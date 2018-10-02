TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM CDT Monday, October 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly clear;73;SE;7;75%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;76;SE;8;61%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;6;92%
Alpine;Mostly clear;70;SSE;11;73%
Amarillo;Clear;68;SSE;16;74%
Angleton;Clear;76;E;3;93%
Arlington;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;76%
Austin;Clear;79;E;3;76%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;79;E;5;84%
Bay;Clear;76;ENE;5;94%
Beaumont;Cloudy;76;SE;5;88%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;6;95%
Borger;Clear;74;SSE;16;56%
Bowie;Clear;73;Calm;0;86%
Breckenridge;Mostly clear;76;S;6;70%
Brenham;Clear;77;SE;4;84%
Bridgeport;Clear;76;SSE;3;75%
Brownsville;Mostly clear;82;E;5;89%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;74;SE;6;78%
Burnet;Clear;75;NNE;4;82%
Canadian;Clear;74;S;15;67%
Castroville;Clear;73;ENE;3;89%
Childress;Clear;74;SE;8;73%
Cleburne;Clear;75;SE;8;87%
College Station;Clear;75;E;7;96%
Comanche;Clear;75;SSE;6;80%
Conroe;Mostly clear;75;ESE;4;94%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;81;E;9;83%
Corsicana;Clear;74;SE;6;88%
Cotulla;Mostly clear;76;ESE;8;90%
Dalhart;Clear;75;S;14;46%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;12;75%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;75;SE;8;84%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;9;75%
Decatur;Clear;76;Calm;1;77%
Del Rio;Clear;79;ESE;7;76%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;76;ESE;7;84%
Denton;Mostly clear;76;SE;5;76%
Dryden;Clear;75;SE;10;86%
Dumas;Clear;69;SSE;12;60%
Edinburg;Clear;80;ENE;5;88%
El Paso;Thunderstorms;79;SSE;9;51%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;79;E;5;89%
Fort Hood;Mostly clear;75;SE;5;86%
Fort Worth;Mostly clear;72;SE;12;93%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;7;66%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;66%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;SSE;3;84%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;82%
Gainesville;Mostly clear;74;ESE;5;83%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;5;90%
Gatesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%
Georgetown;Clear;76;ESE;2;91%
Giddings;Clear;74;N;1;81%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;1;97%
Graham;Clear;74;ESE;3;81%
Granbury;Clear;79;ESE;7;79%
Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;76%
Greenville;Clear;75;SE;3;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;E;20;47%
Hamilton;Clear;76;SE;9;84%
Harlingen;Clear;77;E;5;90%
Hearne;Clear;73;SE;4;94%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;76;N;2;90%
Henderson;Clear;72;Calm;1;90%
Hereford;Clear;71;S;12;67%
Hillsboro;Clear;74;SE;7;96%
Hondo;Clear;75;E;6;90%
Houston;Clear;75;ENE;6;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;75;ENE;6;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;74;E;3;92%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;93%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;77;E;7;87%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;6;78%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;75;E;7;96%
Huntsville;Clear;75;ESE;5;90%
Ingleside;Mostly clear;79;ESE;10;87%
Jacksonville;Clear;71;SE;3;88%
Jasper;Mostly clear;71;N;3;95%
Junction;Clear;76;Calm;0;76%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;74;N;2;89%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;5;85%
Killeen;Mostly clear;75;SE;5;86%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;74;SE;6;88%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;E;6;93%
La Grange;Clear;78;SE;3;83%
Lago Vista;Clear;75;ESE;6;91%
Lancaster;Clear;73;SE;3;85%
Laredo;Clear;80;ESE;10;79%
Llano;Mostly clear;75;ESE;3;83%
Longview;Mostly clear;74;N;3;87%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;70;SE;11;76%
Lufkin;Clear;73;SE;3;93%
Mcallen;Clear;84;ENE;8;79%
Mcgregor;Clear;75;SE;9;90%
Mckinney;Clear;76;SSE;8;79%
Mesquite;Mostly clear;76;SE;7;81%
Midland;Clear;76;SSE;9;63%
Midland Airpark;Clear;76;SSE;9;63%
Midlothian;Clear;73;SE;3;99%
Mineola;Clear;74;SE;3;87%
Mineral Wells;Clear;75;SE;6;80%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;SE;5;87%
Nacogdoches;Clear;71;Calm;1;96%
New Braunfels;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%
Odessa;Mostly clear;76;SSE;13;60%
Orange;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Clear;78;E;7;92%
Palestine;Clear;71;E;5;98%
Pampa;Clear;71;S;15;67%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;72;S;15;64%
Paris;Mostly clear;76;SSE;7;84%
Pecos;Clear;76;ESE;16;63%
Perryton;Clear;73;S;13;62%
Plainview;Clear;64;SSE;6;82%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;99%
Port Aransas;Clear;82;ESE;8;85%
Port Isabel;Clear;82;E;6;88%
Port Lavaca;Clear;80;E;7;85%
Randolph AFB;Clear;74;N;1;90%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;79;E;6;90%
Rockport;Mostly clear;80;E;10;87%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;72;SE;7;89%
San Angelo;Clear;73;SSE;5;75%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;75;NNE;3;86%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;76;Calm;0;81%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;5;84%
Seminole;Clear;71;SSE;9;62%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;75;SE;6;85%
Snyder;Clear;74;SSE;8;68%
Sonora;Clear;73;Calm;0;77%
Stephenville;Clear;75;N;0;79%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;74;SSE;6;86%
Sweetwater;Clear;73;SSE;8;75%
Temple;Clear;75;SE;7;90%
Terrell;Clear;75;SE;8;82%
Tyler;Clear;74;SE;3;82%
Uvalde;Clear;74;E;6;90%
Vernon;Clear;74;SSE;6;75%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;6;89%
Waco;Clear;75;SE;9;81%
Weslaco;Clear;80;ENE;5;84%
Wharton;Clear;75;E;3;87%
Wichita Falls;Clear;75;ESE;12;79%
Wink;Clear;76;SE;10;59%
Zapata;Cloudy;80;NE;5;78%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather