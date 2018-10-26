TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Friday, October 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Fog;51;N;3;100%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;50;W;3;87%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;1;99%
Alpine;Sunny;46;SSW;5;85%
Amarillo;Sunny;50;WNW;5;76%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;100%
Arlington;Sunny;52;W;7;93%
Austin;Sunny;52;Calm;0;92%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;49;W;3;100%
Bay;Mostly sunny;56;Calm;0;100%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;58;W;4;85%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;98%
Borger;Sunny;46;SW;7;88%
Bowie;Sunny;50;NNW;6;91%
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;49;WNW;2;99%
Brenham;Mostly sunny;54;Calm;0;100%
Bridgeport;Sunny;52;WSW;3;92%
Brownsville;Cloudy;67;NNW;6;93%
Brownwood;Cloudy;55;N;0;77%
Burnet;Sunny;51;SW;3;92%
Canadian;Sunny;43;ENE;3;97%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;3;100%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;6;92%
Cleburne;Sunny;54;NNW;6;93%
College Station;Fog;52;Calm;0;100%
Comanche;Sunny;50;Calm;2;100%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%
Corsicana;Sunny;50;Calm;3;96%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;61;ESE;3;100%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;8;76%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;53;NW;6;85%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;50;W;7;92%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;52;NW;9;82%
Decatur;Sunny;49;WNW;5;92%
Del Rio;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;100%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;5;96%
Denton;Sunny;46;WNW;6;95%
Dryden;Sunny;60;WNW;5;79%
Dumas;Sunny;47;W;7;81%
Edinburg;Cloudy;67;NNE;4;88%
El Paso;Sunny;55;N;3;71%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;55;W;6;93%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;93%
Fort Hood;Sunny;51;Calm;0;96%
Fort Worth;Sunny;49;W;5;96%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;50;WNW;7;86%
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;50;W;4;92%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;54;NW;6;93%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;51;Calm;0;95%
Gainesville;Sunny;48;NW;3;93%
Galveston;Mostly sunny;61;WNW;8;86%
Gatesville;Sunny;50;Calm;0;100%
Georgetown;Sunny;51;Calm;0;96%
Giddings;Sunny;49;Calm;0;96%
Gilmer;Sunny;51;W;5;92%
Graham;Sunny;43;Calm;0;100%
Granbury;Partly sunny;50;Calm;0;95%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;52;W;7;93%
Greenville;Sunny;54;Calm;0;93%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;48;N;7;72%
Hamilton;Sunny;52;NW;5;100%
Harlingen;Showers;65;Calm;0;90%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;100%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;98%
Henderson;Sunny;50;Calm;4;100%
Hereford;Partly sunny;44;W;5;91%
Hillsboro;Sunny;50;Calm;0;100%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;58;N;6;93%
Houston;Partly sunny;59;N;3;82%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;55;W;6;92%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;59;N;3;82%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;3;100%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;5;96%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;56;W;6;96%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;53;WSW;3;92%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;95%
Jacksonville;Sunny;53;W;4;92%
Jasper;Mostly sunny;46;WNW;6;100%
Junction;Sunny;48;Calm;0;92%
Kellyusa Airport;Fog;55;NW;3;98%
Kerrville;Fog;52;NNW;3;92%
Killeen;Sunny;51;Calm;0;96%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;51;NW;3;96%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;96%
La Grange;Mostly sunny;54;Calm;0;100%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;55;W;6;100%
Lancaster;Sunny;51;W;6;94%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;62;E;6;100%
Llano;Sunny;54;W;3;93%
Longview;Sunny;52;WNW;4;91%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;51;N;4;76%
Lufkin;Sunny;50;WNW;3;100%
Mcallen;Showers;68;NNE;5;89%
Mcgregor;Sunny;49;SSE;0;100%
Mckinney;Sunny;50;NW;8;92%
Mesquite;Sunny;50;Calm;0;93%
Midland;Sunny;52;Calm;0;100%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;52;Calm;0;100%
Midlothian;Sunny;53;NW;7;97%
Mineola;Sunny;51;WNW;4;93%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;46;W;3;92%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;51;NW;9;89%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;51;NW;3;96%
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;56;WNW;7;96%
Odessa;Sunny;49;N;7;89%
Orange;Mostly sunny;56;NW;3;100%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;57;WNW;3;100%
Palestine;Sunny;50;Calm;0;100%
Pampa;Sunny;48;W;8;89%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;46;WSW;9;93%
Paris;Mostly sunny;49;NW;10;96%
Pecos;Sunny;49;Calm;0;97%
Perryton;Sunny;45;W;9;94%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;90%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;98%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;66;NNW;2;83%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;70;N;8;82%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;6;93%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%
Rockport;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;96%
Rocksprings;Sunny;56;N;1;94%
San Angelo;Sunny;47;W;3;92%
San Antonio;Fog;60;NW;2;80%
San Antonio Stinson;Fog;57;Calm;0;86%
San Marcos;Sunny;54;Calm;0;96%
Seminole;Sunny;46;WNW;5;97%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;50;NNW;5;92%
Snyder;Partly sunny;50;N;5;98%
Sonora;Sunny;48;Calm;0;100%
Stephenville;Sunny;49;Calm;0;93%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;52;NNW;10;96%
Sweetwater;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%
Temple;Sunny;48;NW;3;100%
Terrell;Sunny;48;W;5;92%
Tyler;Sunny;53;W;3;86%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;58;Calm;0;98%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;5;96%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;3;100%
Waco;Sunny;48;Calm;0;92%
Weslaco;Showers;64;Calm;0;93%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;56;WNW;3;96%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;50;NNW;7;88%
Wink;Sunny;47;N;7;92%
Zapata;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;86%
_____
