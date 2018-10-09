TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Tuesday, October 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Showers;67;NW;8;83%

Abilene Dyess;Thunderstorms;63;NW;10;77%

Alice;Cloudy;78;ESE;8;92%

Alpine;Thunderstorms;57;N;5;91%

Amarillo;Cloudy;57;ENE;6;100%

Angleton;Clear;80;SE;8;81%

Arlington;Showers;69;NE;5;100%

Austin;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Austin Bergstrom;Showers;73;E;8;96%

Bay;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;6;90%

Beaumont;Clear;77;E;5;91%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;76;SE;8;95%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;6;91%

Bowie;Cloudy;70;SE;3;92%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;72;E;8;82%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;3;95%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;69;ESE;8;98%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;8;85%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;10;91%

Burnet;Showers;70;SE;6;96%

Canadian;Thunderstorms;62;SE;2;94%

Castroville;Showers;73;E;6;97%

Childress;Rain;63;SE;13;93%

Cleburne;Showers;70;ESE;8;99%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;75;E;6;100%

Comanche;Cloudy;69;SE;8;99%

Conroe;Mostly clear;74;E;4;96%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;13;78%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;4;92%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;9;100%

Dalhart;Cloudy;58;NNE;10;93%

Dallas Love;Showers;72;ENE;6;93%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;70;ENE;6;96%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;70;Calm;0;96%

Decatur;Cloudy;70;ESE;6;94%

Del Rio;Cloudy;75;ESE;16;90%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;74;ESE;23;88%

Denton;Showers;70;SE;9;93%

Dryden;Clear;70;NW;18;91%

Dumas;Fog;58;NNE;7;96%

Edinburg;Clear;81;SE;8;83%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;5;76%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;6;89%

Fort Hood;Showers;71;SE;12;95%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;71;E;9;96%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;71;ESE;12;89%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;72;E;7;90%

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;71;E;5;94%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;70;SE;6;91%

Gainesville;Showers;70;SE;7;95%

Galveston;Mostly clear;83;ESE;15;79%

Gatesville;Cloudy;72;NE;3;98%

Georgetown;Cloudy;73;NNE;5;95%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;74;N;3;90%

Gilmer;Showers;72;NNE;3;94%

Graham;Cloudy;70;ESE;5;88%

Granbury;Cloudy;72;ESE;9;88%

Grand Prairie;Showers;71;ENE;4;91%

Greenville;Cloudy;74;E;2;91%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;24;89%

Hamilton;Showers;70;SE;8;99%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;80;ESE;9;84%

Hearne;Showers;73;E;3;95%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;9;92%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;72;N;5;91%

Hereford;Cloudy;61;NE;6;92%

Hillsboro;Showers;73;ESE;6;99%

Hondo;Thunderstorms;75;ESE;9;93%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;3;87%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;78;SE;5;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;77;N;3;91%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;78;E;3;90%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;E;6;93%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;7;78%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;76;E;7;100%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;75;ESE;5;93%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;16;83%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;74;E;5;88%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;71;N;2;95%

Junction;Partly cloudy;73;SE;15;87%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;74;E;7;96%

Kerrville;Showers;71;ESE;7;91%

Killeen;Showers;71;SE;12;95%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers;72;SE;7;95%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;10;86%

La Grange;Cloudy;77;NE;2;90%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;72;E;7;99%

Lancaster;Cloudy;72;ENE;2;95%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;78;SE;12;83%

Llano;Cloudy;72;ESE;4;93%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;89%

Lubbock;Cloudy;61;SE;11;97%

Lufkin;Clear;72;ENE;5;96%

Mcallen;Clear;83;ESE;14;82%

Mcgregor;Showers;72;ESE;8;100%

Mckinney;Thunderstorms;72;N;4;96%

Mesquite;Showers;71;NE;4;95%

Midland;Showers;65;ESE;9;90%

Midland Airpark;Showers;65;ESE;9;90%

Midlothian;Cloudy;70;ENE;2;99%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;2;88%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;69;SE;9;86%

Mount Pleasant;Rain;71;SE;2;91%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;72;E;6;96%

New Braunfels;Showers;73;Calm;0;93%

Odessa;Showers;64;S;13;92%

Orange;Clear;77;ENE;7;93%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;81;SE;9;83%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;73;E;5;96%

Pampa;Showers;61;SE;11;96%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;61;SSE;6;100%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;72;E;5;96%

Pecos;Cloudy;61;WNW;17;73%

Perryton;Cloudy;62;ESE;9;94%

Plainview;Cloudy;61;ESE;6;93%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;7;92%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;83;SE;12;79%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;11;83%

Port Lavaca;Clear;81;SE;10;83%

Randolph AFB;Showers;73;E;7;99%

Robstown;Cloudy;79;ESE;11;85%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;82;SE;17;81%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;16;93%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;70;E;9;86%

San Antonio;Showers;76;ESE;6;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;76;E;6;88%

San Marcos;Cloudy;73;Calm;5;96%

Seminole;Thunderstorms;62;NNE;10;86%

Sherman-Denison;Rain;71;SSE;7;96%

Snyder;Showers;60;ESE;14;97%

Sonora;Cloudy;73;SSE;13;78%

Stephenville;Cloudy;69;ESE;7;90%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;74;ESE;3;91%

Sweetwater;Showers;61;NE;7;98%

Temple;Rain;71;E;7;96%

Terrell;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;5;86%

Uvalde;Cloudy;72;E;10;95%

Vernon;Showers;67;N;6;95%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;6;89%

Waco;Showers;72;ESE;8;93%

Weslaco;Clear;81;SE;6;82%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;78;E;3;90%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;72;ESE;8;81%

Wink;Cloudy;58;NNW;16;90%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;6;76%

