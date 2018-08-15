TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;75;S;10;19%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;75;S;10;78%
Alice;Sunny;74;SE;6;96%
Alpine;Sunny;66;SW;6;79%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;3;89%
Angleton;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Sunny;79;S;9;78%
Austin;Partly sunny;78;N;3;81%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;75;SSE;6;93%
Bay;Sunny;76;Calm;0;98%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;78;Calm;1;89%
Beeville;Sunny;74;ESE;3;98%
Borger;Cloudy;66;W;5;86%
Bowie;Sunny;75;S;7;83%
Breckenridge;Hazy sunshine;76;SSW;10;75%
Brenham;Sunny;76;Calm;0;98%
Bridgeport;Sunny;76;S;5;77%
Brownsville;Sunny;80;SSE;7;90%
Brownwood;Sunny;74;S;6;75%
Burnet;Partly sunny;75;S;5;84%
Canadian;Sunny;66;Calm;0;98%
Castroville;Cloudy;77;SE;7;87%
Childress;Sunny;72;WSW;7;81%
Cleburne;Sunny;75;S;13;94%
College Station;Mostly sunny;77;S;3;93%
Comanche;Sunny;74;Calm;8;79%
Conroe;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;77;SSE;5;100%
Corsicana;Sunny;77;S;8;87%
Cotulla;Sunny;75;SE;8;96%
Dalhart;Sunny;64;WSW;8;89%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;80;S;8;76%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;78;S;7;78%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;77;SSW;13;81%
Decatur;Sunny;76;S;7;80%
Del Rio;Sunny;75;ESE;7;90%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;74;ESE;8;90%
Denton;Mostly sunny;76;S;6;81%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;7;86%
Dumas;Sunny;64;SW;10;90%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;82;SE;6;79%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;72;SSE;8;61%
Ellington;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;94%
Falfurrias;Sunny;77;E;6;92%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;76;S;9;83%
Fort Worth;Sunny;77;S;13;87%
Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;78;SSW;12;81%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;78;S;9;78%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;79;S;8;78%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;80%
Gainesville;Sunny;74;S;6;89%
Galveston;Partly sunny;83;S;8;85%
Gatesville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;83%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;77;S;6;83%
Giddings;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;76;S;5;90%
Graham;Sunny;76;SSE;3;80%
Granbury;Sunny;78;SE;5;74%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;S;9;78%
Greenville;Cloudy;79;S;7;78%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;70;WSW;12;65%
Hamilton;Sunny;74;S;7;86%
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;6;93%
Hearne;Sunny;76;SE;6;96%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%
Henderson;Sunny;76;S;3;93%
Hereford;Cloudy;68;NNW;17;88%
Hillsboro;Sunny;76;S;9;94%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;84%
Houston;Sunny;81;Calm;0;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;97%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;81;Calm;0;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;75;NW;1;98%
Houston Clover;Sunny;76;Calm;0;97%
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;78;SE;5;92%
Houston Hull;Sunny;78;Calm;0;86%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;96%
Huntsville;Sunny;77;S;5;90%
Ingleside;Sunny;80;S;7;86%
Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;76;S;5;92%
Jasper;Sunny;65;Calm;0;99%
Junction;Sunny;73;SSE;6;90%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;77;S;7;88%
Kerrville;Cloudy;74;SSE;6;87%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;76;S;9;83%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;76;S;7;87%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;76;ESE;5;93%
La Grange;Sunny;78;Calm;0;98%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;76;S;7;87%
Lancaster;Sunny;77;S;7;86%
Laredo;Partly sunny;79;SE;10;83%
Llano;Sunny;73;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;88%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;71;W;4;79%
Lufkin;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;81;SE;6;87%
Mcgregor;Sunny;77;S;9;87%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;9;78%
Mesquite;Sunny;79;S;9;83%
Midland;Sunny;74;S;8;77%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;74;S;8;77%
Midlothian;Sunny;76;S;9;96%
Mineola;Partly sunny;77;SSE;8;87%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;74;SSE;7;84%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;76;S;6;85%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;77;SSW;5;90%
Odessa;Sunny;72;S;8;81%
Orange;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Cloudy;85;S;8;82%
Palestine;Sunny;76;SSE;3;92%
Pampa;Sunny;66;NW;5;95%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;63;Calm;0;93%
Paris;Cloudy;77;S;10;87%
Pecos;Sunny;72;Calm;0;76%
Perryton;Sunny;64;NW;5;95%
Plainview;Sunny;67;N;5;83%
Pleasanton;Sunny;76;ESE;3;100%
Port Aransas;Sunny;84;S;9;79%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;8;80%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;80;SE;3;88%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;S;8;88%
Robstown;Sunny;77;SE;6;95%
Rockport;Partly sunny;83;SSW;5;79%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;11;89%
San Angelo;Sunny;74;S;8;76%
San Antonio;Cloudy;77;SSE;7;83%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;79;SE;7;81%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;75;S;6;93%
Seminole;Sunny;68;SE;3;92%
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;76;S;10;85%
Snyder;Sunny;70;SSW;3;87%
Sonora;Sunny;72;SSE;5;88%
Stephenville;Sunny;74;Calm;0;79%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;79;S;3;80%
Sweetwater;Sunny;72;S;12;85%
Temple;Mostly sunny;76;S;7;91%
Terrell;Mostly sunny;78;S;6;78%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;86%
Uvalde;Cloudy;74;ENE;7;92%
Vernon;Sunny;75;S;6;74%
Victoria;Mostly sunny;80;ESE;5;85%
Waco;Sunny;79;S;14;81%
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;80;SE;7;84%
Wharton;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;77;SSW;8;73%
Wink;Sunny;73;SE;8;78%
Zapata;Partly sunny;80;SE;8;75%
