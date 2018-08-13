TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM CDT Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;77;SE;8;70%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;74;SSE;3;83%

Alice;Sunny;86;SSE;20;56%

Alpine;Partly sunny;75;NE;9;52%

Amarillo;Cloudy;79;SE;14;41%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;69%

Arlington;Sunny;82;SSE;10;61%

Austin;Cloudy;79;N;4;89%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;82;NE;7;76%

Bay;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;65%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;7;69%

Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;16;62%

Borger;Showers;81;SSE;15;48%

Bowie;Sunny;84;SSE;9;60%

Breckenridge;Sunny;79;S;8;62%

Brenham;Partly sunny;84;E;6;77%

Bridgeport;Sunny;84;S;9;52%

Brownsville;Sunny;89;SE;18;58%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;76%

Burnet;Cloudy;80;ESE;6;76%

Canadian;Partly sunny;81;ESE;10;52%

Castroville;Partly sunny;81;N;5;76%

Childress;Sunny;80;WSW;12;59%

Cleburne;Thunderstorms;81;SSW;9;76%

College Station;Sunny;77;NE;9;87%

Comanche;Partly sunny;77;S;6;81%

Conroe;Sunny;78;Calm;0;92%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;21;74%

Corsicana;Showers;74;SE;6;96%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;79;NW;7;84%

Dalhart;Sunny;86;SE;8;21%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;85;S;13;62%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;81;S;10;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;S;20;64%

Decatur;Sunny;81;SSE;9;65%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;79;E;3;87%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;78;E;3;85%

Denton;Sunny;86;S;13;54%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;78;NNE;8;75%

Dumas;Sunny;85;E;8;31%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;91;SSE;19;44%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;83;E;5;34%

Ellington;Intermittent clouds;88;S;12;62%

Falfurrias;Sunny;88;SE;15;49%

Fort Hood;Showers;73;ENE;3;94%

Fort Worth;Thunderstorms;77;ENE;7;93%

Fort Worth Alliance;Thunderstorms;83;SSE;24;64%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;88;S;7;51%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;65%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;81;S;8;63%

Gainesville;Sunny;83;S;10;65%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;86;S;12;71%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Georgetown;Cloudy;76;N;6;93%

Giddings;Sunny;79;NE;5;77%

Gilmer;Showers;75;SE;3;89%

Graham;Partly Sunny w/ showers;80;SSE;6;71%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;24;51%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;82;SSE;10;61%

Greenville;Rain;77;SE;16;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;73;E;21;52%

Hamilton;Thunderstorms;72;SSW;7;100%

Harlingen;Sunny;87;SSE;18;58%

Hearne;Partly Sunny w/ showers;85;NNW;3;66%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;88;SSW;13;50%

Henderson;Thunderstorms;72;Calm;0;94%

Hereford;Intermittent clouds;79;SE;15;49%

Hillsboro;Sunny;77;S;16;81%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;N;8;90%

Houston;Partly sunny;90;N;3;51%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;87;S;8;64%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;90;N;3;51%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;86;S;5;64%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;62%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;83;Calm;0;82%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;14;60%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;88;S;7;60%

Huntsville;Sunny;75;ENE;3;90%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;88;SSE;20;70%

Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;81;E;4;85%

Jasper;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%

Junction;Showers;82;W;3;69%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;81;NE;7;80%

Kerrville;Partly Sunny w/ showers;76;SSE;5;85%

Killeen;Showers;73;ENE;3;94%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;84;NE;7;67%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;81;S;20;76%

La Grange;Partly sunny;90;SSE;8;56%

Lago Vista;Sunny;79;Calm;0;96%

Lancaster;Sunny;78;S;8;75%

Laredo;Cloudy;95;SSE;29;40%

Llano;Thunderstorms;73;N;3;94%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;73;N;7;95%

Lubbock;Thunderstorms;72;SE;17;72%

Lufkin;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Sunny;93;SE;21;41%

Mcgregor;Showers;72;ESE;3;96%

Mckinney;Cloudy;83;SE;13;69%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;SSE;15;69%

Midland;Mostly sunny;82;E;7;57%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;82;E;7;57%

Midlothian;Sunny;79;S;13;76%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;6;83%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;83;S;5;54%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;82;ESE;3;72%

Nacogdoches;Showers;72;E;6;93%

New Braunfels;Sunny;81;NE;8;78%

Odessa;Sunny;78;E;8;59%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;86;S;5;78%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;14;74%

Palestine;Partly Sunny w/ showers;74;Calm;0;95%

Pampa;Sunny;83;SE;10;42%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;82;SE;13;39%

Paris;Cloudy;82;ESE;9;73%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;83;NE;6;43%

Perryton;Sunny;85;E;8;40%

Plainview;Partly sunny;69;ESE;10;81%

Pleasanton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;89;S;9;49%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;19;71%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;84;SSE;16;64%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;15;62%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;79;NE;5;87%

Robstown;Partly sunny;87;SSE;18;69%

Rockport;Partly sunny;86;SSE;14;76%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;74;SSE;4;85%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;74;NNE;7;81%

San Antonio;Cloudy;80;NE;5;85%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;84;NNE;7;66%

San Marcos;Cloudy;81;NE;5;81%

Seminole;Cloudy;68;NE;15;76%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;80;S;10;76%

Snyder;Sunny;77;E;3;64%

Sonora;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;83%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;59%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;79;S;8;73%

Sweetwater;Sunny;79;E;7;55%

Temple;Sunny;74;NE;5;96%

Terrell;Sunny;77;SSE;12;78%

Tyler;Thunderstorms;73;S;7;96%

Uvalde;Partly sunny w/ showers;77;ENE;6;85%

Vernon;Sunny;89;NNE;6;39%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;17;64%

Waco;Rain;74;S;3;93%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;89;S;18;50%

Wharton;Mostly sunny;86;SSE;10;59%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;89;SSW;12;46%

Wink;Sunny;80;E;7;50%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;17;38%

_____

