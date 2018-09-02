TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM CDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;76;S;8;73%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;77;S;9;68%

Alice;Clear;76;E;5;93%

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;98%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;66;S;6;75%

Angleton;Thunderstorms;78;ESE;6;90%

Arlington;Clear;78;SE;3;72%

Austin;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;78%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Bay;Clear;76;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;3;98%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;3;96%

Borger;Clear;69;SSW;8;70%

Bowie;Clear;74;SE;5;79%

Breckenridge;Clear;79;SSE;8;66%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Bridgeport;Clear;76;SE;5;74%

Brownsville;Clear;80;SSE;6;93%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;74;S;3;81%

Burnet;Clear;76;S;5;81%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;85%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;85%

Childress;Clear;74;SSE;5;73%

Cleburne;Clear;75;SSE;5;88%

College Station;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%

Comanche;Clear;74;Calm;7;86%

Conroe;Fog;75;ENE;3;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;100%

Corsicana;Clear;76;SE;5;84%

Cotulla;Clear;77;E;6;93%

Dalhart;Clear;59;S;8;93%

Dallas Love;Mostly clear;80;SSE;9;71%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;76;S;3;79%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;76;SE;6;79%

Decatur;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%

Del Rio;Clear;80;ESE;7;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;80;ESE;7;72%

Denton;Clear;77;SE;9;73%

Dryden;Thunderstorms;74;NNE;6;78%

Dumas;Cloudy;62;SSE;7;88%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;80;SSE;8;87%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;6;62%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%

Falfurrias;Clear;78;ESE;3;91%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;83%

Fort Worth;Clear;76;SSE;7;87%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;79;SE;7;76%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;81;SE;8;64%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;SSE;3;80%

Fredericksburg;Clear;73;ESE;3;75%

Gainesville;Clear;74;SSE;5;80%

Galveston;Showers;79;Calm;0;93%

Gatesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;84%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;94%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;74;E;3;89%

Graham;Clear;75;ESE;5;79%

Granbury;Clear;79;SE;7;73%

Grand Prairie;Clear;78;SE;3;72%

Greenville;Clear;75;ESE;3;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;63;SW;5;80%

Hamilton;Clear;75;SSE;8;88%

Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;8;97%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;92%

Hebbronville;Clear;76;Calm;0;92%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;91%

Hereford;Cloudy;65;SW;6;89%

Hillsboro;Clear;76;SE;6;84%

Hondo;Clear;77;E;6;87%

Houston;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;97%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;97%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;77;ENE;5;96%

Houston Hull;Clear;78;Calm;0;92%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;77;ENE;5;100%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;76;E;3;90%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;82;S;6;83%

Jacksonville;Clear;74;ESE;3;94%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Clear;76;Calm;0;79%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;83%

Kerrville;Clear;73;SE;3;85%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;83%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;77;SE;5;88%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;80;SSE;8;90%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;95%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;85%

Lancaster;Clear;73;Calm;0;82%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;79%

Llano;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%

Longview;Partly cloudy;75;SE;4;93%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;70;W;6;72%

Lufkin;Cloudy;74;E;7;96%

Mcallen;Clear;83;SSE;10;82%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;5;88%

Mckinney;Clear;77;SE;5;81%

Mesquite;Clear;72;ESE;5;89%

Midland;Cloudy;72;WSW;3;79%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;72;WSW;3;79%

Midlothian;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%

Mineola;Clear;73;SE;2;88%

Mineral Wells;Clear;74;SE;5;81%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;74;E;3;86%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;74;E;5;96%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;5;90%

Odessa;Clear;69;SSW;5;86%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;5;100%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;79;NW;5;100%

Palestine;Clear;76;E;3;89%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;66;S;7;85%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Paris;Clear;73;E;7;90%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;5;83%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;84%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;80%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;88%

Port Isabel;Clear;81;S;9;86%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;5;89%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;75;E;3;88%

Robstown;Clear;78;E;3;90%

Rockport;Clear;82;S;3;84%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;72;SSE;8;86%

San Angelo;Clear;70;WSW;3;70%

San Antonio;Cloudy;78;ESE;4;82%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;76%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;3;88%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;13;77%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;75;ESE;5;79%

Snyder;Cloudy;73;SW;5;66%

Sonora;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%

Stephenville;Clear;75;Calm;0;79%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;74;Calm;0;87%

Sweetwater;Clear;74;S;5;62%

Temple;Clear;75;SSE;3;93%

Terrell;Clear;76;E;5;79%

Tyler;Clear;75;SE;7;88%

Uvalde;Clear;74;ENE;6;85%

Vernon;Clear;78;SE;6;66%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;3;94%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;7;81%

Weslaco;Clear;80;SSE;9;90%

Wharton;Clear;74;Calm;0;94%

Wichita Falls;Clear;78;SSE;7;71%

Wink;Clear;68;S;6;100%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;7;77%

_____

