TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CDT Sunday, September 16, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;78;E;3;78%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;5;79%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;84;E;6;80%
Alpine;Rain;65;NE;11;96%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;9;55%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;85;Calm;0;76%
Arlington;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;5;65%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;N;4;72%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;82;SE;3;71%
Bay;Sunny;85;N;1;72%
Beaumont;Sunny;88;N;2;65%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;4;84%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;14;63%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;5;67%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;83;S;4;64%
Brenham;Sunny;84;SE;1;70%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;2;68%
Brownsville;Cloudy;81;SSE;7;81%
Brownwood;Cloudy;80;ENE;5;80%
Burnet;Cloudy;79;N;6;76%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;81;S;6;69%
Castroville;Cloudy;78;SE;8;88%
Childress;Partly sunny;77;SE;5;81%
Cleburne;Sunny;84;ESE;5;74%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;7;76%
Comanche;Partly sunny;79;ENE;4;89%
Conroe;Mostly sunny;86;S;5;69%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;80;E;9;96%
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;85;N;6;71%
Cotulla;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;96%
Dalhart;Sunny;78;SSW;16;51%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;85;SE;9;69%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;84;SE;5;69%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;84;Calm;0;66%
Decatur;Mostly sunny;84;E;5;69%
Del Rio;Rain;73;E;11;100%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers;73;E;11;98%
Denton;Partly sunny;83;E;6;69%
Dryden;Showers;72;ENE;12;92%
Dumas;Sunny;78;S;12;53%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;86;SSE;9;66%
El Paso;Partly sunny;79;N;5;46%
Ellington;Mostly sunny;85;SSW;2;75%
Falfurrias;Showers;78;SSE;5;88%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;4;74%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;84;SE;3;71%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;69%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;74;E;8;83%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;4;66%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;85;Calm;0;82%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;82;Calm;1;71%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;78%
Giddings;Partly sunny;75;SSE;2;70%
Gilmer;Sunny;85;ESE;3;59%
Graham;Partly sunny;83;E;0;70%
Granbury;Partly sunny;84;ESE;2;69%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;ENE;5;65%
Greenville;Sunny;87;ESE;2;61%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;21;69%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;81;E;2;82%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;12;81%
Hearne;Partly sunny;84;SSE;2;72%
Hebbronville;Rain;79;SSE;2;85%
Henderson;Sunny;87;Calm;0;61%
Hereford;Mostly sunny;76;SW;8;60%
Hillsboro;Sunny;84;ESE;3;71%
Hondo;Cloudy;78;ESE;12;90%
Houston;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;58%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;85;SSE;3;79%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;58%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;85;Calm;1;74%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;76%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;83;S;3;76%
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;87;Calm;0;67%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;86;NW;5;76%
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;86;Calm;0;66%
Ingleside;Showers;81;E;10;84%
Jacksonville;Sunny;87;NNE;3;62%
Jasper;Sunny;87;Calm;0;66%
Junction;Cloudy;75;E;15;87%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;78;E;6;82%
Kerrville;Showers;73;E;8;90%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;4;74%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;82;E;6;73%
Kingsville Nas;Rain;78;SSE;11;87%
La Grange;Partly sunny;83;SE;3;73%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;80;SSE;4;78%
Lancaster;Sunny;85;SE;3;66%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;12;83%
Llano;Cloudy;80;ESE;5;78%
Longview;Sunny;87;NNE;3;60%
Lubbock;Cloudy;75;SSW;4;69%
Lufkin;Sunny;85;Calm;0;69%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;84;SSE;13;74%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;83;N;4;77%
Mckinney;Sunny;84;E;7;66%
Mesquite;Sunny;86;E;6;63%
Midland;Cloudy;75;NE;6;89%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;75;NE;6;89%
Midlothian;Sunny;85;E;3;70%
Mineola;Sunny;86;E;4;62%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;83;E;3;71%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;87;N;4;51%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;87;N;5;64%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;E;3;84%
Odessa;Cloudy;74;ENE;12;78%
Orange;Sunny;87;N;2;71%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;86;N;3;74%
Palestine;Sunny;86;NNE;2;65%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;10;57%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;79;Calm;1;60%
Paris;Sunny;86;ESE;7;58%
Pecos;Cloudy;73;ENE;5;76%
Perryton;Partly sunny;80;SW;11;63%
Plainview;Cloudy;73;S;3;70%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;93%
Port Aransas;Rain;83;SE;8;78%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;84;S;12;66%
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;4;76%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;78;E;5;85%
Robstown;Cloudy;80;ESE;7;84%
Rockport;Partly sunny;81;E;8;84%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;73;E;11;86%
San Angelo;Cloudy;76;ENE;9;81%
San Antonio;Cloudy;82;E;6;75%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;79;E;6;78%
San Marcos;Cloudy;77;SE;5;93%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;4;71%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;84;ESE;5;64%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;7;81%
Sonora;Cloudy;73;NE;10;88%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;67%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;SE;4;62%
Sweetwater;Cloudy;73;NE;6;95%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;3;76%
Terrell;Sunny;86;ESE;6;58%
Tyler;Sunny;86;ENE;5;61%
Uvalde;Cloudy;75;ESE;10;95%
Vernon;Mostly sunny;83;E;6;66%
Victoria;Partly sunny;82;N;4;76%
Waco;Mostly sunny;85;N;4;70%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;10;71%
Wharton;Sunny;84;Calm;1;68%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;82;ESE;5;70%
Wink;Cloudy;75;E;6;75%
Zapata;Cloudy;84;SE;6;75%
