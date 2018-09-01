TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;94;SE;15;32%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;16;32%

Alice;Cloudy;94;ESE;17;50%

Alpine;Sunny;69;Calm;0;93%

Amarillo;Cloudy;87;S;10;31%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;89;E;12;60%

Arlington;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;35%

Austin;Sunny;97;E;6;33%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;96;N;6;36%

Bay;Partly sunny;91;SE;13;56%

Beaumont;Cloudy;84;E;5;75%

Beeville;Partly sunny;92;ESE;17;50%

Borger;Sunny;91;SE;17;31%

Bowie;Sunny;94;SSE;10;37%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;96;ESE;17;27%

Brenham;Mostly sunny;95;E;12;44%

Bridgeport;Sunny;94;ESE;13;35%

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;91;SE;16;57%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;12;36%

Burnet;Sunny;92;E;8;38%

Canadian;Sunny;96;SSE;15;25%

Castroville;Sunny;98;S;7;28%

Childress;Mostly sunny;95;SSE;13;30%

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;93;SE;17;40%

College Station;Mostly sunny;97;ENE;12;39%

Comanche;Partly sunny;95;ESE;16;34%

Conroe;Cloudy;89;E;13;63%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;90;SE;18;63%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;93;ESE;12;44%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;96;SE;12;36%

Dalhart;Showers;79;WSW;14;40%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;14;43%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;43%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;93;E;8;43%

Decatur;Sunny;93;SE;13;37%

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;98;SE;9;37%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;97;SE;12;34%

Denton;Sunny;94;E;13;40%

Dryden;Sunny;95;S;11;35%

Dumas;Thunderstorms;73;E;30;57%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;96;E;13;41%

El Paso;Cloudy;86;NNE;13;29%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;86;E;12;69%

Falfurrias;Sunny;94;E;17;49%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;95;ESE;7;37%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;94;SE;15;43%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;92;ESE;10;42%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;93;ESE;13;37%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;95;E;12;36%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;93;SE;7;28%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;93;E;17;40%

Galveston;Partly sunny;87;ESE;12;71%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;95;N;7;38%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;8;38%

Giddings;Partly sunny;93;ESE;6;41%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;91;E;8;43%

Graham;Sunny;95;E;14;33%

Granbury;Sunny;95;ESE;13;36%

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;35%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;95;ESE;9;36%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;32;59%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;95;SE;10;33%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;93;ESE;26;57%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;94;NE;10;42%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;100;SE;15;26%

Henderson;Partly sunny;91;E;10;46%

Hereford;Thunderstorms;84;W;25;35%

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;93;ENE;15;47%

Hondo;Partly sunny;97;E;7;33%

Houston;Partly sunny;91;ENE;8;51%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;92;ESE;9;59%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;91;ENE;8;51%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;8;56%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;88;ESE;12;64%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;86;E;10;67%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;85;E;12;69%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;87;E;12;69%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;E;5;49%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;15;58%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;90;E;9;46%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;91;NE;6;53%

Junction;Cloudy;97;E;17;29%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;97;ESE;10;33%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;97;SE;9;29%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;95;ESE;7;37%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;96;SE;10;42%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;91;ESE;14;55%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;97;E;8;44%

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;9;31%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;93;ESE;12;44%

Laredo;Partly sunny;100;SE;6;30%

Llano;Sunny;97;ESE;9;29%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;90;E;10;48%

Lubbock;Cloudy;90;SSE;14;29%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;89;ENE;9;54%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;101;E;12;34%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;95;ENE;13;42%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;93;E;12;41%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;ESE;12;43%

Midland;Mostly sunny;98;SE;18;24%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;98;SE;18;24%

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;92;E;7;46%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;91;ESE;8;45%

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;96;E;13;34%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;91;E;12;44%

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;90;E;10;51%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;98;ENE;14;31%

Odessa;Partly sunny;93;SSE;16;26%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;6;74%

Palacios;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;69%

Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;NE;13;41%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;15;26%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;20;25%

Paris;Mostly sunny;92;ESE;15;48%

Pecos;Cloudy;97;Calm;0;24%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;94;SSE;17;29%

Plainview;Cloudy;86;S;12;33%

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;98;Calm;0;28%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;88;ESE;12;68%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;87;ESE;18;67%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;89;ESE;8;62%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;95;E;6;35%

Robstown;Mostly sunny;91;SE;16;55%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;15;60%

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;90;S;8;36%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;97;E;13;25%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;95;E;6;36%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;97;E;5;31%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;96;SE;9;36%

Seminole;Thunderstorms;75;NW;17;59%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;91;E;10;45%

Snyder;Partly sunny;94;ESE;15;28%

Sonora;Sunny;95;SSE;10;26%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;ESE;12;31%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;94;E;12;37%

Sweetwater;Sunny;94;SSE;12;24%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;93;ENE;13;43%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;92;ESE;8;42%

Tyler;Partly sunny;91;E;11;44%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;97;E;13;32%

Vernon;Partly sunny;98;SSE;16;27%

Victoria;Partly sunny;91;ESE;6;54%

Waco;Partly sunny;94;E;10;39%

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;14;44%

Wharton;Thunderstorms;92;SE;10;48%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;16;35%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;96;S;8;26%

Zapata;Partly sunny;100;SE;6;27%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather