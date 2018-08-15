TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;75;S;10;19%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;75;S;10;78%

Alice;Sunny;74;SE;6;96%

Alpine;Sunny;66;SW;6;79%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;3;89%

Angleton;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Sunny;79;S;9;78%

Austin;Partly sunny;78;N;3;81%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;75;SSE;6;93%

Bay;Sunny;76;Calm;0;98%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;78;Calm;1;89%

Beeville;Sunny;74;ESE;3;98%

Borger;Cloudy;66;W;5;86%

Bowie;Sunny;75;S;7;83%

Breckenridge;Hazy sunshine;76;SSW;10;75%

Brenham;Sunny;76;Calm;0;98%

Bridgeport;Sunny;76;S;5;77%

Brownsville;Sunny;80;SSE;7;90%

Brownwood;Sunny;74;S;6;75%

Burnet;Partly sunny;75;S;5;84%

Canadian;Sunny;66;Calm;0;98%

Castroville;Cloudy;77;SE;7;87%

Childress;Sunny;72;WSW;7;81%

Cleburne;Sunny;75;S;13;94%

College Station;Mostly sunny;77;S;3;93%

Comanche;Sunny;74;Calm;8;79%

Conroe;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;77;SSE;5;100%

Corsicana;Sunny;77;S;8;87%

Cotulla;Sunny;75;SE;8;96%

Dalhart;Sunny;64;WSW;8;89%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;80;S;8;76%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;78;S;7;78%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;77;SSW;13;81%

Decatur;Sunny;76;S;7;80%

Del Rio;Sunny;75;ESE;7;90%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;74;ESE;8;90%

Denton;Mostly sunny;76;S;6;81%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;7;86%

Dumas;Sunny;64;SW;10;90%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;82;SE;6;79%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;72;SSE;8;61%

Ellington;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;94%

Falfurrias;Sunny;77;E;6;92%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;76;S;9;83%

Fort Worth;Sunny;77;S;13;87%

Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;78;SSW;12;81%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;78;S;9;78%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;79;S;8;78%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;80%

Gainesville;Sunny;74;S;6;89%

Galveston;Partly sunny;83;S;8;85%

Gatesville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;83%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;77;S;6;83%

Giddings;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;76;S;5;90%

Graham;Sunny;76;SSE;3;80%

Granbury;Sunny;78;SE;5;74%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;S;9;78%

Greenville;Cloudy;79;S;7;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;70;WSW;12;65%

Hamilton;Sunny;74;S;7;86%

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;6;93%

Hearne;Sunny;76;SE;6;96%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%

Henderson;Sunny;76;S;3;93%

Hereford;Cloudy;68;NNW;17;88%

Hillsboro;Sunny;76;S;9;94%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;84%

Houston;Sunny;81;Calm;0;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;97%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;81;Calm;0;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;75;NW;1;98%

Houston Clover;Sunny;76;Calm;0;97%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;78;SE;5;92%

Houston Hull;Sunny;78;Calm;0;86%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;96%

Huntsville;Sunny;77;S;5;90%

Ingleside;Sunny;80;S;7;86%

Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;76;S;5;92%

Jasper;Sunny;65;Calm;0;99%

Junction;Sunny;73;SSE;6;90%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;77;S;7;88%

Kerrville;Cloudy;74;SSE;6;87%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;76;S;9;83%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;76;S;7;87%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;76;ESE;5;93%

La Grange;Sunny;78;Calm;0;98%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;76;S;7;87%

Lancaster;Sunny;77;S;7;86%

Laredo;Partly sunny;79;SE;10;83%

Llano;Sunny;73;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;88%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;71;W;4;79%

Lufkin;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;81;SE;6;87%

Mcgregor;Sunny;77;S;9;87%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;9;78%

Mesquite;Sunny;79;S;9;83%

Midland;Sunny;74;S;8;77%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;74;S;8;77%

Midlothian;Sunny;76;S;9;96%

Mineola;Partly sunny;77;SSE;8;87%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;74;SSE;7;84%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;76;S;6;85%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;77;SSW;5;90%

Odessa;Sunny;72;S;8;81%

Orange;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Cloudy;85;S;8;82%

Palestine;Sunny;76;SSE;3;92%

Pampa;Sunny;66;NW;5;95%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;63;Calm;0;93%

Paris;Cloudy;77;S;10;87%

Pecos;Sunny;72;Calm;0;76%

Perryton;Sunny;64;NW;5;95%

Plainview;Sunny;67;N;5;83%

Pleasanton;Sunny;76;ESE;3;100%

Port Aransas;Sunny;84;S;9;79%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;8;80%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;80;SE;3;88%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;S;8;88%

Robstown;Sunny;77;SE;6;95%

Rockport;Partly sunny;83;SSW;5;79%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;11;89%

San Angelo;Sunny;74;S;8;76%

San Antonio;Cloudy;77;SSE;7;83%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;79;SE;7;81%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;75;S;6;93%

Seminole;Sunny;68;SE;3;92%

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;76;S;10;85%

Snyder;Sunny;70;SSW;3;87%

Sonora;Sunny;72;SSE;5;88%

Stephenville;Sunny;74;Calm;0;79%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;79;S;3;80%

Sweetwater;Sunny;72;S;12;85%

Temple;Mostly sunny;76;S;7;91%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;78;S;6;78%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;86%

Uvalde;Cloudy;74;ENE;7;92%

Vernon;Sunny;75;S;6;74%

Victoria;Mostly sunny;80;ESE;5;85%

Waco;Sunny;79;S;14;81%

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;80;SE;7;84%

Wharton;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;77;SSW;8;73%

Wink;Sunny;73;SE;8;78%

Zapata;Partly sunny;80;SE;8;75%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather