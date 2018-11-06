TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CST Tuesday, November 6, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;81;NW;8;46%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;79;NNW;7;36%

Alice;Mostly sunny;87;ESE;6;60%

Alpine;Sunny;78;W;15;19%

Amarillo;Sunny;65;NW;8;37%

Angleton;Partly sunny;83;S;10;73%

Arlington;Cloudy;72;E;9;88%

Austin;Cloudy;78;N;6;75%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;80;S;8;76%

Bay;Partly sunny;83;S;8;75%

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;80;SE;6;83%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;6;61%

Borger;Sunny;70;Calm;0;30%

Bowie;Partly sunny;72;SE;5;70%

Breckenridge;Sunny;83;NW;6;42%

Brenham;Mostly sunny;85;S;6;60%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;5;75%

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;15;65%

Brownwood;Sunny;79;S;5;50%

Burnet;Mostly sunny;80;SE;8;68%

Canadian;Sunny;70;SE;6;33%

Castroville;Sunny;79;SE;6;66%

Childress;Sunny;72;E;3;47%

Cleburne;Cloudy;73;SE;10;94%

College Station;Partly sunny;83;SSW;6;67%

Comanche;Sunny;82;SSW;5;49%

Conroe;Partly sunny;85;SW;5;64%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;87;SE;15;64%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;79;ESE;6;71%

Cotulla;Sunny;85;SE;8;64%

Dalhart;Sunny;65;E;13;21%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;9;78%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;8;83%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;72;SE;10;81%

Decatur;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;81%

Del Rio;Sunny;84;Calm;0;62%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;3;59%

Denton;Cloudy;72;ESE;10;75%

Dryden;Sunny;82;SSW;10;30%

Dumas;Sunny;62;NE;12;31%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;88;SE;10;64%

El Paso;Sunny;77;W;13;26%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;86;S;10;65%

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;89;SSE;6;54%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;75;SSE;12;83%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;69;E;8;89%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;71;SE;10;80%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;72;E;12;78%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;72;SE;6;88%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;81;S;8;56%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;14;74%

Galveston;Partly sunny;82;SSE;10;87%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;12;78%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;75%

Giddings;Partly sunny;78;S;5;66%

Gilmer;Cloudy;70;NE;6;70%

Graham;Sunny;76;ESE;3;62%

Granbury;Partly sunny;76;ESE;14;75%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;72;E;9;88%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;8;68%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;72;WSW;36;23%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;78;SE;12;73%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;14;56%

Hearne;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;7;70%

Hebbronville;Sunny;87;N;2;54%

Henderson;Cloudy;73;Calm;7;81%

Hereford;Sunny;70;NW;6;24%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;91%

Hondo;Sunny;83;SE;8;67%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;61%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;10;67%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;61%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;6;71%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;85;S;7;74%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;85;SSW;3;64%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;87;S;10;62%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;9;78%

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;83;S;6;62%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;81;S;12;80%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;5;88%

Jasper;Cloudy;79;E;3;76%

Junction;Sunny;87;SW;9;36%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;8;74%

Kerrville;Sunny;82;SSE;10;64%

Killeen;Cloudy;75;SSE;12;83%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;75;SSE;9;87%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;86;ESE;12;71%

La Grange;Partly sunny;85;SSE;3;67%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;78;SSE;6;79%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;81%

Laredo;Sunny;86;SSE;7;58%

Llano;Partly sunny;86;SSE;7;52%

Longview;Cloudy;73;ENE;7;74%

Lubbock;Sunny;72;WNW;9;21%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;7;81%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;92;SE;12;55%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;84%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;72;E;5;75%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;75;E;7;73%

Midland;Sunny;81;WSW;8;28%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;81;WSW;8;28%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;7;83%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;6;79%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;77;SE;10;63%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;70;E;5;61%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;77;E;7;78%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;79;S;7;73%

Odessa;Sunny;79;W;8;24%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;84%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;83;S;10;85%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;82%

Pampa;Sunny;69;ESE;9;34%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;70;N;8;26%

Paris;Mostly sunny;71;ESE;13;50%

Pecos;Sunny;82;W;10;20%

Perryton;Sunny;67;NNE;9;30%

Plainview;Sunny;73;W;10;16%

Pleasanton;Sunny;81;SSE;3;71%

Port Aransas;Sunny;78;ESE;9;94%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;16;71%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;85;S;10;71%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;79;SSE;5;78%

Robstown;Partly sunny;85;SE;14;70%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;10;79%

Rocksprings;Sunny;77;SSW;7;65%

San Angelo;Sunny;85;WNW;13;30%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;80;SSE;6;78%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;83;SE;8;60%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;78%

Seminole;Sunny;76;Calm;0;21%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;11;77%

Snyder;Sunny;75;WSW;3;36%

Sonora;Sunny;82;S;6;34%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;78;SE;6;64%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;10;60%

Sweetwater;Sunny;76;SW;3;37%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;14;83%

Terrell;Partly sunny;76;ESE;7;68%

Tyler;Cloudy;74;E;8;82%

Uvalde;Sunny;82;SE;10;70%

Vernon;Sunny;75;SE;6;45%

Victoria;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;9;80%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;78%

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;87;S;12;56%

Wharton;Mostly sunny;83;S;6;62%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;76;SE;12;51%

Wink;Sunny;81;WNW;10;21%

Zapata;Sunny;84;SSE;2;62%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather