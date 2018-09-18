TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM CDT Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;5;66%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;66%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;8;84%

Alpine;Cloudy;71;ESE;6;80%

Amarillo;Clear;80;S;16;47%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;90%

Arlington;Clear;90;Calm;0;42%

Austin;Mostly clear;85;SSE;3;52%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;82;S;3;73%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;4;82%

Beaumont;Clear;85;NNE;3;80%

Beeville;Mostly clear;80;N;8;87%

Borger;Clear;87;S;14;38%

Bowie;Clear;82;N;6;64%

Breckenridge;Clear;83;S;7;54%

Brenham;Clear;84;Calm;1;68%

Bridgeport;Clear;81;SSE;4;68%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;85;ESE;9;79%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;78;SSE;5;73%

Burnet;Clear;83;Calm;0;60%

Canadian;Clear;84;S;14;52%

Castroville;Clear;78;N;7;79%

Childress;Clear;83;S;9;56%

Cleburne;Clear;84;S;5;61%

College Station;Clear;85;SSE;3;67%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;67%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;90%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;82;E;9;100%

Corsicana;Clear;84;Calm;0;69%

Cotulla;Clear;79;Calm;0;84%

Dalhart;Clear;84;S;13;32%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;90;SSW;5;48%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;86;S;3;52%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;88;SSW;7;47%

Decatur;Clear;83;N;3;61%

Del Rio;Thunderstorms;75;ESE;13;96%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;8;93%

Denton;Clear;85;S;3;60%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;11;81%

Dumas;Clear;80;SSE;14;42%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;12;77%

El Paso;Mostly clear;86;SE;6;31%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;86;SSW;3;75%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;83;E;9;81%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;5;61%

Fort Worth;Clear;81;SSE;3;64%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;86;SSW;5;56%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;85;S;6;52%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;81;N;3;70%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;79;N;4;65%

Gainesville;Clear;83;N;4;64%

Galveston;Clear;85;SSW;7;74%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;84;S;4;62%

Georgetown;Clear;85;Calm;0;62%

Giddings;Clear;81;Calm;0;73%

Gilmer;Clear;82;E;1;78%

Graham;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;61%

Granbury;Clear;83;S;5;61%

Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;90;Calm;0;42%

Greenville;Clear;84;SSE;3;74%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;72;E;22;68%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;63%

Harlingen;Clear;83;SE;9;85%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;2;71%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;82;N;9;75%

Henderson;Clear;81;N;1;84%

Hereford;Clear;80;S;14;52%

Hillsboro;Mostly clear;84;SE;4;63%

Hondo;Clear;79;S;5;81%

Houston;Cloudy;90;S;3;51%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;86;S;6;74%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;90;S;3;51%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;1;80%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;7;76%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;82;W;5;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;81%

Huntsville;Clear;84;Calm;0;74%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;6;85%

Jacksonville;Clear;81;ESE;2;77%

Jasper;Clear;82;Calm;0;87%

Junction;Mostly clear;80;SE;7;73%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;81;NNW;6;73%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;79;N;4;81%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;5;61%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;84;SW;3;60%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;9;85%

La Grange;Clear;83;Calm;1;74%

Lago Vista;Clear;82;N;3;64%

Lancaster;Clear;84;S;3;63%

Laredo;Cloudy;84;Calm;0;78%

Llano;Clear;81;N;4;68%

Longview;Clear;83;N;3;77%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;78;S;13;57%

Lufkin;Clear;83;Calm;0;82%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;86;SE;10;69%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;86;SE;3;56%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;5;62%

Mesquite;Clear;88;SW;3;51%

Midland;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;62%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;62%

Midlothian;Clear;83;N;2;70%

Mineola;Clear;80;ESE;3;79%

Mineral Wells;Clear;83;SSE;5;58%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;81;N;5;78%

Nacogdoches;Clear;82;Calm;0;84%

New Braunfels;Clear;83;ESE;7;64%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;7;63%

Orange;Partly cloudy;83;N;3;90%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;83;S;5;85%

Palestine;Clear;82;N;2;74%

Pampa;Clear;82;S;15;48%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;81;S;13;50%

Paris;Clear;84;Calm;0;69%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;78;SE;11;64%

Perryton;Clear;83;S;13;48%

Plainview;Clear;77;S;11;58%

Pleasanton;Clear;78;N;2;98%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;10;90%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;83;SE;11;80%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;83;SSE;6;81%

Randolph AFB;Clear;82;ESE;6;70%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;11;88%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;9;84%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;7;88%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;76%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;81;SSW;6;73%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;82;Calm;0;71%

San Marcos;Clear;84;ESE;5;64%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;76;S;9;69%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;82;N;4;68%

Snyder;Clear;81;S;10;62%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;78%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;1;61%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;83;N;3;77%

Sweetwater;Clear;79;SSE;8;68%

Temple;Partly cloudy;87;SSW;6;54%

Terrell;Clear;84;Calm;0;69%

Tyler;Clear;83;SE;4;71%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;77;N;5;91%

Vernon;Clear;86;S;11;48%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;76%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;6;62%

Weslaco;Mostly clear;83;SE;11;75%

Wharton;Mostly clear;83;Calm;1;74%

Wichita Falls;Clear;83;SSE;9;54%

Wink;Cloudy;79;SE;12;64%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;83;NE;5;67%

_____

