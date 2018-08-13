TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM CDT Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;77;SE;8;70%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;74;SSE;3;83%
Alice;Sunny;86;SSE;20;56%
Alpine;Partly sunny;75;NE;9;52%
Amarillo;Cloudy;79;SE;14;41%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;86;S;9;69%
Arlington;Sunny;82;SSE;10;61%
Austin;Cloudy;79;N;4;89%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;82;NE;7;76%
Bay;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;65%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;7;69%
Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;16;62%
Borger;Showers;81;SSE;15;48%
Bowie;Sunny;84;SSE;9;60%
Breckenridge;Sunny;79;S;8;62%
Brenham;Partly sunny;84;E;6;77%
Bridgeport;Sunny;84;S;9;52%
Brownsville;Sunny;89;SE;18;58%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;76%
Burnet;Cloudy;80;ESE;6;76%
Canadian;Partly sunny;81;ESE;10;52%
Castroville;Partly sunny;81;N;5;76%
Childress;Sunny;80;WSW;12;59%
Cleburne;Thunderstorms;81;SSW;9;76%
College Station;Sunny;77;NE;9;87%
Comanche;Partly sunny;77;S;6;81%
Conroe;Sunny;78;Calm;0;92%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;21;74%
Corsicana;Showers;74;SE;6;96%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;79;NW;7;84%
Dalhart;Sunny;86;SE;8;21%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;85;S;13;62%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;81;S;10;68%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;83;S;20;64%
Decatur;Sunny;81;SSE;9;65%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;79;E;3;87%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;78;E;3;85%
Denton;Sunny;86;S;13;54%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;78;NNE;8;75%
Dumas;Sunny;85;E;8;31%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;91;SSE;19;44%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;83;E;5;34%
Ellington;Intermittent clouds;88;S;12;62%
Falfurrias;Sunny;88;SE;15;49%
Fort Hood;Showers;73;ENE;3;94%
Fort Worth;Thunderstorms;77;ENE;7;93%
Fort Worth Alliance;Thunderstorms;83;SSE;24;64%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;88;S;7;51%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;65%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;81;S;8;63%
Gainesville;Sunny;83;S;10;65%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;86;S;12;71%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%
Georgetown;Cloudy;76;N;6;93%
Giddings;Sunny;79;NE;5;77%
Gilmer;Showers;75;SE;3;89%
Graham;Partly Sunny w/ showers;80;SSE;6;71%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;24;51%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;82;SSE;10;61%
Greenville;Rain;77;SE;16;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;73;E;21;52%
Hamilton;Thunderstorms;72;SSW;7;100%
Harlingen;Sunny;87;SSE;18;58%
Hearne;Partly Sunny w/ showers;85;NNW;3;66%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;88;SSW;13;50%
Henderson;Thunderstorms;72;Calm;0;94%
Hereford;Intermittent clouds;79;SE;15;49%
Hillsboro;Sunny;77;S;16;81%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;N;8;90%
Houston;Partly sunny;90;N;3;51%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;87;S;8;64%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;90;N;3;51%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;86;S;5;64%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;88;SSE;9;62%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;83;Calm;0;82%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;14;60%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;88;S;7;60%
Huntsville;Sunny;75;ENE;3;90%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;88;SSE;20;70%
Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;81;E;4;85%
Jasper;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%
Junction;Showers;82;W;3;69%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;81;NE;7;80%
Kerrville;Partly Sunny w/ showers;76;SSE;5;85%
Killeen;Showers;73;ENE;3;94%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;84;NE;7;67%
Kingsville Nas;Showers;81;S;20;76%
La Grange;Partly sunny;90;SSE;8;56%
Lago Vista;Sunny;79;Calm;0;96%
Lancaster;Sunny;78;S;8;75%
Laredo;Cloudy;95;SSE;29;40%
Llano;Thunderstorms;73;N;3;94%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;73;N;7;95%
Lubbock;Thunderstorms;72;SE;17;72%
Lufkin;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Sunny;93;SE;21;41%
Mcgregor;Showers;72;ESE;3;96%
Mckinney;Cloudy;83;SE;13;69%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;SSE;15;69%
Midland;Mostly sunny;82;E;7;57%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;82;E;7;57%
Midlothian;Sunny;79;S;13;76%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;6;83%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;83;S;5;54%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;82;ESE;3;72%
Nacogdoches;Showers;72;E;6;93%
New Braunfels;Sunny;81;NE;8;78%
Odessa;Sunny;78;E;8;59%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;86;S;5;78%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;14;74%
Palestine;Partly Sunny w/ showers;74;Calm;0;95%
Pampa;Sunny;83;SE;10;42%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;82;SE;13;39%
Paris;Cloudy;82;ESE;9;73%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;83;NE;6;43%
Perryton;Sunny;85;E;8;40%
Plainview;Partly sunny;69;ESE;10;81%
Pleasanton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;89;S;9;49%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;19;71%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;84;SSE;16;64%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;15;62%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;79;NE;5;87%
Robstown;Partly sunny;87;SSE;18;69%
Rockport;Partly sunny;86;SSE;14;76%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;74;SSE;4;85%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;74;NNE;7;81%
San Antonio;Cloudy;80;NE;5;85%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;84;NNE;7;66%
San Marcos;Cloudy;81;NE;5;81%
Seminole;Cloudy;68;NE;15;76%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;80;S;10;76%
Snyder;Sunny;77;E;3;64%
Sonora;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;83%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;59%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;79;S;8;73%
Sweetwater;Sunny;79;E;7;55%
Temple;Sunny;74;NE;5;96%
Terrell;Sunny;77;SSE;12;78%
Tyler;Thunderstorms;73;S;7;96%
Uvalde;Partly sunny w/ showers;77;ENE;6;85%
Vernon;Sunny;89;NNE;6;39%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;17;64%
Waco;Rain;74;S;3;93%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;89;S;18;50%
Wharton;Mostly sunny;86;SSE;10;59%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;89;SSW;12;46%
Wink;Sunny;80;E;7;50%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;17;38%
_____
