransas;Showers;51;WNW;4;91%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;53;SE;7;83%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;50;W;3;93%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;43;SSW;7;93%

Robstown;Showers;46;WNW;4;95%

Rockport;Showers;48;WNW;7;96%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;40;SSW;5;90%

San Angelo;Cloudy;40;SW;15;89%

San Antonio;Cloudy;43;SW;5;92%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;44;WSW;7;85%

San Marcos;Cloudy;41;SSW;7;100%

Seminole;Mostly clear;33;SW;9;83%

Sherman-Denison;Showers;39;N;2;94%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;12;100%

Sonora;Cloudy;39;SW;6;93%

Stephenville;Cloudy;39;SW;7;91%

Sulphur Springs;Rain;43;ESE;14;100%

Sweetwater;Showers;39;SSE;8;100%

Temple;Showers;39;S;6;100%

Terrell;Showers;43;Calm;0;85%

Tyler;Cloudy;46;WSW;5;89%

Uvalde;Cloudy;40;SE;7;98%

Vernon;Showers;39;S;7;86%

Victoria;Cloudy;50;SSE;5;82%

Waco;Cloudy;40;S;5;92%

Weslaco;Cloudy;49;NW;9;93%

Wharton;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;97%

Wichita Falls;Rain;37;S;7;95%

Wink;Clear;39;WSW;18;50%

Zapata;Cloudy;49;W;3;71%

_____

