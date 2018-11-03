TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly sunny;72;W;15;43%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;70;W;9;36%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;17;55%
Alpine;Sunny;72;W;12;22%
Amarillo;Cloudy;56;NNW;25;56%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;23;53%
Arlington;Cloudy;73;S;18;43%
Austin;Partly sunny;77;S;13;44%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;78;S;22;44%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;16;61%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;S;15;56%
Beeville;Cloudy;78;S;16;55%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;17;67%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;72;S;14;51%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;75;NNW;15;39%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;75;S;16;56%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;73;S;8;47%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;19;58%
Brownwood;Cloudy;73;SSW;17;47%
Burnet;Sunny;74;S;18;47%
Canadian;Cloudy;60;NNW;23;49%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;77;S;15;53%
Childress;Partly sunny;71;N;20;34%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;74;S;21;50%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;74;S;16;51%
Comanche;Cloudy;74;SSW;19;49%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;76;S;18;53%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;24;61%
Corsicana;Sunny;75;S;21;45%
Cotulla;Sunny;80;S;13;51%
Dalhart;Cloudy;50;NW;17;74%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;74;S;25;47%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;73;S;17;47%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;73;S;32;45%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;72;S;13;52%
Del Rio;Partly sunny;75;SE;10;63%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;75;S;14;56%
Denton;Cloudy;73;S;20;45%
Dryden;Partly sunny;76;S;9;44%
Dumas;Cloudy;54;NW;21;55%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;17;60%
El Paso;Sunny;74;N;11;23%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;17;57%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;15;51%
Fort Hood;Sunny;77;S;18;42%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;73;S;22;47%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;74;S;22;45%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;76;S;23;39%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;75;S;21;43%
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;18;53%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;71;S;20;53%
Galveston;Partly sunny;77;SSE;20;59%
Gatesville;Sunny;77;S;20;41%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;77;S;21;51%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;73;S;13;56%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;74;SSE;15;48%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;12;44%
Granbury;Cloudy;77;S;19;49%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;73;S;18;43%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;73;S;21;45%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;65;NNW;17;32%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;16;46%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;20;50%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;16;55%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;80;S;15;50%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;74;S;16;54%
Hereford;Cloudy;54;N;25;63%
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;74;S;23;51%
Hondo;Mostly sunny;78;SSW;13;51%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;75;N;13;58%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;78;S;15;47%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;75;N;6;49%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;9;60%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;16;53%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;13;49%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;76;SSE;14;55%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;76;S;14;55%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;75;S;15;46%
Ingleside;Cloudy;76;S;20;64%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;72;S;16;54%
Jasper;Partly sunny;76;SSE;12;50%
Junction;Sunny;76;SSW;16;48%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;14;56%
Kerrville;Partly sunny;74;S;15;56%
Killeen;Sunny;77;S;18;42%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;77;S;20;44%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;80;SE;17;59%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;77;S;14;55%
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;76;S;14;48%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;73;S;21;45%
Laredo;Sunny;81;SE;18;50%
Llano;Sunny;78;S;16;44%
Longview;Partly sunny;73;SSE;15;50%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;65;N;17;35%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;74;S;18;49%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;85;SSE;21;52%
Mcgregor;Sunny;76;S;25;48%
Mckinney;Cloudy;72;S;27;50%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;24;46%
Midland;Sunny;76;NNE;6;29%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;76;NNE;6;29%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;72;S;22;53%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;72;SSE;16;47%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;74;S;14;45%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;71;SSE;17;42%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;74;SSE;17;49%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;75;S;18;49%
Odessa;Sunny;73;N;7;29%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;75;S;12;62%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;78;S;18;61%
Palestine;Mostly sunny;74;S;13;45%
Pampa;Cloudy;56;NNW;23;55%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers;55;NNW;15;58%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;21;47%
Pecos;Sunny;76;W;10;24%
Perryton;Showers;55;NNW;13;58%
Plainview;Rain;56;N;18;50%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;16;51%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;77;SSE;16;67%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;79;SE;20;61%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;18;67%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;76;S;17;54%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;22;59%
Rockport;Cloudy;77;SSE;12;61%
Rocksprings;Sunny;71;SSE;15;60%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;14;38%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;79;S;15;52%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;79;S;13;44%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;75;SSW;23;46%
Seminole;Mostly sunny;69;ENE;10;30%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;70;S;20;55%
Snyder;Sunny;68;N;6;39%
Sonora;Partly sunny;73;SSW;7;46%
Stephenville;Cloudy;74;SSW;14;46%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;72;S;18;40%
Sweetwater;Sunny;69;W;9;39%
Temple;Sunny;75;SSE;25;49%
Terrell;Partly sunny;74;S;24;40%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;72;S;17;51%
Uvalde;Sunny;79;S;12;52%
Vernon;Sunny;69;N;14;44%
Victoria;Cloudy;78;SSE;19;61%
Waco;Sunny;75;S;22;47%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;81;S;16;54%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;74;S;13;56%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;10;45%
Wink;Sunny;74;W;12;29%
Zapata;Sunny;83;S;13;46%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather