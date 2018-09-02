TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM CDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;76;S;8;73%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;77;S;9;68%
Alice;Clear;76;E;5;93%
Alpine;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;98%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;66;S;6;75%
Angleton;Thunderstorms;78;ESE;6;90%
Arlington;Clear;78;SE;3;72%
Austin;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;78%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Bay;Clear;76;Calm;0;97%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;3;98%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;3;96%
Borger;Clear;69;SSW;8;70%
Bowie;Clear;74;SE;5;79%
Breckenridge;Clear;79;SSE;8;66%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Bridgeport;Clear;76;SE;5;74%
Brownsville;Clear;80;SSE;6;93%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;74;S;3;81%
Burnet;Clear;76;S;5;81%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;85%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;85%
Childress;Clear;74;SSE;5;73%
Cleburne;Clear;75;SSE;5;88%
College Station;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%
Comanche;Clear;74;Calm;7;86%
Conroe;Fog;75;ENE;3;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;100%
Corsicana;Clear;76;SE;5;84%
Cotulla;Clear;77;E;6;93%
Dalhart;Clear;59;S;8;93%
Dallas Love;Mostly clear;80;SSE;9;71%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;76;S;3;79%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;76;SE;6;79%
Decatur;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%
Del Rio;Clear;80;ESE;7;76%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;80;ESE;7;72%
Denton;Clear;77;SE;9;73%
Dryden;Thunderstorms;74;NNE;6;78%
Dumas;Cloudy;62;SSE;7;88%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;80;SSE;8;87%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;6;62%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%
Falfurrias;Clear;78;ESE;3;91%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;83%
Fort Worth;Clear;76;SSE;7;87%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;79;SE;7;76%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;81;SE;8;64%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;SSE;3;80%
Fredericksburg;Clear;73;ESE;3;75%
Gainesville;Clear;74;SSE;5;80%
Galveston;Showers;79;Calm;0;93%
Gatesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;84%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;74;E;3;89%
Graham;Clear;75;ESE;5;79%
Granbury;Clear;79;SE;7;73%
Grand Prairie;Clear;78;SE;3;72%
Greenville;Clear;75;ESE;3;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;63;SW;5;80%
Hamilton;Clear;75;SSE;8;88%
Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;8;97%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;92%
Hebbronville;Clear;76;Calm;0;92%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;91%
Hereford;Cloudy;65;SW;6;89%
Hillsboro;Clear;76;SE;6;84%
Hondo;Clear;77;E;6;87%
Houston;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;97%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;94%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;97%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;96%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;77;ENE;5;96%
Houston Hull;Clear;78;Calm;0;92%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;77;ENE;5;100%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;90%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;82;S;6;83%
Jacksonville;Clear;74;ESE;3;94%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Junction;Clear;76;Calm;0;79%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;83%
Kerrville;Clear;73;SE;3;85%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;83%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;77;SE;5;88%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;80;SSE;8;90%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;95%
Lago Vista;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;85%
Lancaster;Clear;73;Calm;0;82%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;79%
Llano;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%
Longview;Partly cloudy;75;SE;4;93%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;70;W;6;72%
Lufkin;Cloudy;74;E;7;96%
Mcallen;Clear;83;SSE;10;82%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;5;88%
Mckinney;Clear;77;SE;5;81%
Mesquite;Clear;72;ESE;5;89%
Midland;Cloudy;72;WSW;3;79%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;72;WSW;3;79%
Midlothian;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%
Mineola;Clear;73;SE;2;88%
Mineral Wells;Clear;74;SE;5;81%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;74;E;3;86%
Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;74;E;5;96%
New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;5;90%
Odessa;Clear;69;SSW;5;86%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;5;100%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;79;NW;5;100%
Palestine;Clear;76;E;3;89%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;66;S;7;85%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%
Paris;Clear;73;E;7;90%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;5;83%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;84%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;80%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;88%
Port Isabel;Clear;81;S;9;86%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;5;89%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;75;E;3;88%
Robstown;Clear;78;E;3;90%
Rockport;Clear;82;S;3;84%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;72;SSE;8;86%
San Angelo;Clear;70;WSW;3;70%
San Antonio;Cloudy;78;ESE;4;82%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;76%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;3;88%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;13;77%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;75;ESE;5;79%
Snyder;Cloudy;73;SW;5;66%
Sonora;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%
Stephenville;Clear;75;Calm;0;79%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;74;Calm;0;87%
Sweetwater;Clear;74;S;5;62%
Temple;Clear;75;SSE;3;93%
Terrell;Clear;76;E;5;79%
Tyler;Clear;75;SE;7;88%
Uvalde;Clear;74;ENE;6;85%
Vernon;Clear;78;SE;6;66%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;3;94%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;7;81%
Weslaco;Clear;80;SSE;9;90%
Wharton;Clear;74;Calm;0;94%
Wichita Falls;Clear;78;SSE;7;71%
Wink;Clear;68;S;6;100%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;7;77%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather