TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM CDT Monday, October 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly clear;73;SE;7;75%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;76;SE;8;61%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;6;92%

Alpine;Mostly clear;70;SSE;11;73%

Amarillo;Clear;68;SSE;16;74%

Angleton;Clear;76;E;3;93%

Arlington;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;76%

Austin;Clear;79;E;3;76%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;79;E;5;84%

Bay;Clear;76;ENE;5;94%

Beaumont;Cloudy;76;SE;5;88%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;6;95%

Borger;Clear;74;SSE;16;56%

Bowie;Clear;73;Calm;0;86%

Breckenridge;Mostly clear;76;S;6;70%

Brenham;Clear;77;SE;4;84%

Bridgeport;Clear;76;SSE;3;75%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;82;E;5;89%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;74;SE;6;78%

Burnet;Clear;75;NNE;4;82%

Canadian;Clear;74;S;15;67%

Castroville;Clear;73;ENE;3;89%

Childress;Clear;74;SE;8;73%

Cleburne;Clear;75;SE;8;87%

College Station;Clear;75;E;7;96%

Comanche;Clear;75;SSE;6;80%

Conroe;Mostly clear;75;ESE;4;94%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;81;E;9;83%

Corsicana;Clear;74;SE;6;88%

Cotulla;Mostly clear;76;ESE;8;90%

Dalhart;Clear;75;S;14;46%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;12;75%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;75;SE;8;84%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;9;75%

Decatur;Clear;76;Calm;1;77%

Del Rio;Clear;79;ESE;7;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;76;ESE;7;84%

Denton;Mostly clear;76;SE;5;76%

Dryden;Clear;75;SE;10;86%

Dumas;Clear;69;SSE;12;60%

Edinburg;Clear;80;ENE;5;88%

El Paso;Thunderstorms;79;SSE;9;51%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;79;E;5;89%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;75;SE;5;86%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;72;SE;12;93%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;7;66%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;66%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;SSE;3;84%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;82%

Gainesville;Mostly clear;74;ESE;5;83%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;5;90%

Gatesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Georgetown;Clear;76;ESE;2;91%

Giddings;Clear;74;N;1;81%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;1;97%

Graham;Clear;74;ESE;3;81%

Granbury;Clear;79;ESE;7;79%

Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;76%

Greenville;Clear;75;SE;3;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;E;20;47%

Hamilton;Clear;76;SE;9;84%

Harlingen;Clear;77;E;5;90%

Hearne;Clear;73;SE;4;94%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;76;N;2;90%

Henderson;Clear;72;Calm;1;90%

Hereford;Clear;71;S;12;67%

Hillsboro;Clear;74;SE;7;96%

Hondo;Clear;75;E;6;90%

Houston;Clear;75;ENE;6;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;75;ENE;6;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;74;E;3;92%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;93%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;77;E;7;87%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;6;78%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;75;E;7;96%

Huntsville;Clear;75;ESE;5;90%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;79;ESE;10;87%

Jacksonville;Clear;71;SE;3;88%

Jasper;Mostly clear;71;N;3;95%

Junction;Clear;76;Calm;0;76%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;74;N;2;89%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;5;85%

Killeen;Mostly clear;75;SE;5;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;74;SE;6;88%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;E;6;93%

La Grange;Clear;78;SE;3;83%

Lago Vista;Clear;75;ESE;6;91%

Lancaster;Clear;73;SE;3;85%

Laredo;Clear;80;ESE;10;79%

Llano;Mostly clear;75;ESE;3;83%

Longview;Mostly clear;74;N;3;87%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;70;SE;11;76%

Lufkin;Clear;73;SE;3;93%

Mcallen;Clear;84;ENE;8;79%

Mcgregor;Clear;75;SE;9;90%

Mckinney;Clear;76;SSE;8;79%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;76;SE;7;81%

Midland;Clear;76;SSE;9;63%

Midland Airpark;Clear;76;SSE;9;63%

Midlothian;Clear;73;SE;3;99%

Mineola;Clear;74;SE;3;87%

Mineral Wells;Clear;75;SE;6;80%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;SE;5;87%

Nacogdoches;Clear;71;Calm;1;96%

New Braunfels;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%

Odessa;Mostly clear;76;SSE;13;60%

Orange;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Clear;78;E;7;92%

Palestine;Clear;71;E;5;98%

Pampa;Clear;71;S;15;67%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;72;S;15;64%

Paris;Mostly clear;76;SSE;7;84%

Pecos;Clear;76;ESE;16;63%

Perryton;Clear;73;S;13;62%

Plainview;Clear;64;SSE;6;82%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;99%

Port Aransas;Clear;82;ESE;8;85%

Port Isabel;Clear;82;E;6;88%

Port Lavaca;Clear;80;E;7;85%

Randolph AFB;Clear;74;N;1;90%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;79;E;6;90%

Rockport;Mostly clear;80;E;10;87%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;72;SE;7;89%

San Angelo;Clear;73;SSE;5;75%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;75;NNE;3;86%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;76;Calm;0;81%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;5;84%

Seminole;Clear;71;SSE;9;62%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;75;SE;6;85%

Snyder;Clear;74;SSE;8;68%

Sonora;Clear;73;Calm;0;77%

Stephenville;Clear;75;N;0;79%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;74;SSE;6;86%

Sweetwater;Clear;73;SSE;8;75%

Temple;Clear;75;SE;7;90%

Terrell;Clear;75;SE;8;82%

Tyler;Clear;74;SE;3;82%

Uvalde;Clear;74;E;6;90%

Vernon;Clear;74;SSE;6;75%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;6;89%

Waco;Clear;75;SE;9;81%

Weslaco;Clear;80;ENE;5;84%

Wharton;Clear;75;E;3;87%

Wichita Falls;Clear;75;ESE;12;79%

Wink;Clear;76;SE;10;59%

Zapata;Cloudy;80;NE;5;78%

