TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM CDT Monday, September 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;5;66%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;66%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;8;84%
Alpine;Cloudy;71;ESE;6;80%
Amarillo;Clear;80;S;16;47%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;90%
Arlington;Clear;90;Calm;0;42%
Austin;Mostly clear;85;SSE;3;52%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;82;S;3;73%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;4;82%
Beaumont;Clear;85;NNE;3;80%
Beeville;Mostly clear;80;N;8;87%
Borger;Clear;87;S;14;38%
Bowie;Clear;82;N;6;64%
Breckenridge;Clear;83;S;7;54%
Brenham;Clear;84;Calm;1;68%
Bridgeport;Clear;81;SSE;4;68%
Brownsville;Mostly clear;85;ESE;9;79%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;78;SSE;5;73%
Burnet;Clear;83;Calm;0;60%
Canadian;Clear;84;S;14;52%
Castroville;Clear;78;N;7;79%
Childress;Clear;83;S;9;56%
Cleburne;Clear;84;S;5;61%
College Station;Clear;85;SSE;3;67%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;67%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;90%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;82;E;9;100%
Corsicana;Clear;84;Calm;0;69%
Cotulla;Clear;79;Calm;0;84%
Dalhart;Clear;84;S;13;32%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;90;SSW;5;48%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;86;S;3;52%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;88;SSW;7;47%
Decatur;Clear;83;N;3;61%
Del Rio;Thunderstorms;75;ESE;13;96%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;8;93%
Denton;Clear;85;S;3;60%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;11;81%
Dumas;Clear;80;SSE;14;42%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;12;77%
El Paso;Mostly clear;86;SE;6;31%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;86;SSW;3;75%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;83;E;9;81%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;5;61%
Fort Worth;Clear;81;SSE;3;64%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;86;SSW;5;56%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;85;S;6;52%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;81;N;3;70%
Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;79;N;4;65%
Gainesville;Clear;83;N;4;64%
Galveston;Clear;85;SSW;7;74%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;84;S;4;62%
Georgetown;Clear;85;Calm;0;62%
Giddings;Clear;81;Calm;0;73%
Gilmer;Clear;82;E;1;78%
Graham;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;61%
Granbury;Clear;83;S;5;61%
Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;90;Calm;0;42%
Greenville;Clear;84;SSE;3;74%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;72;E;22;68%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;63%
Harlingen;Clear;83;SE;9;85%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;2;71%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;82;N;9;75%
Henderson;Clear;81;N;1;84%
Hereford;Clear;80;S;14;52%
Hillsboro;Mostly clear;84;SE;4;63%
Hondo;Clear;79;S;5;81%
Houston;Cloudy;90;S;3;51%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;86;S;6;74%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;90;S;3;51%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;1;80%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;7;76%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;82;W;5;84%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;81%
Huntsville;Clear;84;Calm;0;74%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;6;85%
Jacksonville;Clear;81;ESE;2;77%
Jasper;Clear;82;Calm;0;87%
Junction;Mostly clear;80;SE;7;73%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;81;NNW;6;73%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;79;N;4;81%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;5;61%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;84;SW;3;60%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;9;85%
La Grange;Clear;83;Calm;1;74%
Lago Vista;Clear;82;N;3;64%
Lancaster;Clear;84;S;3;63%
Laredo;Cloudy;84;Calm;0;78%
Llano;Clear;81;N;4;68%
Longview;Clear;83;N;3;77%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;78;S;13;57%
Lufkin;Clear;83;Calm;0;82%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;86;SE;10;69%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;86;SE;3;56%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;5;62%
Mesquite;Clear;88;SW;3;51%
Midland;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;62%
Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;62%
Midlothian;Clear;83;N;2;70%
Mineola;Clear;80;ESE;3;79%
Mineral Wells;Clear;83;SSE;5;58%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;81;N;5;78%
Nacogdoches;Clear;82;Calm;0;84%
New Braunfels;Clear;83;ESE;7;64%
Odessa;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;7;63%
Orange;Partly cloudy;83;N;3;90%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;83;S;5;85%
Palestine;Clear;82;N;2;74%
Pampa;Clear;82;S;15;48%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;81;S;13;50%
Paris;Clear;84;Calm;0;69%
Pecos;Partly cloudy;78;SE;11;64%
Perryton;Clear;83;S;13;48%
Plainview;Clear;77;S;11;58%
Pleasanton;Clear;78;N;2;98%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;10;90%
Port Isabel;Mostly clear;83;SE;11;80%
Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;83;SSE;6;81%
Randolph AFB;Clear;82;ESE;6;70%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;11;88%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;9;84%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;7;88%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;76%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;81;SSW;6;73%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;82;Calm;0;71%
San Marcos;Clear;84;ESE;5;64%
Seminole;Partly cloudy;76;S;9;69%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;82;N;4;68%
Snyder;Clear;81;S;10;62%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;78%
Stephenville;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;1;61%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;83;N;3;77%
Sweetwater;Clear;79;SSE;8;68%
Temple;Partly cloudy;87;SSW;6;54%
Terrell;Clear;84;Calm;0;69%
Tyler;Clear;83;SE;4;71%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;91%
Vernon;Clear;86;S;11;48%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;76%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;6;62%
Weslaco;Mostly clear;83;SE;11;75%
Wharton;Mostly clear;83;Calm;1;74%
Wichita Falls;Clear;83;SSE;9;54%
Wink;Cloudy;79;SE;12;64%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;83;NE;5;67%
