TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Sunday, October 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;57;E;6;100%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;57;SSE;5;82%

Alice;Clear;79;SSE;9;90%

Alpine;Clear;60;SW;4;83%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;57;SSE;18;98%

Angleton;Mostly clear;80;SSE;7;81%

Arlington;Cloudy;58;NW;5;100%

Austin;Rain;74;N;4;86%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;78;SSW;8;89%

Bay;Clear;79;SSE;9;87%

Beaumont;Clear;78;SSW;7;85%

Beeville;Clear;79;S;10;94%

Borger;Partly cloudy;57;S;16;89%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;1;97%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;59;S;3;94%

Brenham;Cloudy;80;SSE;9;86%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;1;99%

Brownsville;Clear;83;SSE;12;87%

Brownwood;Clear;60;N;4;99%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;6;90%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;12;90%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;1;90%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;9;100%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;61;N;7;98%

College Station;Thunderstorms;73;N;12;97%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;61;N;5;100%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;79;S;9;84%

Corpus Christi;Clear;80;SSE;13;90%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;66;NW;6;91%

Cotulla;Clear;80;SSE;7;84%

Dalhart;Clear;57;SSE;13;83%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;62;NW;5;93%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;60;WNW;6;93%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;1;96%

Del Rio;Clear;76;ESE;3;87%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%

Denton;Partly cloudy;58;NNW;5;96%

Dryden;Clear;70;NE;4;75%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;55;SE;17;94%

Edinburg;Clear;82;SSE;10;85%

El Paso;Clear;63;SW;4;78%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;79;SE;7;84%

Falfurrias;Clear;79;SE;7;85%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;67;NE;8;86%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;59;NNW;3;96%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;59;NNW;5;93%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;62;N;5;83%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;61;N;5;92%

Fredericksburg;Clear;71;N;1;91%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;96%

Galveston;Mostly clear;82;SSE;14;79%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;67;NE;6;88%

Georgetown;Showers;70;NE;8;91%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;88%

Gilmer;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;96%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;96%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;63;N;4;92%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;62;NNW;5;89%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;6;95%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;59;WSW;22;80%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;64;N;7;95%

Harlingen;Clear;80;SSE;10;87%

Hearne;Showers;72;NNW;6;94%

Hebbronville;Clear;77;SE;3;84%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;71;S;6;94%

Hereford;Clear;60;SSW;11;82%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;65;N;6;95%

Hondo;Clear;75;ESE;3;89%

Houston;Mostly clear;79;SSE;4;86%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;79;N;5;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;76;SE;4;92%

Houston Clover;Clear;79;SSE;7;90%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;80;S;7;81%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;8;81%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;12;87%

Huntsville;Cloudy;76;S;7;86%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;81;S;12;86%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;7;100%

Jasper;Clear;77;S;6;85%

Junction;Clear;70;ENE;3;93%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;79;SSE;3;88%

Kerrville;Clear;77;N;0;89%

Killeen;Cloudy;67;NE;8;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;67;NNE;9;90%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;81;S;10;87%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;88%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;6;98%

Lancaster;Cloudy;63;NNW;6;94%

Laredo;Clear;82;SE;12;75%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;88%

Longview;Cloudy;71;S;6;98%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;60;SSE;12;89%

Lufkin;Showers;77;S;9;85%

Mcallen;Clear;83;SSE;12;85%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;66;N;7;93%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;7;95%

Mesquite;Cloudy;64;NW;6;93%

Midland;Clear;64;S;5;93%

Midland Airpark;Clear;64;S;5;93%

Midlothian;Cloudy;61;NNW;6;98%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;69;WNW;6;85%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;59;N;5;94%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;1;95%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;S;8;90%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;90%

Odessa;Clear;64;SSE;7;87%

Orange;Clear;77;SSE;5;90%

Palacios;Clear;82;SSE;12;88%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;71;SW;4;100%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;20;96%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;55;S;10;87%

Paris;Fog;62;NW;5;100%

Pecos;Clear;67;WNW;4;71%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;16;89%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;55;S;13;98%

Pleasanton;Clear;78;S;5;90%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;84;S;12;85%

Port Isabel;Clear;84;SSE;13;81%

Port Lavaca;Clear;81;S;10;87%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;93%

Robstown;Clear;80;SSE;13;90%

Rockport;Clear;82;SSE;12;84%

Rocksprings;Clear;70;SE;4;91%

San Angelo;Clear;63;E;5;91%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;5;91%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;81;SE;6;81%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;6;91%

Seminole;Clear;62;WSW;7;80%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;57;N;4;100%

Snyder;Clear;57;ESE;6;100%

Sonora;Clear;66;N;1;88%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;87%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;6;98%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;4;98%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;66;N;11;88%

Terrell;Cloudy;65;W;6;91%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;7;99%

Uvalde;Clear;72;NE;2;95%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;6;96%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;79;S;10;92%

Waco;Cloudy;66;N;7;86%

Weslaco;Clear;80;S;11;87%

Wharton;Clear;78;SE;7;89%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;56;N;6;94%

Wink;Clear;65;W;8;80%

Zapata;Clear;81;S;8;75%

