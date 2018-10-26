TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Fog;51;N;3;100%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;50;W;3;87%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;1;99%

Alpine;Sunny;46;SSW;5;85%

Amarillo;Sunny;50;WNW;5;76%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;100%

Arlington;Sunny;52;W;7;93%

Austin;Sunny;52;Calm;0;92%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;49;W;3;100%

Bay;Mostly sunny;56;Calm;0;100%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;58;W;4;85%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;98%

Borger;Sunny;46;SW;7;88%

Bowie;Sunny;50;NNW;6;91%

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;49;WNW;2;99%

Brenham;Mostly sunny;54;Calm;0;100%

Bridgeport;Sunny;52;WSW;3;92%

Brownsville;Cloudy;67;NNW;6;93%

Brownwood;Cloudy;55;N;0;77%

Burnet;Sunny;51;SW;3;92%

Canadian;Sunny;43;ENE;3;97%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;3;100%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;6;92%

Cleburne;Sunny;54;NNW;6;93%

College Station;Fog;52;Calm;0;100%

Comanche;Sunny;50;Calm;2;100%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%

Corsicana;Sunny;50;Calm;3;96%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;61;ESE;3;100%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;8;76%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;53;NW;6;85%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;50;W;7;92%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;52;NW;9;82%

Decatur;Sunny;49;WNW;5;92%

Del Rio;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;5;96%

Denton;Sunny;46;WNW;6;95%

Dryden;Sunny;60;WNW;5;79%

Dumas;Sunny;47;W;7;81%

Edinburg;Cloudy;67;NNE;4;88%

El Paso;Sunny;55;N;3;71%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;55;W;6;93%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;93%

Fort Hood;Sunny;51;Calm;0;96%

Fort Worth;Sunny;49;W;5;96%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;50;WNW;7;86%

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;50;W;4;92%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;54;NW;6;93%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;51;Calm;0;95%

Gainesville;Sunny;48;NW;3;93%

Galveston;Mostly sunny;61;WNW;8;86%

Gatesville;Sunny;50;Calm;0;100%

Georgetown;Sunny;51;Calm;0;96%

Giddings;Sunny;49;Calm;0;96%

Gilmer;Sunny;51;W;5;92%

Graham;Sunny;43;Calm;0;100%

Granbury;Partly sunny;50;Calm;0;95%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;52;W;7;93%

Greenville;Sunny;54;Calm;0;93%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;48;N;7;72%

Hamilton;Sunny;52;NW;5;100%

Harlingen;Showers;65;Calm;0;90%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;98%

Henderson;Sunny;50;Calm;4;100%

Hereford;Partly sunny;44;W;5;91%

Hillsboro;Sunny;50;Calm;0;100%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;58;N;6;93%

Houston;Partly sunny;59;N;3;82%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;55;W;6;92%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;59;N;3;82%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;3;100%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;5;96%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;56;W;6;96%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;53;WSW;3;92%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;95%

Jacksonville;Sunny;53;W;4;92%

Jasper;Mostly sunny;46;WNW;6;100%

Junction;Sunny;48;Calm;0;92%

Kellyusa Airport;Fog;55;NW;3;98%

Kerrville;Fog;52;NNW;3;92%

Killeen;Sunny;51;Calm;0;96%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;51;NW;3;96%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;96%

La Grange;Mostly sunny;54;Calm;0;100%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;55;W;6;100%

Lancaster;Sunny;51;W;6;94%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;62;E;6;100%

Llano;Sunny;54;W;3;93%

Longview;Sunny;52;WNW;4;91%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;51;N;4;76%

Lufkin;Sunny;50;WNW;3;100%

Mcallen;Showers;68;NNE;5;89%

Mcgregor;Sunny;49;SSE;0;100%

Mckinney;Sunny;50;NW;8;92%

Mesquite;Sunny;50;Calm;0;93%

Midland;Sunny;52;Calm;0;100%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;52;Calm;0;100%

Midlothian;Sunny;53;NW;7;97%

Mineola;Sunny;51;WNW;4;93%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;46;W;3;92%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;51;NW;9;89%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;51;NW;3;96%

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;56;WNW;7;96%

Odessa;Sunny;49;N;7;89%

Orange;Mostly sunny;56;NW;3;100%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;57;WNW;3;100%

Palestine;Sunny;50;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Sunny;48;W;8;89%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;46;WSW;9;93%

Paris;Mostly sunny;49;NW;10;96%

Pecos;Sunny;49;Calm;0;97%

Perryton;Sunny;45;W;9;94%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;90%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;98%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;66;NNW;2;83%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;70;N;8;82%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;6;93%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%

Rockport;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;96%

Rocksprings;Sunny;56;N;1;94%

San Angelo;Sunny;47;W;3;92%

San Antonio;Fog;60;NW;2;80%

San Antonio Stinson;Fog;57;Calm;0;86%

San Marcos;Sunny;54;Calm;0;96%

Seminole;Sunny;46;WNW;5;97%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;50;NNW;5;92%

Snyder;Partly sunny;50;N;5;98%

Sonora;Sunny;48;Calm;0;100%

Stephenville;Sunny;49;Calm;0;93%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;52;NNW;10;96%

Sweetwater;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%

Temple;Sunny;48;NW;3;100%

Terrell;Sunny;48;W;5;92%

Tyler;Sunny;53;W;3;86%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;58;Calm;0;98%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;5;96%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;3;100%

Waco;Sunny;48;Calm;0;92%

Weslaco;Showers;64;Calm;0;93%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;56;WNW;3;96%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;50;NNW;7;88%

Wink;Sunny;47;N;7;92%

Zapata;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;86%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather