TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM CDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;94;SE;15;32%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;16;32%
Alice;Cloudy;94;ESE;17;50%
Alpine;Sunny;69;Calm;0;93%
Amarillo;Cloudy;87;S;10;31%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;89;E;12;60%
Arlington;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;35%
Austin;Sunny;97;E;6;33%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;96;N;6;36%
Bay;Partly sunny;91;SE;13;56%
Beaumont;Cloudy;84;E;5;75%
Beeville;Partly sunny;92;ESE;17;50%
Borger;Sunny;91;SE;17;31%
Bowie;Sunny;94;SSE;10;37%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;96;ESE;17;27%
Brenham;Mostly sunny;95;E;12;44%
Bridgeport;Sunny;94;ESE;13;35%
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;91;SE;16;57%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;12;36%
Burnet;Sunny;92;E;8;38%
Canadian;Sunny;96;SSE;15;25%
Castroville;Sunny;98;S;7;28%
Childress;Mostly sunny;95;SSE;13;30%
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;93;SE;17;40%
College Station;Mostly sunny;97;ENE;12;39%
Comanche;Partly sunny;95;ESE;16;34%
Conroe;Cloudy;89;E;13;63%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;90;SE;18;63%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;93;ESE;12;44%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;96;SE;12;36%
Dalhart;Showers;79;WSW;14;40%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;14;43%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;43%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;93;E;8;43%
Decatur;Sunny;93;SE;13;37%
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;98;SE;9;37%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;97;SE;12;34%
Denton;Sunny;94;E;13;40%
Dryden;Sunny;95;S;11;35%
Dumas;Thunderstorms;73;E;30;57%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;96;E;13;41%
El Paso;Cloudy;86;NNE;13;29%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;86;E;12;69%
Falfurrias;Sunny;94;E;17;49%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;95;ESE;7;37%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;94;SE;15;43%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;92;ESE;10;42%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;93;ESE;13;37%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;95;E;12;36%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;93;SE;7;28%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;93;E;17;40%
Galveston;Partly sunny;87;ESE;12;71%
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;95;N;7;38%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;8;38%
Giddings;Partly sunny;93;ESE;6;41%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;91;E;8;43%
Graham;Sunny;95;E;14;33%
Granbury;Sunny;95;ESE;13;36%
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;35%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;95;ESE;9;36%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;32;59%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;95;SE;10;33%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;93;ESE;26;57%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;94;NE;10;42%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;100;SE;15;26%
Henderson;Partly sunny;91;E;10;46%
Hereford;Thunderstorms;84;W;25;35%
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;93;ENE;15;47%
Hondo;Partly sunny;97;E;7;33%
Houston;Partly sunny;91;ENE;8;51%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;92;ESE;9;59%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;91;ENE;8;51%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;8;56%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;88;ESE;12;64%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;86;E;10;67%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;85;E;12;69%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;87;E;12;69%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;92;E;5;49%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;15;58%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;90;E;9;46%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;91;NE;6;53%
Junction;Cloudy;97;E;17;29%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;97;ESE;10;33%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;97;SE;9;29%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;95;ESE;7;37%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;96;SE;10;42%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;91;ESE;14;55%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;97;E;8;44%
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;9;31%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;93;ESE;12;44%
Laredo;Partly sunny;100;SE;6;30%
Llano;Sunny;97;ESE;9;29%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;90;E;10;48%
Lubbock;Cloudy;90;SSE;14;29%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;89;ENE;9;54%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;101;E;12;34%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;95;ENE;13;42%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;93;E;12;41%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;ESE;12;43%
Midland;Mostly sunny;98;SE;18;24%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;98;SE;18;24%
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;92;E;7;46%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;91;ESE;8;45%
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;96;E;13;34%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;91;E;12;44%
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;90;E;10;51%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;98;ENE;14;31%
Odessa;Partly sunny;93;SSE;16;26%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;6;74%
Palacios;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;69%
Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;NE;13;41%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;15;26%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;20;25%
Paris;Mostly sunny;92;ESE;15;48%
Pecos;Cloudy;97;Calm;0;24%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;94;SSE;17;29%
Plainview;Cloudy;86;S;12;33%
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;98;Calm;0;28%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;88;ESE;12;68%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;87;ESE;18;67%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;89;ESE;8;62%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;95;E;6;35%
Robstown;Mostly sunny;91;SE;16;55%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;15;60%
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;90;S;8;36%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;97;E;13;25%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;95;E;6;36%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;97;E;5;31%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;96;SE;9;36%
Seminole;Thunderstorms;75;NW;17;59%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;91;E;10;45%
Snyder;Partly sunny;94;ESE;15;28%
Sonora;Sunny;95;SSE;10;26%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;ESE;12;31%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;94;E;12;37%
Sweetwater;Sunny;94;SSE;12;24%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;93;ENE;13;43%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;92;ESE;8;42%
Tyler;Partly sunny;91;E;11;44%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;97;E;13;32%
Vernon;Partly sunny;98;SSE;16;27%
Victoria;Partly sunny;91;ESE;6;54%
Waco;Partly sunny;94;E;10;39%
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;96;ESE;14;44%
Wharton;Thunderstorms;92;SE;10;48%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;16;35%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;96;S;8;26%
Zapata;Partly sunny;100;SE;6;27%
_____
