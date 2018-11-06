TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CST Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;81;NW;8;46%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;79;NNW;7;36%
Alice;Mostly sunny;87;ESE;6;60%
Alpine;Sunny;78;W;15;19%
Amarillo;Sunny;65;NW;8;37%
Angleton;Partly sunny;83;S;10;73%
Arlington;Cloudy;72;E;9;88%
Austin;Cloudy;78;N;6;75%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;80;S;8;76%
Bay;Partly sunny;83;S;8;75%
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;80;SE;6;83%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;6;61%
Borger;Sunny;70;Calm;0;30%
Bowie;Partly sunny;72;SE;5;70%
Breckenridge;Sunny;83;NW;6;42%
Brenham;Mostly sunny;85;S;6;60%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;5;75%
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;15;65%
Brownwood;Sunny;79;S;5;50%
Burnet;Mostly sunny;80;SE;8;68%
Canadian;Sunny;70;SE;6;33%
Castroville;Sunny;79;SE;6;66%
Childress;Sunny;72;E;3;47%
Cleburne;Cloudy;73;SE;10;94%
College Station;Partly sunny;83;SSW;6;67%
Comanche;Sunny;82;SSW;5;49%
Conroe;Partly sunny;85;SW;5;64%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;87;SE;15;64%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;79;ESE;6;71%
Cotulla;Sunny;85;SE;8;64%
Dalhart;Sunny;65;E;13;21%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;9;78%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;8;83%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;72;SE;10;81%
Decatur;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;81%
Del Rio;Sunny;84;Calm;0;62%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;3;59%
Denton;Cloudy;72;ESE;10;75%
Dryden;Sunny;82;SSW;10;30%
Dumas;Sunny;62;NE;12;31%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;88;SE;10;64%
El Paso;Sunny;77;W;13;26%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;86;S;10;65%
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;89;SSE;6;54%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;75;SSE;12;83%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;69;E;8;89%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;71;SE;10;80%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;72;E;12;78%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;72;SE;6;88%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;81;S;8;56%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;14;74%
Galveston;Partly sunny;82;SSE;10;87%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;12;78%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;75%
Giddings;Partly sunny;78;S;5;66%
Gilmer;Cloudy;70;NE;6;70%
Graham;Sunny;76;ESE;3;62%
Granbury;Partly sunny;76;ESE;14;75%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;72;E;9;88%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;8;68%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;72;WSW;36;23%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;78;SE;12;73%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;14;56%
Hearne;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;7;70%
Hebbronville;Sunny;87;N;2;54%
Henderson;Cloudy;73;Calm;7;81%
Hereford;Sunny;70;NW;6;24%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;8;91%
Hondo;Sunny;83;SE;8;67%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;61%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;10;67%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;61%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;6;71%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;85;S;7;74%
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;85;SSW;3;64%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;87;S;10;62%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;9;78%
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;83;S;6;62%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;81;S;12;80%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;5;88%
Jasper;Cloudy;79;E;3;76%
Junction;Sunny;87;SW;9;36%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;8;74%
Kerrville;Sunny;82;SSE;10;64%
Killeen;Cloudy;75;SSE;12;83%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;75;SSE;9;87%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;86;ESE;12;71%
La Grange;Partly sunny;85;SSE;3;67%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;78;SSE;6;79%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;81%
Laredo;Sunny;86;SSE;7;58%
Llano;Partly sunny;86;SSE;7;52%
Longview;Cloudy;73;ENE;7;74%
Lubbock;Sunny;72;WNW;9;21%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;7;81%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;92;SE;12;55%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;84%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;72;E;5;75%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;75;E;7;73%
Midland;Sunny;81;WSW;8;28%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;81;WSW;8;28%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;7;83%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;6;79%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;77;SE;10;63%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;70;E;5;61%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;77;E;7;78%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;79;S;7;73%
Odessa;Sunny;79;W;8;24%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;84%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;83;S;10;85%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;82%
Pampa;Sunny;69;ESE;9;34%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;70;N;8;26%
Paris;Mostly sunny;71;ESE;13;50%
Pecos;Sunny;82;W;10;20%
Perryton;Sunny;67;NNE;9;30%
Plainview;Sunny;73;W;10;16%
Pleasanton;Sunny;81;SSE;3;71%
Port Aransas;Sunny;78;ESE;9;94%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;16;71%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;85;S;10;71%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;79;SSE;5;78%
Robstown;Partly sunny;85;SE;14;70%
Rockport;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;10;79%
Rocksprings;Sunny;77;SSW;7;65%
San Angelo;Sunny;85;WNW;13;30%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;80;SSE;6;78%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;83;SE;8;60%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;78%
Seminole;Sunny;76;Calm;0;21%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;11;77%
Snyder;Sunny;75;WSW;3;36%
Sonora;Sunny;82;S;6;34%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;78;SE;6;64%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;10;60%
Sweetwater;Sunny;76;SW;3;37%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;14;83%
Terrell;Partly sunny;76;ESE;7;68%
Tyler;Cloudy;74;E;8;82%
Uvalde;Sunny;82;SE;10;70%
Vernon;Sunny;75;SE;6;45%
Victoria;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;9;80%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;78%
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;87;S;12;56%
Wharton;Mostly sunny;83;S;6;62%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;76;SE;12;51%
Wink;Sunny;81;WNW;10;21%
Zapata;Sunny;84;SSE;2;62%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather